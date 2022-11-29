  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Climate protesters carrying placards outside Berlin's so-called Red City Hall
Berlin residents want the vote way sooner than later but local politicians are trying to manage expectationsImage: Lena Lachnit/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Berlin to hold referendum on 2030 climate neutrality

1 hour ago

A citizens' initiative has collected enough signatures for a vote to move Berlin's target date for climate neutrality up 15 years to 2030. Proponents want the vote in February, but politicians are pumping the brakes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KG5R

Berlin Interior Senator Iris Spranger on Tuesday announced that the citizens' initiative "Klimaneustart" (Climate Restart) had petitioned enough signatures to force a referendum on moving forward the city's target for reaching climate neutrality from the current national target date of 2045 to 2030.

For their part, local politicians say the plan is unrealistic.

Berlin city officials say roughly 254,000 signatures were collected by the end of a four-month canvassing phase ending on November 15. After checking signatures for validity, officials determined that Klimaneustart had surpassed the threshold of 7% of eligible local voters, or roughly 171,000, delivering at least 180,000 valid signatures.   

Organizers are calling for the vote to be staged on February 12, when Berlin will be repeating district parliamentary and the state's House of Representative elections, which were found to have been poorly organized and extremely flawed when they were staged in September 2021.

Lawmakers say rolling the referendum into the February vote is unrealistic, with Spranger citing legal and organizational hurdles. Although the interior senator floated April as a possible alternative, Berlin's Senate has not yet set a date.

Berlin estimates it will spend roughly €39 million ($40.3 million) to repeat the 2021 vote, which itself cost €14 million to organize. No estimate was given as to the cost of staging the referendum.

Berlin Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) speaking at a press conference in front of a blue wall
Interior Senator Spranger threw cold water on the idea of holding the referendum with repeat local elections in FebruaryImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

js/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Patriot missile defense batteries newly installed at the Rzeszow airport located near the Poland-Ukraine border in Rzeszow, Poland

Ukraine calls for air defense help, NATO vows not to waver

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A screenshot from the Loveland app shows a character dressed in yellow running through a jungle, with blue power waves coming from her hands

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Education10 hours ago03:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters pack a street in Beijing

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A young dark-haired woman repairing a machine in a factory with a screwdriver

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A public container for collecting plastic waste in Prague, Czechia

Czechia's plastic recycling push falling short of EU goals

Czechia's plastic recycling push falling short of EU goals

Business10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Gas flaring at a Total oil platform in Nigeria

US cracks down on methane pollution

US cracks down on methane pollution

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage