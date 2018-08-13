 Berlin probes white powder letter threat to embassies | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.08.2018

Europe

Berlin probes white powder letter threat to embassies

German police have been investigating suspicious letters containing white powder sent to the American and Israeli embassies in Berlin. The probe is focusing on a suspect known to authorities.

A US flag near the embassy of the United States of America in Berlin (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Police in Berlin said on Tuesday that letters containing an unknown white powder were mailed to the embassies of the United States and Israel in the German capital last month.

The letters have since been analyzed by experts who concluded the substance was harmless, said police spokeswoman Heidi Vogt.

The first letter was sent to the Israeli embassy on July 24, according to police spokeswoman Kerstin Usmer. The second was sent to the US embassy two days later, she said.

The same person is suspected of sending both letters and is the subject of two ongoing investigations.

Other diplomatic missions for European and Asian countries reported getting similar mail.

Unidentified powder mailed to German courthouses

Last year, several courthouses around Germany said they had received envelopes containing a suspicious powder. Several weeks later, the headquarters of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team was evacuated after an envelope containing white powder was discovered. A dubious-looking package was also sent to Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez. 

Letters with white powder and razor blades were sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel and other politicians just before last September's German elections.

kw/rc (AP, DPA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

Letters with razor blades, powder sent to Angela Merkel, other top German politicians

Letters with white powder and razor blades have been sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel and other politicians days before Germany votes. Arabic typos raised doubts as to whether far-right activists sent the letters. (21.09.2017)  

Unidentified powder mailed to German courthouses, including Constitutional Court

The discovery of an unidentified white powder has sparked security concerns around Germany. Authorities have launched investigations into several locations that reported receiving the substance. (11.01.2017)  

Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

The US president has offered praise and dished out criticism of Germany. Whether describing the chancellor as "the greatest" or claiming Berlin owes "vast sums of money" to the US, here are his most memorable quotes. (19.06.2018)  

