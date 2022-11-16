Berlin state elections declared void

Berlin's highest court has ordered new elections in the German capital, declaring that chaos in September 2021 violated election law. A new vote could unseat Berlin's mayor.

Germany's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that the state of Berlin would have to re-run its elections next year, after deciding that organizational chaos reported at hundreds of polling stations around the city last September made the vote invalid. The Berlin election will now have to be repeated within 90 days.

Berlin held four votes on the same day on September 26, 2021 – the federal election, the state election, local district elections, and a referendum on socializing major housing companies. While election fraud has not been alleged, the logistical challenges clearly proved to be too much for many polling stations, and there were widespread reports of delays and irregularities that violated electoral law.

Some ballot papers ran out, or they had the wrong candidates listed on them, and polling stations were closed during the day, or remained open longer than they should have, and there were reports of volunteers offering to allow voters in if they were prepared only to vote in the federal election.

The fact that Berlin was also hosting its annual international marathon on the same day, hampering access to some stations, exacerbated the organizational chaos. Berlin's top election official resigned as a result of the problems a few days after the election. But the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has now also demanded that Berlin Interior Minister Andreas Geisel also resign.

Widespread chaos

Wednesday's verdict does not affect the federal election won by Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Since only the German parliament, the Bundestag, has authority over federal elections, the Berlin court's decision was confined to the state and municipal elections. The referendum on socializing housing companies, which the "Yes" vote won, is also unaffected, as there have been no legal challenges to that result.

On November 10, the Bundestag decided to have the federal election repeated in 431 of 2,256 Berlin electoral constituencies. This is unlikely to have a meaningful effect on the national result, though one or two parliamentarians may lose their seats.

It also remains unclear when exactly that election repeat might happen, as the issue is still subject to a possible appeal at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, which is likely to take several months. The opposition parties, the conservative CDU and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), may sue to have the election repeated in more constituencies in Berlin.

Berlin mayor facing new challenge

But repeating the entire Berlin state election would obviously have big consequences for the city government, as it decides the make-up of the Berlin parliament and therefore the city mayor. The current mayor, Franziska Giffey, leads a coalition of her Social Democrats (SPD), with the Greens and the socialist Left Party.

But current opinion polls in Berlin put the SPD in a neck-and-neck race with the Greens and the CDU. Should the Greens come out on top, Bettina Jarasch – currently transport minister in Giffey's cabinet – would become mayor, probably at the head of the same coalition of parties. This would also have an affect on the make-up of the Bundesrat, the second house of the German parliament, which represents the state governments.

Berlin's chief election administrator, Stephan Bröchler, already told Der Spiegel in October that he was preparing for an election in February 2023.

Some 35 complaints were filed to the Berlin constitutional court about the election, though the nine judges ultimately decided only to deal with four of them: Those from the state electoral administration office, the Berlin government administration office, as well as complaints from the Left Party and the AfD, on the grounds that these four organizations covered all the complaints.

A repeated state election is very rare in Germany, but not unprecedented: The Hamburg state election of 1991 had to be repeated after a court found that the CDU had violated rules on picking candidates.