 Jude Bellingham moves to Dortmund, but he′s not the new Jadon Sancho | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Jude Bellingham moves to Dortmund, but he's not the new Jadon Sancho

After the success of Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund have returned to England for another teenage talent. Jude Bellingham, 17, has joined the Bundesliga side, but he's a very different player to his compatriot.

Jude Bellingham playing for Birmingham City (Imago Images/PA Images/M. Rickett)

Neither the signing of Jude Bellingham nor Borussia Dortmund's transfer policy have been well-kept secrets. The 17-year-old midfielder finally put pen to paper on a "long-term" deal that set Dortmund back about €23 million ($26 million) on Monday, in a further confirmation of the club's desire to sign young and, eventually, sell high.

"He has enormous potential, which we will continue to develop together with him over the coming years," said Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc. "He already boasts astonishing quality with and without the ball, and has a strong mentality to boot. Jude will immediately strengthen our first team squad, but we will certainly give him all the time he needs to adapt to the higher level of play."

The former Birmingham City player becomes the latest in a long line of teenage talent signed by BVB with an eye to development, short-term sporting gain and long-term financial windfalls. Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are recent examples of the strategy.  

The last two have not yet left the production line, though Sancho's future is a constant source of speculation. Whether he leaves or not, there's no doubt the €8 million Dortmund paid Manchester City for an unproven 17-year-old on the last day of the summer transfer window in 2017 has been a spectacular success. 

Jadon Sancho poses with Michael Zorc (BVB/Twitter)

Jadon Sancho has been a huge success since signing in 2017

While the two players moved to Germany at the same age and from the same country, that's where their stories diverge. Sancho arrived having never played for City's first team whereas Bellingham has been one of second-tier Birmingham's key players this season, after becoming the club's youngest debutant at the age of 16 years and 38 days last August. 

 A complete midfielder

After scoring in only his second substitute appearance in the Championship, he hit the target again when making his first start. But Dortmund fans shouldn't expect someone who'll reach the kind of goal and assist tallies of Sancho. Bellingham is most often used by Birmingham as a deep-lying central midfielder but has also played on the left and right of midfield, just behind the striker and even up front. That versatility will serve him well when he tries to break in to Dortmund's first team.

But the coach who gave him his first team break thinks the base of midfield is where his future lies.

"For me, that's Jude's best position playing in midfield in front of the back four," Pep Clotet, who recently left the club, told Birmingham City's official website. "When he made his debut here at St. Andrew's he did it on the wing... so he had to come in and try to link in behind, but in my head, he was always a midfielder. He can go forward as well, he can defend, he is very complete and despite being only 16 he handles the physicality of the midfield very well."

While England's second tier is competetive, and physically demanding, the Bundesliga is a siginificant step up in quality and intensity. But Bellingham's quick feet and quick mind should help him cope with the pressing favored by many German sides.

The right place

His ability on the ball, maturity and physical prowess meant it wasn't just Dortmund that were interested in Bellingham, with Manchester United and a host of other top European clubs also said to have made enquiries. But the club's proven recent record of developing talent swung it for the youngster.

"I’m incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe. The direction they are heading in and how much they help young players improve made it an easy decision for me personally and my family," he said. "I can’t wait to perform in front of over 80,000 fans when they are back inside one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world – hopefully as soon as possible!”

In the strange fashion that has become familiar to in recent years, Dortmund fans will be hoping Bellingham can make the most of any early opportunities but also that he's not so good that they lose him too soon. But that's for the future, for now Jude Bellingham is a Borussia Dortmund player. 

  • Ousmane Dembélé (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Ousmane Dembele

    His transfer to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund remains the most expensive ever involving a Bundesliga club. Dortmund received €105 million (€118 million) plus further add-ons. Not bad for then 20-year-old, but Dembele hasn't quite made his mark in Spain yet.

