 Brussels summit: Why NATO needs to change its Afghanistan strategy

Asia

Brussels summit: Why NATO needs to change its Afghanistan strategy

NATO's commitment to Afghanistan is vital to protect the achievements of the last decade, say experts. But they insist the alliance needs to reconsider its strategy to bring lasting peace to the war-torn country.

Bundeswehrsoldat im Norden Afghanistans bei Angriff getötet (AFP/Getty Images)

The precarious security situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan is appears regularly in headlines around the world, with the country again witnessing heavy casualties again on Thursday after Taliban militants attacked Afghan security forces.

The latest attacks came on a day when President Ashraf Ghani was busy in Brussels meeting leaders of NATO countries in the hope that they would reaffirm their commitment to Afghanistan.

Read more: Hamid Karzai: Former Afghan president hopeful for 'permanent peace' with Taliban

Ghani seemed to have succeeded in his effort, with NATO pledging to provide funding for the beleaguered Afghan security forces until 2024. This means the alliance will continue to train, fund and assist Afghan troops beyond 2020. At its 2016 summit in Warsaw, NATO pledged to contribute $1 billion (€860 million) annually until 2020.

 "Today we also decided to sustain our presence in Afghanistan until conditions indicate a change is appropriate," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference on Thursday after holding discussions on Afghanistan. "We extended our financing for Afghan security forces until 2024," he added. 

Women find their place in Afghanistan – in the army

In the meantime, NATO pledged support for the Afghan peace process which aims to establish direct talks with the Afghan Taliban in an effort to put an end to the nation’s 17-year-long war. 

"We also expressed strong support for president Ghani’s bold peace proposal and our continued commitment will strengthen Afghanistan in its efforts to create the conditions for lasting peace and reconciliation," Stoltenberg said in relation to President Ghani's peace offer to the Taliban which includes recognizing the outfit as a political party and negotiations over the Afghan constitution.

Earlier in the day, the NATO secretary general called Ghani’s peace offer "a brave and unprecedented gesture," adding that the reason for NATO’s presence in Afghanistan was to help create the conditions for an inclusive peace agreement. "That will be a victory for all Afghans," he said about a potential peace deal.

'Recognizing failure'

NATO currently has about 16,000 troops in Afghanistan. Under the alliance's Resolute Support Mission, they train, advise and assist Afghan security forces, while also conducting counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda and the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group.

Afghanistan peace marchers reach Kabul, 'tired of war'

Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan?

The alliance's renewed and prolonged commitment gives the government in Kabul an assurance that international financial and military support would not be cut at a time of growing security vulnerabilities.

Hundreds of innocent Afghans have been killed and wounded in repeated attacks over the past several months, plunging war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighting the limitations faced by Ghani’s administration in ensuring public security.  

Against this backdrop, observers believe NATO's continued support is vital for maintaining the achievements of the last decade. But they insist that NATO and the US need to rethink their strategy for Afghanistan if they want to achieve their goals there.

 "Recognition of failure is the first step. NATO has failed in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan after spending 17 years and billions of dollars in the country," Kabul University lecturer Faiz Mohammad Zaland told DW.

"If the US and NATO want the Afghan mission to succeed they need to pave the way for peace talks," Zaland added.

Abdullah Abdullah on Conflict Zone

Conflicting objectives?

NATO and the government in Kabul have called on the Taliban and other insurgent groups to join peace talks for years. In his latest attempt to convince the insurgent group to come to the negotiating table, the Afghan president offered unconditional talks. 

But the Taliban rejected Ghani's offer, saying the group was only willing to talk to Washington and would only agree to a peace deal in case of a complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

"I believe NATO's commitment to Afghanistan is important but its military presence in the country is an obstacle for peace and stability," Baqi Amin, a former head of the Afghan Strategic Center in Kabul, told DW.

"NATO's military presence in Afghanistan and its support for the peace process are two opposing goals because the Taliban say they will not discuss peace unless foreign troops withdraw from the country," Amin added.

Some experts are of the view that even if NATO and the US pull their troops out of Afghanistan, the Taliban and other insurgent groups will not give up their arms. The Taliban, they say, want to face a weaker Afghan government which does not enjoy NATO's military support, in a bid to increase their chances of victory in the battle ground.

Zaland, though, said that foreign troops' presence in Afghanistan, in its current form, has created a "vicious circle," resulting in the prolonging of the Afghan conflict.

  • Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Global terror watchlist: Will Pakistan change its Afghanistan policy?

Abdullah Abdullah: 'Nobody promised Afghanistan will be paradise in 2, 3 years' 

Amid reports of deteriorating human rights and security in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah admitted there have been "shortcomings" in his administration.  (13.06.2018)  

Abdullah Abdullah: ‘Nobody promised Afghanistan will be paradise in 2, 3 years’ 

Amid reports of deteriorating human rights and security in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah admitted there have been "shortcomings" in his administration.  (13.06.2018)  

Afghanistan peace marchers reach Kabul, 'tired of war'

Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan?

Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban? (10.05.2018)  

Who is Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah?

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban

Afghan security forces will continue operations against the Taliban following the end of an 18-day unilateral ceasefire. The three-day ceasefire overlap between government forces and the Taliban was unprecedented. (30.06.2018)  

Hamid Karzai: Former Afghan president hopeful for 'permanent peace' with Taliban

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan?

Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban? (10.05.2018)  

Why Taliban won't make peace with Kabul

Post-ceasefire attacks in Afghanistan have killed over a dozen national troops, dashing hopes for a long-term truce between the Taliban and Kabul. Why are the militants unwilling to reciprocate government's peace offer? (19.06.2018)  

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban

Afghan security forces will continue operations against the Taliban following the end of an 18-day unilateral ceasefire. The three-day ceasefire overlap between government forces and the Taliban was unprecedented. (30.06.2018)  

Why is India reluctant to send troops to Afghanistan?

India ruled out sending troops to Afghanistan but said it would work with Kabul to eradicate terrorism. New Delhi's hesitance to be involved militarily in Afghanistan clashes with its concerns about Islamist proxies. (27.09.2017)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

Women find their place in Afghanistan – in the army  

Abdullah Abdullah on Conflict Zone  

Schools for Afghanistan  

Afghanistan Taliban feiern Waffenstillstand mit Einwohnern in Kabul

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban 30.06.2018

Gunmen storm Afghan education department 11.07.2018

Militants have raided an education department building in eastern Afghanistan, trapping workers inside. It's the third major attack in less than two weeks in the increasingly volatile region on the border with Pakistan.

Vietnam, Darang: Putin unterhält sich mit Donald Trump

Opinion: Brace yourselves, NATO — Donald Trump is coming 10.07.2018

NATO members are worried that US President Donald Trump could cause serious damage to the alliance. These are testing times for the trans-Atlantic relationship, DW's Bernd Riegert writes.

Afghanistan Angriff auf Bildungsbehörde in Dschalalabad

Gunmen storm Afghan education department 11.07.2018

Militants have raided an education department building in eastern Afghanistan, trapping workers inside. It's the third major attack in less than two weeks in the increasingly volatile region on the border with Pakistan.

