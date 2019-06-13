 Bundesliga: Mats Hummels returns to Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.06.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Mats Hummels returns to Borussia Dortmund

With the season over, the summer transfer window is open! Bayern Munich central defender Mats Hummels is returning to Borussia Dortmund. Keep up to date with all the major Bundesliga transfers here.

FC Bayern München - VfB Stuttgart: Mats Hummel (picture-alliance/G. C. v. d. Laage)

— June 19

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have confirmed that former national team defender Mats Hummels is returning to BVB on a three-year contract. Neither club gave any details on the financial details, but German media are reporting that the transfer fee could be as high as €38 million ($42.5 million) including bonuses. Hummels' move in the opposite direction just over three years ago was for a reported €35 million. Hummels, 30, who was dropped from the national team along with Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller following last year's World Cup in Russia, previously played 306 matches for Dortmund between 2008 and 2016. The deal is provisional and is to be confirmed once Hummels has passed his medical at BVB.

— June 18

Ruben Vargas becomes the latest Swiss youngster to bring his talents to the Bundesliga after agreeing to a five-year deal with Augsburg. The 20-year-old midfielder joins from Swiss side FC Luzern.

"In Ruben Vargas we've managed to sign a big Swiss talent, who was attracting interest from several top European clubs,. We're convinced he'll strengthen our side," said spoting director Stefan Reuter. 

— June 17

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz has landed one of the players at the top of his summer shopping list aftersnapping up Daley Sinkgraven from Dutch double-winners Ajax. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract lasting until 2023 with Die Werkself where he links up with his former coach.

"Daley Sinkgraven is a technically gifted player.," said sporting director Simon Rolfes. "His intelligence and footballing qualities make him the perfect fit for our squad."  

— June 14

Frankfurt snap up Jovic replacement

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed a young Serbian striker. Yes, again. 19-year-old Dejan Joveljic will join the Eagles from Red Star Belgrade, replacing compatriot Luka Jovic who joined Real Madrid earlier this month. 

Fußball serbischer Nationalspieler Dejan Joveljic (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Ciambelli)

Dejan Joveljic has been brought into replace Luka Jovic.

Diaby joins Leverkusen

Deal number two of the summer sees Bayer Leverkusen snap up talented French forward Moussa Diaby from the Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old has joined on a five-year deal.

"Moussa is already very advanced at the age of 19. He played 34 games last season, an impressive number for a top European club like PSG. He's one of the really big French talents who will find ideal conditions here with us in Leverkusen to develop into an absolutely top player," said sporting director Simon Rolfes.

— June 12

Borussia Dortmund have announced the departure of 19-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak to Real Sociedad in Spain, where he has signed a five-year contract.

Isak, who joined Dortmund from AIK Solna for a reported €8.6 million in January 2017, spent the past half season at Willem II in the Dutch first division, where he scored 13 goals in 16 league games. A Spanish media report suggests that Dortmund have secured a buy-back clause as part of the deal, but that has not been confirmed. 

— June 10

Schalke have announced the signing of Jonjoe Kenny. The English right-back joins the Gelsenkirchen club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. Kenny is a member of England’s U21 national team, where he has 14 caps to his name.

— June 4

It's a biggie. Luka Jovic's move to Real Madrid is officially a done deal. The Spanish club announced the signing of the Serbian international forward from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday afternoon.

Jovic, 21, only joined The Eagles permanently earlier in the off season for about €7 million after a prolific loan spell from Benfica saw the poacher rack up 27 goals in 48 games, including 10 on the German side's run to the last four of the Europa League.

The fee is thought to be in the region of €65 million but is likely to rise. "For a sporting point of view Luka Jovic is a great loss for us. His explosiveness and goal threat have been talked about throughout Europe. But it was clear to us that there was a financial reality to it," said Frankfurt Sporting Director Fredi Bobic. 


 

Read more: Jovic the man to restore faith at Real Madrid

May 31

Augsburg’s Jonathan Schmid has signed for Freiburg, the club where he started his professional career. The French midfielder has expressed his wishes to move closer to his home region of Elsass, close to the German border. Third Freiburg-related transfer update, and it's indeed a charm!
May 28

Another day, another Freiburg transfer - this time an outgoing one. Florian Niederlechner (28) has signed for Augsburg on a three-year deal. The fee is undisclosed but it seems that it might well see Jonathan Schmid (a former Freiburg player) move in the other direction. "I only wanted to join Augsburg and blocked all other enquiries," Niederlechner said on the club's website. He will add some firepower to Augsburg's attack, but his numbers are modest. In the Bundesliga he has just 17 goals in 80 games.