  • Lucas Hernandez (Getty Images/G. Bouys)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Lucas Hernandez

    Having secured one French World Cup winner in Benjamin Pavard, Bayern Munich snapped up another early on in 2019. Defender Lucas Hernandez joined the record Bundesliga champions for the start of the 2019/20 season for a hefty €80 million. The fee makes him both Bayern and the Bundesliga's most expensive signing.

  • Kevin de Bruyne

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Kevin De Bruyne

    The 2015-16 Bundesliga season started with a transfer supernova as well. Wolfsburg's talented playmaker left for Manchester City for a reported €74 million. At the time, no German team had ever earned that much from a player sale. He's now regarded as one of the Premier League's best players.

  • Naby Keita (Picture-Alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Naby Keita

    Keita signed with RB Leipzig from Salzburg for €15million, but he only wound up playing two seasons in Germany. Why? Because Liverpool snapped him up ahead of the 2017-18 season for a reported total of €70 million. That's a pretty good profit for the Red Bull machine.

  • Timo Werner (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Timo Werner

    The Germany striker was in heavy demand, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool thought to be his most likely destinations for some time. But Premier League club Chelsea swooped in late to make Werner the most expensive German player of all time, with a fee thought to be €53 million. He has been the main man for RB Leipzig since their promotion to the top flight and leaves a big hole.

  • Leroy Sane (Reuters/L. Smith)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Leroy Sane

    He's rumoured to be Bayern Munich's primary target in 2020 but the winger has already been involved in one of the Bundesliga's biggest moves when he moved from Schalke to Manchester City in 2016. The fee for the Germany player was reported to be just north of €50million.

  • Granit Xhaka (picture alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Granit Xhaka

    Switzerland international Granit Xhaka was a nice little earner for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2017. Having moved to Gladbach from Basel for around €8.5 million in 2012, the Foals sold him on to Arsenal for a reported €45 million. He's had a mixed time in London.

  • Julian Draxler (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Julian Draxler

    Having joined Wolfsburg from Schalke a year earlier, in the summer of 2016, Julian Draxler decided he didn't want to play there either. He went through the motions for the first half of the season. In January 2017 he got his wish - a move to PSG worth a reported €40 million. It looks to have been a losing proposition for Wolfsburg, as they are thought to have paid €43 million for him.

  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan (picture-alliance/dpa/Mueller)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan

    Are those euro signs in Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke's eyes? Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who had joined the Ruhr club from Shakhtar Donetsk for €27.5 million in 2013, moved on to Manchester United for a reported €42 million euros in the summer of 2016. He's since switched to Arsenal and is currently on loan at Roma.

  • Corentin Tolisso (picture-alliance/Ansa/A. Di Marco)

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Corentin Tolisso

    Bayern Munich broke their own transfer record with the €41.5 million purchase of French midfielder Corentin Tolisso from Lyon in June 2017, making him, at the time, the most expensive player ever to be brought into the Bundesliga.

  • Roberto Firmino

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Roberto Firmino

    For a short time, Brazilian Roberto Firmino held the record for the biggest sale of a Bundesliga player. In the summer of 2015, Liverpool paid Hoffenheim €41 million for his services. With a Champions League in the bag and a Premier League title almost certain to follow, they've got their money's worth.

  • Javi Martinez

    The most expensive Bundesliga transfers

    Javi Martinez

    Bayern Munich splashed €40 million to acquire Javi Martinez from Athletic Bilbao, but it turned out to be money well spent. Martinez helped the Bavarians win multiple Bundesliga titles, the first of which came as part of a European treble.


DW recommends

Opinion: Jürgen Klopp's Premier League win with Liverpool a haunting reminder for Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool are now Premier League champions, and Jürgen Klopp has played a vital role in the victory. His success leaves Borussia Dortmund with a bittersweet reminder of what they're missing, says DW's Jonathan Harding. (25.06.2020)  

Borussia Dortmund looking ahead to new season after impressive Leipzig win

Borussia Dortmund cemented second place in the Bundesliga with an eye on the future. The club already has answers to possible departures and new additions will boost their title credentials. (20.06.2020)  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  