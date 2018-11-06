 Brazil′s Jair Bolsonaro: Venezuela should be kicked out of Mercosur | News | DW | 06.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro: Venezuela should be kicked out of Mercosur

Brazil's president-elect has said Venezuela should no longer be a member of the South American trade bloc. Two months before he takes office, Jair Bolsonaro has outlined economic reforms including a pension overhaul.

Jair Bolsonaro (Reuters/R. Moraes)

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has accused Venezuela's leftist government of violating Mercosur's democratic clause, and said the country should be expelled from the economic alliance.

Bolsonaro made the remarks in an interview with Brazilian local media, where he also spoke about his plans for his transition to power.

The Mercosur trade bloc consists of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, which joined the alliance in 2012.

Bolsonaro's remarks are likely to antagonize the regime of President Nicolas Maduro and could endanger Venezuela's already precarious status in the South American economic bloc.

Mercosur members have been expressing concerns about Venezuela's political and economic situation since 2016. As a result, Venezuela gave up its rotating presidency and was eventually suspended from the bloc.

Read more: Mercosur: Just an ordinary family?

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Brazil's markets react positively to new president

Hard line against Venezuela

Bolsonaro has been seen as someone who could take a harder line with Maduro's regime.

US national security adviser John Bolton said last week that Bolsonaro's win, along with Ivan Duque's victory in Colombia, were "positive signs for the future of the region" that demonstrate a regional commitment to free markets and "accountable governance."

"The troika of tyranny in this hemisphere will not endure forever," Bolton said about the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Read more: Opinion: Brazilians were simply fed up

Economic reforms

As Bolsonaro prepares for his inauguration on January 1, the president-elect has said he will evaluate all the data necessary to carry out a "restructuring" of the country.

Read more: Will Bolsonaro deliver on promised economic reforms?

"The preliminary numbers that we have received are troublesome," Bolsonaro said, in reference to state-run firms. In particular, he pointed to what he saw as mismanagement by the leftist Worker's Party at the state-owned oil company Petrobras.

"We do not want to chase anyone, but we do want to privatize some state-owned firms, although not the most strategic ones," he said.

Bolsonaro also signaled his intention to overhaul Brazil's troubled pension system and said he wanted to lower taxes "responsibly."

With a team of orthodox economists, Bolsonaro is hoping to tackle the country's budget deficit to usher in new investment and spur economic growth, in an economy that is barely emerging from its worst recession.

  • People flood over a bridge as vewed from above (picture alliance/colprensa/J. P. Cohen)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Iconic image

    Each day 30,000 to 40,000 people cross the 315-meter-long (1,000-foot-long) Simon Bolivar bridge (pictured) between Venezuela and Colombia. Since September 2015 some 20 million Venezuelans have crossed into the neighboring Colombian province of Norte de Santander, says its governor William Villamizar. At the same time, he adds, 17 million individuals have been registered as entering Venezuela.

  • A woman counts out bills (picture-alliance/EFE/S. Mendoza)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Shopping over the border

    Most Venezuelans come to Colombia to stock up on basic food stuff and medicine. It is cheaper there than in their own country, where inflation has spiraled out of control and made the Bolivar, Venezuela's currency, nearly worthless. Some 3 million citizens are thought to have permanently migrated to Colombia.

  • Women dish out food into plates in a refugee center (Reuters/L. Gonzales)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Refugiados welcome?

    Colombians initially welcomed fleeing Venezuelans with open arms, just like Germans welcomed refugees in summer 2015. But now, experts say, the mood has shifted. Many have begun demanding the government provide less financial support to refugees and instead invest more in helping ordinary Colombians. However, aid for refugees is still provided in reception centers (above).

  • A street on the border between Colombia and Ecuador is filled with people (Reuters/D. Tapia)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Heading south

    According to official figures, approximately 1 million Venezuelan nationals currently reside in Colombia. Given that a total of 3 million Venezuelans crossed into Colombia, about 2 million must have traveled onward. In the first half of 2018 alone, over 500,000 of them migrated to Colombia's southern neighbor Ecuador.

  • A Venezuelan family lies on blankets on the ground in a makeshift camp (picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Stopover in Ecuador

    Ecuadorian authorities estimate that only 20 percent of Venezuelan nationals who arrived in the country in 2018 permanently settled there, like this family living in a makeshift camp near the capital, Quito. Most Venezuelans presumably intend to keep on traveling southward and reach either Peru, Chile or Argentina.