May 27

Freiburg have made a bit of a splash in the transfer market by securing the services of 20-year-old left back Gian-Luca Itter from Wolfsburg. Itter couldn't get past Jerome Roussillon this season and so made the move to get more first-team football. Itter was voted Germany's best U17 footballer of the year in 2016 and will be keen to get back to that quality at Freiburg. Christian Streich and the Black Forest club is the perfect place for young talent to develop, and Freiburg have apparently had their eye on Itter for the last three years.

Jadon Sancho staying put as Borussia Dortmund get business done early

After missing out on the Bundesliga title on the final day, Borussia Dortmund acted quickly to wrap up several deals which had already been in the pipeline they hope will help them maintain their challenge next season. 

In Julian Brandt (pictured above)  from Bayer Leverkusen (for a reported €25 million, $28 million) and Thorgan Hazard (a reported €25.5 million) from Borussia Mönchengladbach), the Black and Yellows have snapped up two of the Bundesliga's top attacking talents, while defensive reinforcement has also arrived in the shape of Nico Schulz ( reportedly €25.5 million from Hoffenheim). 

Paco Alcacer has already made his loan deal from Barcelona permanent while CEO Hans-Joachim Watze has categorically ruled out selling English teenager Jadon Sancho, especially with Christian Pulisic having already joined Chelsea.

Fußball - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 (Getty Images/A. Grimm)

Despite interest from his home country, Jadon Sancho is staying in Dortmund for the time being

Bayern Munich's transition continues - is Leroy Sane next?

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery having played their final games for Bayern Munich, the big transition is well underway in Bavaria. This season has already seen Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka establish themselves and the German double winners aren't finished yet. 

The Bavarians have already concluded deals for 23-year-old French World Cup-winning center backs Lucas Hernandez (a reported €80 million from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Pavard (reportedly €35 million from Stuttgart), while youthful potential will also arrive in the form of teenager Jann-Fiete Arp (reportedly €3 milllion from Hamburg). 

Brazilian fullback Rafinha and Colombian midfielder James are both expected to leave the club, while German media outlets seem increasingly confident that Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is the next target. Reports in Manchester however suggest that the English champions are looking to extend the German international's contract. Watch this space ... 

Leroy Sané beim Fußball-Länderspiel Deutschland-Serbien (Getty Images/M. Rose)

Is Leroy Sane next on Bayern's wish list?

Kerem Demirbay (Hoffenheim to Bayer Leverkusen)

With Julian Nagelsmann Leipzig-bound, Hoffenheim are also set to lose a key figure on the pitch. Kerem Demirbay has come on leaps and bounds since moving to Sinsheim in 2016, having a hand in 38 goals (12 goals and 26 assists) in 87 appearances in all competitions, and wants to take the next step in Leverkusen with a view to adding to his two caps for the German national team.

Filip Kostic (Hamburg to Eintracht Frankfurt)

After being relegated with Stuttgart in 2016 and Hamburg in 2018, few would have expected Kostic to be a contender for "signing of the season" when he joined Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal. The Serbian has been a revelation in Adi Hütter's system, playing in 45 of a possible 49 games in all competitions, making Eintracht's decision to trigger the buy-out clause a no-brainer.

Europa League - Group Stage - Group H - Eintracht Frankfurt v Apollon Limassol (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Finally found a home: Filip Kostic is enjoying life in Frankfurt

Ihlas Bebou (Hannover to Hoffenheim)

Heavily linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, there was a surprise twist in the tale for Ihlas Bebou when it was announced he had signed a contract until 2023 with Hoffenheim. The 25-year-old forward, who has 41 Bundesliga outings to his name, scored four goals and laid on three assists, but was limited to just 11 appearances due to torn thigh tendons.

Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover to Werder Bremen)

A product of Bremen's academy, Füllkrug (right) is set to return just under five years since he left to join Nuremberg. The striker's 14 goals helped Hannover survive the 2017-18 campaign, but cartilage damage in his knee restricted him to just 14 games and two goals this past season. Nevertheless, Werder were willing to take the risk.

    Author: James Thorogood


 

