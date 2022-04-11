Cities are major polluters: Can we make them climate neutral?

Around 85% of humanity will be living in cities by 2100. Many will inhabit sprawling megacities of more than 10 million people. But these urban jungles are climate killers. Built with high-emission steel and concrete, powered and heated with oil, coal and gas, cities are responsible for around 75% of global CO2 emissions.

The latest UN report proposing ways to address the climate crisis made special mention of cities. Urban building emissions — both operational and during construction — have risen by around 50% since 1990, according to the report. This means the sector must rapidly decarbonize if global heating is to remain within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above 1990 levels.

Urban emissions could be reduced to near zero by 2050 if cities are powered by renewables, more buildings are insulated and more transport is electrified, for instance. Greening cities will capture CO2 and help combat deadly the heat-trapping effects that are particularly problematic in sprawling megacities.

But around 60% of the buildings that will make up cities in 2050 are yet to be constructed, meaning the dream of the climate-neutral city, with very low to zero emissions, is within reach, say experts.

Cities can lead on climate mitigation

Cities can be a microcosm of successful climate mitigation, says Rogier Vandenberg, acting global director of the Ross Center for Sustainable Cities at the World Resources Institute, a US-based non-profit.

"A huge opportunity lies in cities due to the huge concentration of people, meaning you can decarbonize at scale," he said. "The solution is in cities."

But significant challenges remain, primarily in creating a shift to high-density, compact cities with people living closer together and reducing the need for cars. According to one popular metric, the goal is to be able to reach all amenities by foot or bicycle within15 minutes.

Parisians live the dream of the 15-minute city during the pandemic as they abandon cars and even public transport in favor of cycling

Experiments have already taken place in the wake of the pandemic to reduce travel time and enable people to live and work locally, including Melbourne's 20-minute neighbourhoods and the Paris 15-minute city.

"We've already known for decades that cities function better, are cleaner, more sustainable, more equitable, if you create services in the proximity of where people live," said Vandenberg.

A new urban planning vision

But this will require a bold urban vertical planning vision that shifts away from the horizontal sprawl evident in many major global cities. "You really have to think differently about how you plan, how you retrofit cities," said Vandenberg.

Equitable access to efficient, electrified urban transport will also be fundamental if climate-neutral cities are to extend to poorer urban communities.

Citizens in low-income countries currently spend around 35% of their income on transportation partly because of urban sprawl and a lack of access to housing in areas where people work.

The Ross Center for Sustainable Cities, which aims to support climate neutrality in cities by 2050, has been especially focused on the electrification of urban transport, including buses, in fast-growing African cities. The digitization of transport infrastructure will also be key in the effort to better fit transport availability to the needs of commuters.

But while transport is responsible for 20% of city emissions, according to Vandenberg, the elephant in the room remains buildings, which emit three times as much carbon.

Watch video 02:52 South Africa: Green buildings against climate change

More capital market and investor support is needed to construct low-emissions buildings and retrofit others to improve energy efficiency and insulation, said Vandenberg.

This includes universal standards for sustainable buildings that will inspire investment from pension funds and others looking to decarbonize their portfolios.

The benefits for the economy also need to be better understood. "Currently, the most jobs per million dollars invested is in retrofitting buildings," said Vandenberg.

Europe aims for carbon neutral cities by 2030

In European cities like Copenhagen, the dream is already being realized. The Danish capital is on track to be climate neutral by 2025, working over 10 years to remove the city's 2 million-ton annual carbon footprint through a new smart renewable energy grid.

Meanwhile, a program has been launched to make 100 European Union cities climate neutral and smart by 2030. The ultimate objective is to achieve climate neutrality across all cities by 2050.

Estimates by Material Economics, a Swedish sustainability consultancy, suggest that the cost could be as high as €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for an average city of 100,000 people to become climate neutral by 2030. Help in accessing finance and know-how will be provided by the EU consortium, Net Zero Cities.

A Clean Air Zone enforces low exhaust emission standards in the city of Bath in the UK

Healthier cities

With 85% of Europeans estimated to be living in urban areas by 2050, city mayors are realizing the "co-benefits" of climate neutrality, including cleaner air, improved citizen health and reduced noise pollution, said Matthew Baldwin, manager of the EU 100 Climate Neutral Cities project.

"People who live in cities are very climate conscious," he added. This is in part because urban dwellers see the costs of pollution firsthand. Many cities are also built on ports and are threatened by rising seas.

