Berlin to hold referendum on 2030 climate neutrality
1 hour ago
A citizens' initiative has collected enough signatures for a vote to move Berlin's target date for climate neutrality up 15 years to 2030. Proponents want the vote in February, but politicians are pumping the brakes.
Berlin Interior Senator Iris Spranger on Tuesday announced that the citizens' initiative "Klimaneustart" (Climate Restart) had petitioned enough signatures to force a referendum on moving forward the city's target for reaching climate neutrality from the current national target date of 2045 to 2030.
For their part, local politicians say the plan is unrealistic.
Berlin city officials say roughly 254,000 signatures were collected by the end of a four-month canvassing phase ending on November 15. After checking signatures for validity, officials determined that Klimaneustart had surpassed the threshold of 7% of eligible local voters, or roughly 171,000, delivering at least 180,000 valid signatures.
Lawmakers say rolling the referendum into the February vote is unrealistic, with Spranger citing legal and organizational hurdles. Although the interior senator floated April as a possible alternative, Berlin's Senate has not yet set a date.