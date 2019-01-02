 Opinion: Chelsea and Dortmund profit from Pulisic transfer | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Chelsea and Dortmund profit from Pulisic transfer

Borussia Dortmund have kicked off 2019 by executing another extraordinary move on the transfer chessboard. Christian Pulisic’s €64 million switch to Chelsea is a win-win for both parties, writes DW’s James Thorogood.

Borussia Dortmund Christian Pulisic, Fußballspieler (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Seco)

What a way to start a year! Borussia Dortmund are not just laying down the marker at the top of the Bundesliga with their dynamic football, they're doing it with creative flair in the transfer market as well. Selling Pulisic for €64m is another incredible piece of business by BVB.

Read more: BVB's Christian Pulisic completes Chelsea switch

Dortmund masters of their own fate

Breaking it down to the German outfit being a ‘selling club' is too rudimentary, as it suggests they are powerless - they aren't. BVB have forged a reputation for being one of the best breeding grounds for young talent in the world and, in keeping with that status, are aware they won't always be able to hold onto their prized assets.

Especially a 20-year-old rising star, who is being cast as the leader of the United States Men's National Team's (USMNT) next generation. Pulisic was always going to leave for pastures new at some point. It may have come earlier than desired, but Dortmund have once again demonstrated their propensity for taking control of their inevitable fate and being willing to drop the hammer having negotiated an above-value deal. 

Sporting director Michael Zorc deserves immense credit - his eye for the profit margin can only perhaps only be bettered by Premier League side Southampton in recent years. Shinji Kagawa started the trend and, while Robert Lewandowski remains the outlier, Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gündogan, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all been high-profile mark-ups over the last three years.

Zorc's choice of words when describing Pulisic's €64m price tag as an "extraordinary lucrative offer”, was almost a boastful admission in the face of overvaluation for a player whose contract was up in 18 months.

"It was always Pulisic's dream to play in the Premier League, probably because of his American upbringing," Zorc said in a club statement. "Because of that, it was not possible for us to renew his contract." 

Dortmund have used Chelsea's impending potential transfer ban to cash in, retain a valuable asset for their title bid and prevent speculation from unsettling a thriving side. Pulisic, meanwhile, adds another record to his list, becoming the most expensive US international ever. In the Bundesliga, only Kevin De Bruyne and Dembele have commanded bigger sales.

Fresh start for Pulisic?

There's no point baulking at Pulisic's price just on account of his performances this season. Last season he was worth more and come the end of his Chelsea tenure there's every chance the fee will look like a bargain.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe A l BVB Dortmund vs FC Brügge (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

Pulisic has chipped in with three goals and four assists in 18 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

The American hasn't been able to deliver on the same scale as he did in his breakthrough campaign, but there's no reason to hit the panic button on his prospects. Maintaining his trajectory was always going to be a challenge and unfortunately he's been the victim of niggly injuries and even a lack of confidence, in a season where BVB stars have regularly stolen headlines. 

Let's not forget that the 20-year-old came into this season on the back of a summer of spent coping with disappointment and wondering ‘what if‘? What if the USMNT had made it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia? What if he had been able to deliver the all-important equaliser against Trinidad and Tobago in qualifying?

Since the USA's failure to qualify for the summer's showpiece event, his "biggest dream”, the youngster has taken it upon himself to heap even more pressure on his shoulders. "I don't want to be perceived as the future, or a boy, or a kid. I want to be seen as the present. I want to be known as a leader,” the Hershey-native said on ussoccer.com's RISING series. 

While one dream remains unrealized, another has taken on life in the form a move to Chelsea. It may seem strange to say given his young age, but pastures new could just breathe new life into a talented player, who whilst maintaining high standards, has plateaued.

Pulisic admitted he "wouldn't be where I am today without Dortmund", and a dip in form or not, it's a relationship that has had give and take from both sides. The only thing that can sweeten the win-win deal for both parties: A Bundesliga trophy parting gift.

Watch video 02:57
Now live
02:57 mins.

Christian Pulisic - where it all began

DW recommends

January transfer window: BVB's Christian Pulisic completes Chelsea switch

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have sold US international Christian Pulisic to English Premier club Chelsea. However, Pulisic will remain in Dortmund on loan until the end of the current season. (02.01.2019)  

Schalke's Weston McKennie: 'I want to be the one that people remember'

Just down the road from Dortmund another American is hoping to reach the heights of Christian Pulisic. DW sat down with Schalke's Weston McKennie to find out more about the Gelsenkirchen club's American midfielder. (15.08.2017)  

Christian Pulisic, Niklas Süle and the Bundesliga wonderkids set to step up

The Bundesliga has long been an incubator of young talent and this season looks to be no different. Niklas Süle has a huge task, Christian Pulisic's meteoric rise needs to continue and Oliver Burke has plenty to do. (16.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Christian Pulisic - where it all began  

Related content

Borussia Dortmund Christian Pulisic, Fußballspieler

January transfer window: BVB's Christian Pulisic completes Chelsea switch 02.01.2019

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have sold US international Christian Pulisic to English Premier club Chelsea. However, Pulisic will remain in Dortmund on loan until the end of the current season.

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München | Jubel Dortmund

Paco Alcacer signs permanent deal with Borussia Dortmund 23.11.2018

Paco Alcacer's stunning start to his Borussia Dortmund career has persuaded the club to agree a permanent deal for the Spanish striker. Alcacer was on year-long loan from Barcelona and has inked a five year deal.

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München

Jadon Sancho turned down Bayern Munich to enjoy life at Borussia Dortmund 14.11.2018

English teenager Jadon Sancho chose Borussia Dortmund over Bayern Munich, the Bavarian club have admitted. And he won't likely be the last one as Dortmund focus their scouting efforts on English youth.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 