The EU's bottom-up climate neutral program engages with citizens to make them more aware of the co-benefits of climate action. "You can't do a climate neutral project unless you engage with citizens," said Baldwin. Such awareness extends to energy independence in the wake of the war in Ukraine, both through upscaling renewable capacity and building efficiencies that can be quickly implemented.

"The European Commission is looking at all ways in which we can urgently switch our energy out of Russian hyrdrocarbons into renewables," said Baldwin. "What better place to start than cities due to the density of their populations. You have shorter distances to travel in cities, it's easier to switch to public transport, walking, cycling and electromobility."

'Cities can go further and faster'

Cities globally are ramping up their ambition to become climate neutral in line with, and sometimes ahead of, the Paris Agreement emissions targets.

Some 30 cities already hit peak emissions by 2020 as part of the C40 Cities initiative that aims to support thousands of cities in becoming net zero by 2050 — among them Athens, Austin, Barcelona, Berlin, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Stockholm and Warsaw.

"Running our cities on renewable energy is the bedrock upon which an equitable, zero-carbon economy is built," said Eric Garcetti, chair of C40 and mayor of Los Angeles. Already powered by 40% renewables, Los Angeles will reach 80% by 2030. A 100% clean energy grid is on targeted for 2035, while a full coal phase-out will see the last plant converted to hydrogen.

"Cities can go further and faster than nations as a whole," said Baldwin. "I feel we're going to go a lot quicker than we think.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Drinking water from the sun The village of Rema in Ethiopia operates a solar pump with a connected water tank. The well is far away from the village, and the water used to have to be piped to the village with a diesel pump. But this was often broken or there was not enough fuel. Since 2016, a solar pump has been supplying water to the 6,000 inhabitants, many of whom also need the water for their fields.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Recharging cellphones without a power grid Most people in rural regions in East Africa have no access to the power grid. Increasingly, popular solar kiosks like this one in Olkiramatian, Kenya can provide electricity. For a small fee, the solar power from the roof is used to charge cellphones, for example. In this way, people can stay in touch, make money transfers by phone or check the market prices for their vegetables.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Power for campesinos Here in Miraflor, in northern Nicaragua, people make their living from coffee cultivation and traditional agriculture. Until 2013, this area had no electricity at all. Then local electricians installed solar panels on the homes of over 600 families. Local farmers or "campesinos" now have enough electricity for light, refrigerators and TV.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Solar panel communities This housing development in Freiburg, southern Germany, generates more energy than the residents here consume. Built 20 years ago, it has become a model for urban development. With good insulation, cleverly-utilized ventilation, solar roofs and heat pumps, more and more old houses are now being converted into energy-plus houses. This saves money and helps protect the climate.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Reaching rural areas with micro-grids The startup SOLshare gives people in rural Bangladesh access to cheap and clean electricity through self-sufficient micro-grids, and creates an additional source of income for them. Households with solar systems are connected to others who do not yet have access to the grid. Solar power can also replace diesel and kerosene during power outages.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Solar power fighting COVID This hospital in Tabarre, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is powered by this rooftop solar installation. At 710 kilowatts, it is the largest in the country. Coronavirus patients are cared for here, and all medical equipment runs on solar power. Thanks to the system, around €50,000 ($59,000) is saved on diesel power every year.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Mini-grid for an entire village The Kenyan village of Talek has 1,500 inhabitants and has had solar power since 2015. The photovoltaic system with an output of 50 kilowatts is located on a small field, and the batteries are housed in the small building next to it. George Ndubi looks after the private solar power plant with mini-grid, which can supply up to 300 customers with electricity.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Solar oasis Water is scarce in the Egyptian desert. This makes the solar power plant in the El-Wahat el-Bahariya Oasis all the more important. It powers the water pump, without which farming would be impossible here. As with everywhere else in the desert, the farmers have to keep clearing sand from the solar panels.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities Climate neutral by 2025 The Danish capital, Copenhagen, wants to be climate neutral by 2025, which is why more and more areas in the city are being used to produce renewable energy. The solar panels on the front of this school, for example, generate electricity. In addition, car traffic in the city is being restricted, e-mobility is being promoted, wind farms are going up and more and more houses are being renovated.

Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities International exchange of ideas The small town of Saerbeck in western Germany generates more electricity with solar, wind and biomass power than its 7,200 citizens consume. The energy park is now a model for other small communities around the world. Here, a delegation from the US visits for ideas to implement back home. Author: Gero Rueter



Edited by Jennifer Collins