Biden to label Russia's invasion of Ukraine an affront to UN values

US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a "firm rebuke" of Russia's "unjust war" in Ukraine during an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would "make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months."

Biden's address to the UN comes only hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered reservists to report for duty to fight the war in Ukraine.

The US leader would try to rally the world leaders against Russia's war.

"He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirm core tenets of its charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Sullivan said.

How will the West react to Putin's partial mobilization?

Global economic worries, Iran, China also on the agenda

Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as leaders gather this year.

In addition to the Russian war in Ukraine, European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened.

Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China's saber-rattling on Taiwan.

In a break with tradition, Biden's appearance comes on the second day of the high-level annual diplomatic event instead of the first, the delay due to Biden's attendance of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London on Monday.

lo/wd (AP, dpa)