  • A man checks a passport of a woman on the border (Getty Images/AFP/L. Robayo)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Hitting the brakes

    After several days when some 5,000 Venezuelans wanted to cross from Colombia into Ecuador, Quito began demanding that Venezuelan nationals show valid passports to emigrate, rather than just an ID as was previously needed. This new regulation applies to adults. For children, proof of paternity and parental passports is enough to let them cross the border.

  • A group of refugees stand on the border to Ecuador (picture alliance/AP/D. Ochoa)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Chain reaction

    After Ecuador Peru followed suit, announcing it would implement the same regulation in the near future. Peruvian Interior Minister Mauro Medina said that about 80 percent of Venezuelan refugees arrive with valid passports, but many Venezuelan NGOs warn that passports have now become luxury items in the crisis-stricken country, requiring large sums of cash or high-level contacts to acquire one.

  • A woman pulls a suitcase through the streets of Brazil as a red light shines (Reuters/N. Doce)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Tension in the air

    More than 100,000 Venezuelans have migrated to Brazil since 2016, most of them to the country's north. From there, roughly half them travel onward to Ecuador and Peru. The situation in northern Brazil is tense: The country's government has said it will redistribute Venezuelan immigrants to other regions. Critics have accused the government authorities of failing to support Brazil's border region.

  • Tires burn in the streets as Brazilians attack a makeshift camp in Venezuela (Getty Images/AFP/I. Dantes)

    The perilous flight out of Venezuela

    Attacks and confrontations

    Last weekend, local residents in the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima attacked makeshift camps housing Venezuelan refugees. They set their dwellings on fire and drove hundreds back across the border. Media reports say Brazilian police did nothing to stop the mob violence. The attack was said to be triggered by the robbery of a Brazilian businessman — a crime allegedly committed by refugees.

    Author: Jan D. Walter


jcg/cmk (EFE, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump heralds Bolsonaro victory in Brazil

Right-wing president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said he would aim to unite a divided country. He has vowed to withdraw government advertising from "lying" media. (29.10.2018)  

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro to move embassy to Jerusalem

The president-elect has said he plans to honor his campaign pledge to move the country's embassy in Israel out of Tel Aviv. Brazil will join the United States and Guatemala in making the controversial move. (02.11.2018)  

Opinion: Brazilians were simply fed up

Brazil's ailing economy and rampant crime and corruption may have contributed to some voters' decision to cast their ballots for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Hildegard Stausberg writes in this guest commentary. (31.10.2018)  

Brazil's elections: Would Bolsonaro deliver on promised economic reforms?

The election of Jair Bolsonaro as the new Brazilian president has many wondering what the right-wing firebrand could do for Brazil's economy. Stocks are up and many observers hopeful — but the devil is in the details. (27.10.2018)  

Who is Jair Bolsonaro?

Jair Messias Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate and congressman, could be elected Brazil's next president on Sunday. He served in the military under the dictatorship and has hounded left-wing lawmakers since. (28.10.2018)  

Venezuela cedes Mercosur presidency to Argentina amid membership dispute

Venezuela has formally ceded the rotating presidency of Mercosur to Argentina amid an acrimonious dispute over its suspension from the trade bloc. Caracas has refused to acknowledge its expulsion from the group. (31.12.2016)  

Mercosur: Just an ordinary family?

Twenty-five years ago, South America fulfilled its dream of a common market. It has had mixed success and its future is still uncertain, as the Mercosur members are now trading more with China than with each other. (26.03.2016)  

The perilous flight out of Venezuela

Millions of Venezuelans have fled their country to escape President Nicolas Maduro's dictatorial regime. As refugee numbers have grown, nations such as Peru, Ecuador and Brazil are now trying to limit migration flows. (20.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brazil's markets react positively to new president  

Related content

Brasilien Wahl 2018 | Bolsonaro erscheint nit zur Pressekonferenz

Who is Jair Bolsonaro? 28.10.2018

Jair Messias Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate and congressman, could be elected Brazil's next president on Sunday. He served in the military under the dictatorship and has hounded left-wing lawmakers since.

Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Brazilians were simply fed up 31.10.2018

Brazil's ailing economy and rampant crime and corruption may have contributed to some voters' decision to cast their ballots for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Hildegard Stausberg writes in this guest commentary.

Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro open to meeting Donald Trump at UN 27.09.2018

Presidents Nicolas Maduro and Donald Trump both extended olive branches, saying they would be willing to meet. But Maduro also blamed the US for staging a drone attack against him and plotting his overthrow.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 