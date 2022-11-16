  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Berlin election 2021
Huge lines appeared outside many Berlin polling stationsImage: Georg Hilgemann/ZB/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Berlin state elections declared void

Ben Knight
47 minutes ago

Berlin's highest court has ordered new elections in the German capital, declaring that chaos in September 2021 violated election law. A new vote could unseat Berlin's mayor.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JaWH

Germany's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that the state of Berlin would have to re-run its elections next year, after deciding that organizational chaos reported at hundreds of polling stations around the city last September made the vote invalid. The Berlin election will now have to be repeated within 90 days.

Berlin held four votes on the same day on September 26, 2021 – the federal election, the state election, local district elections, and a referendum on socializing major housing companies. While election fraud has not been alleged, the logistical challenges clearly proved to be too much for many polling stations, and there were widespread reports of delays and irregularities that violated electoral law.

Some ballot papers ran out, or they had the wrong candidates listed on them, and polling stations were closed during the day, or remained open longer than they should have, and there were reports of volunteers offering to allow voters in if they were prepared only to vote in the federal election. 

The fact that Berlin was also hosting its annual international marathon on the same day, hampering access to some stations, exacerbated the organizational chaos. Berlin's top election official resigned as a result of the problems a few days after the election. But the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has now also demanded that Berlin Interior Minister Andreas Geisel also resign.

Franziska Giffey
Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey faces a tough race in the repeated electionImage: Emmanuele Contini/imago images

Widespread chaos

Wednesday's verdict does not affect the federal election won by Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Since only the German parliament, the Bundestag, has authority over federal elections, the Berlin court's decision was confined to the state and municipal elections. The referendum on socializing housing companies, which the "Yes" vote won, is also unaffected, as there have been no legal challenges to that result.

On November 10, the Bundestag decided to have the federal election repeated in 431 of 2,256 Berlin electoral constituencies. This is unlikely to have a meaningful effect on the national result, though one or two parliamentarians may lose their seats.

It also remains unclear when exactly that election repeat might happen, as the issue is still subject to a possible appeal at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, which is likely to take several months. The opposition parties, the conservative CDU and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), may sue to have the election repeated in more constituencies in Berlin.

Berlin mayor facing new challenge

But repeating the entire Berlin state election would obviously have big consequences for the city government, as it decides the make-up of the Berlin parliament and therefore the city mayor. The current mayor, Franziska Giffey, leads a coalition of her Social Democrats (SPD), with the Greens and the socialist Left Party.

But current opinion polls in Berlin put the SPD in a neck-and-neck race with the Greens and the CDU. Should the Greens come out on top, Bettina Jarasch – currently transport minister in Giffey's cabinet – would become mayor, probably at the head of the same coalition of parties. This would also have an affect on the make-up of the Bundesrat, the second house of the German parliament, which represents the state governments.

Berlin's chief election administrator, Stephan Bröchler, already told Der Spiegel in October that he was preparing for an election in February 2023. 

Some 35 complaints were filed to the Berlin constitutional court about the election, though the nine judges ultimately decided only to deal with four of them: Those from the state electoral administration office, the Berlin government administration office, as well as complaints from the Left Party and the AfD, on the grounds that these four organizations covered all the complaints.

A repeated state election is very rare in Germany, but not unprecedented: The Hamburg state election of 1991 had to be repeated after a court found that the CDU had violated rules on picking candidates.

Benjamin Knight Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH
Ben Knight Ben Knight is a journalist in Berlin who mainly writes about German politics.@BenWernerKnight
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A line of people stand waiting to vote in Berlin

German election: Berlin voters face polling station chaos

German election: Berlin voters face polling station chaos

Some voters in Germany's capital faced waits of over an hour before being able to cast their ballots. Several polling stations reported ballot paper shortages and mix-ups.
PoliticsSeptember 26, 2021
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine

Biden says 'unlikely' missile fired from Russia

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Men push boxes in a bagge crate with a ICRC plane in the background

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Olaf Scholz and Vietnamese officials walk on a red carpet, amid German and Vietnamese flags

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Business23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People looking for work

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Pedestrians walk through Istiklal Street in Istanbul, with the street lined with red Turkish flags

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman holds up her hands in a street protest, without a headscarf

Iranians use social media to keep protest movement alive

Iranians use social media to keep protest movement alive

Society14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The building of the Museum of Broaday amid skyscrapers in New York.

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

Theater20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Cinema for social cohesion in Venezuela

Cinema for social cohesion in Venezuela

SocietyNovember 11, 202205:22 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage