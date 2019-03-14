 Bundesliga: Domenico Tedesco′s time runs out after Champions League exit | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Domenico Tedesco's time runs out after Champions League exit

Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties and replaced by an iconic duo at the Schalke helm. The 7-0 loss to Manchester City proved the final straw as the 33-year-old becomes the fifth casualty of the season.

Fußball Champions League | FC Schalke 04 - Manchester City l Trainer Domenico Tedesco (picture alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

FC Schalke 04 announced on Thursday that they had parted ways with head coach Domenico Tedesco following a run of form which culminated in Tuesday's humiliating 7-0 loss to Manchester City.

Read more: Schalke are a shambles

Huub Stevens and Mike Büskens, two iconic figures in Royal Blues' history, will take charge of Saturday's clash against Leipzig as the club look to steer clear of the relegation battle with nine games and a German Cup quarter final to come.

"Negative progress" produces untenable situation

Despite taking a training session on Thursday morning, the club ultimately decided that the current situation was untenable despite Tedesco "100 per cent identifying with the club and its values". The Royal Blues have picked up just two wins since the turn of the year. 

"This was anything but an easy decision because Domenico Tedesco is held in very high regard at Schalke," said sporting director Jochen Schneider. "He took charge of a very positive sporting development last season that was highlighted by finishing second in the league, but we can't let that distract from the negative progress of this season."

"That was why, upon my appointment, I demanded an improvement which is essential given the severity of our current sporting situation in the Bundesliga. After thorough consideration, we've reached the decision that this is no longer possible with the current coaching set-up."

Schalke seek fresh start against Leipzig

At the start of the season, Schalke could have been forgiven for thinking that a Matchday 26 clash with Leipzig could prove a pivotal six-pointer in the race for a top four finish. 

Instead the encounter will be a stark reminder of just how far the Royal Blues have plummeted in the current campaign. A run of five straight losses have seen Schalke crash out of the Champions League, whilst leaving them languishing just four points clear of Stuttgart in the relegation play-off spot. 

Deutschland | Fußball | Mike Büskens und Huub Stevens (imago/Zink)

Mike Büskens (left) and Huub Stevens (right) have been brought in an in interim basis for the game against Leipzig

Of greater concern is that recent performances against the likes of City, Mainz and Düsseldorf bore so little semblance of the side that finished second only to Bayern Munich in Tedesco's debut season. 

A record of 21 goals conceded in the last five games tells the whole story of how this season has chipped away at Schalke's reputation of boasting one of the meanest backlines in German football.

Throwback Thursday at Schalke

Stevens and Büskens have been drafted in on an interim basis and bring a wealth of experience to the task at hand. Stevens, who was voted as Schalke's 'Coach of the Century', has twice coached the Royal Blues between 1996 and 2002 as well as from 2011 to 2012. 

Büskens, meanwhile, played under Stevens in Schalke UEFA Cup winning campaign in 1997 and, having taken over on an interim basis for the business end of the 2007/08 and 2008/09 campaign, will fill the role of assistant.

With the international break just around the corner, sporting director Schneider will be undoubtedly be looking to use the upcoming hiatus to his advantage when it comes to finding a permanent solution for an unattractive proposition.

Given their precarious position Schalke cannot afford to put another step wrong, but with Tedesco having been shown the door, the players will have no one left to blame if they fail to raise their game against top-four hopefuls Leipzig on Saturday.

Read more: Gündogan offers reminder of class as Sane shines

DW recommends

Champions League: Manchester City embarrass Schalke

Domenico Tedesco knew his side had little hope of upsetting Pep Guardiola's team in the second leg of their Champions League tie, but what followed was worse than could have been imagined. Schalke are out, and how. (13.03.2019)  

Opinion: Schalke are a shambles

A 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City was just the latest in a series of disastrous results as Schalke's season goes from bad to worse. DW's Matt Ford thinks the whole club needs to press reset. (13.03.2019)  

Champions League: Ilkay Gündogan offers reminder of class as Leroy Sané shines

While Leroy Sané caught the eye against his old club, Gelsenkirchen-born Ilkay Gündogan was the conductor of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City orchestra. The midfielder is finding peak form again at an interesting time. (12.03.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Schalke 04 Trainer Domenico Tedesco

Bundesliga: Domenico Tedesco's job on the line as Schalke face Leipzig 14.03.2019

After a humiliating Champions League exit, Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco reportedly has one game to prove he deserves to stay in the job. That game is against Leipzig, currently one of the best teams in Germany.

Fußball Champions League | FC Schalke 04 - Manchester City | 3:0 Tor

Champions League: Manchester City embarrass Schalke 12.03.2019

Domenico Tedesco knew his side had little hope of upsetting Pep Guardiola's team in the second leg of their Champions League tie, but what followed was worse than could have been imagined. Schalke are out, and how.

Fußball 1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Trainer Tedesco

Bundesliga: Spotlight on Domenico Tedesco as struggling Schalke reshuffle 28.02.2019

A year ago, Domenico Tedesco's star was on the rise as he led unfancied Schalke to second in the Bundesliga. But now the young coach is increasingly under the spotlight as the club start to reshuffle in key positions.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  