Bundesliga: Domenico Tedesco's job on the line as Schalke face Leipzig

Just when it seemed Schalke could not sink any lower, they did on Tuesday.

The Royal Blues lost 7-0 against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, exiting the competition in humiliating fashion. Even though the German club was facing the best team in England, the scoreline could only be described as embarrassing.

"It was an unbelievably disappointing evening for the whole club and the fans," Jochen Schneider, the club's newly appointed director of sport, was quoted by German sports magazine Kicker as saying. "You can lose against Manchester City, but you can't present yourself this way."

Despite the humiliating defeat, under pressure head coach Domenico Tedesco, who has struggled in his second season after leading Schalke to a second place finish in the Bundesliga last term, is reportedly getting one last shot.

The 33-year-old coach led team training behind closed doors on Thursday, and is expected to be on the touchline for Schalke's home game against Leipzig on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Ruhr valley side, which currently sits in 14th place in the 18-team German top flight, has lost five of its last six league games. For Tedesco to keep his job, his team will reportedly need a good result on Saturday.

Domenico Tedesco's team played Leipzig to a scoreless draw earlier this season

Points necessary

After his appointment last week, Schneider said he wanted Schalke to show progress in the club's game against Werder Bremen. In response, Schalke did start the match well, firing seven shots in the first half an hour and taking a 1-0 lead, but wound up losing 4-2 in the end.

"We need to see a trend reversal in our performance. We saw that until [Bremen took] a 2-1 lead," said Schneider, although he admitted that he wished he saw "a more pronounced turnaround" in the form of points.

A win or a draw against Leipzig therefore seems paramount for the young coach, especially with Schalke in 14th place and just four points above the relegation zone.

But Leipzig, who currently sit in third place, have been a tough team to defeat this season. They are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have conceded the least amount of goals in the division.

After the Bremen game, Tedesco said his team wasn't "rewarded for good phases." Regardless of how many phases are good against Leipzig, his side needs tangible results or he may be out of a job.

Serge Gnabry after Bayern Munich's defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League

Elsewhere on Matchday 26

The title race is in full force as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund enter a this weekend once again level on points. Borussia Dortmund are in the German capital on Saturday to face Hertha Berlin, whom they haven't defeated in the league away from home in five seasons. Bayern Munich, coming off a home defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, host Mainz in the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Werder Bremen, thus far unbeaten in 2019, have a difficult task ahead of them when they travel to Leverkusen this weekend. Peter Bosz's side has won seven of its last eight games, outscoring opponents by a margin of 20 goals to 7.

March is normally the time of year that Hoffenheim makes its final push to qualify for the Champions League. Two seasons ago, they won six of their last 10 games to secure fourth place. Last term, they vaulted from seventh place to third place after winning seven of their final 10 matches. After defeating Nuremburg last week, Julian Nagelsmann's side, currently in eighth place and nine points off a top-four spot, will look to continue their winning ways in Saturday's Rhein-Neckar derby in Stuttgart.

Matchday 26 fixtures

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Freiburg (Friday, 8:30 p.m. CET)

Schalke vs. Leipzig (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CET)

Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs. Düsseldorf

Augsburg vs. Hannover

Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CET)

Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nuremburg (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. CET)

Bayern Munich vs. Mainz (Sunday, 6:00 p.m. CET)