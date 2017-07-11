 Berlin cannibal case: Court sentences man to life for murder | News | DW | 07.01.2022

Berlin cannibal case: Court sentences man to life for murder

A 42-year-old teacher was found guilty of murdering a man and dismembering his body in September 2020 to fulfill his "cannibalism fantasies," the Berlin court ruled.

Stefan R. holds a folder in front of his face as he sits in court in Berlin

The presiding judge in the case described the brutal murder as a 'despicable act'

A court in the German capital on Friday sentenced a teacher to life in prison in a cannibalism-motivated murder case that shocked the nation.

The brutal details of the September 2020 killing made headlines in Germany for months. The ruling on Friday makes it nearly impossible for the convicted to be released early from prison.

What did the court say?

The 42-year-old defendant, identified in line with German privacy laws as Stefan R., was found guilty of murder and also of disturbing the remains of the dead, the Berlin state court said.

In their ruling, the judges said Stefan R. committed the murder "in order to fulfill his cannibalism fantasies."

"What you have done is inhuman," said presiding Judge Matthias Schertz, adding that the case was "despicable."

Lawyers and judges stand in a Berlin court house to hear the verdict in a murder case

The prosecution in the case argued for a life sentence, while Stefan R.'s defense team argued for a non-guilty verdict

In Germany, life sentences carry a minimum of 15 years in prison — after which, the prisoner can typically apply for parole.

But in this case, the state court found that there was a "special gravity of the defendant's guilt" in the case. The designation means that Stefan R. will not likely be released from prison after 15 years.

What happened in the case?

Stefan R. was convicted of killing a 43-year-old man in Berlin on September 6, 2020.

The two met on a dating website and agreed to meet up for sex at Stefan R.'s apartment.

According to prosecutors, the teacher then drugged his victim and sedated him. Stefan R. then slit the man's throat and cut off the man's genitals — with the intention of eating them.

Afterward, Stefan R. cut up the body — hiding the parts in various areas in the Berlin neighborhood of Pankow.

Weeks after the murder, police uncovered human bones in the district — later confirming that they belonged to the missing 43-year-old man.

Subsequent investigations eventually led authorities to Stefan R.'s apartment — where they found further human remains, blood and tools that were likely used in the killing.

Stefan R. did not speak much during the murder trial, except to deny the murder charges.

rs/sms (dpa, AFP)

  • A view of the center of Münsterberg, Prussia in the early 20th century

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Cannibal of Münsterberg

    Karle Denke murdered and cannibalized at least 42 people, mostly villagers, between 1903 and 1924 in his Münsterberg apartment in then Prussia (pictured). It is thought that he even sold the flesh of his victims at the Breslau (now Wroclaw, Poland) market as pork. A victim was able to escape and later police found cured human flesh in his home. Denke hung himself in his jail cell two days later.

  • Fritz Haarmann

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Horror of Hanover

    Fritz Haarmann is thought to have sexually assaulted, murdered, mutilated and dismembered at least 24 boys and young men between 1918 and 1924.The full extent of his crimes were revealed after 500 pieces of human bone, some with knife marks, were found by Hanover residents worried about the disappearance of children in the area. Haarmann, who was once a police informant, was beheaded in 1925.

  • Karl Friedrich Wilhelm Grossmann

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Butcher of Berlin

    Karl Grossmann killed his victims and sold their meat on the black market and at his hot dog stand. After neighbors heard screaming, police burst into his home to find a dead young woman on his bed. It's unclear how many lives Grossmann took, but he was suspected of dismembering 23 women and involvement in up to 100 missing cases in Berlin. He hanged himself in 1922.

  • Photo of a lake in Falkenhagen

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Terror of Falkenhagen Lake

    Friedrich Schumann was a locksmith who raped, murdered and stole from 1918 to 1920. After a confrontation with a local forester — whom he shot — Schumann was arrested and charged with the murder of six people and attempted murder of 11 others. He was sentenced to death six times. The night before his execution at aged 28, he admitted to killing 25 people, including his first victim — his cousin.

  • Paul Ogorzow

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    S-Bahn murderer

    Paul Ogorzow was convicted of 31 sexual assaults, the murder of eight women and attempted murder of six others in Nazi-era Berlin between 1940 and 1941. Ogorzow worked for the German commuter rail system and would threaten, stab or bludgeon his rape victims before sometimes throwing them off the moving train. He was sentenced to death and beheaded two days later.

  • Rudolf Pleil

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Human trafficker and killer

    In 1946 and 1947, Rudolf Pleil worked as a border guard in the Harz Mountains and illegally trafficked people, mostly women, from East to West Germany. For a while, he had two accomplices who would help trap victims. Pleil was convicted of killing a salesman and nine women but he claimed to have killed 25 people. Sentenced to life in prison in 1950, Pleil committed suicide eight years later.

  • Joachim Georg Kroll (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Sieländer)

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Man-eater of Duisburg

    Joachim Gero Kroll was a serial killer, rapist, child molester and cannibal. Between 1955 and 1976 he murdered up to 14 people, mainly women and young girls. When he was arrested in 1976, human remains were packed in his refrigerator and he was in the process of cooking the arms and hands of a 4-year-old girl he had just killed. Imprisoned for life in 1982, Kroll died of a heart attack in 1991.

  • Fritz Honka

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Smoking out murder

    Fritz Honka was notorious for killing at least four women between 1970 and 1975. He strangled prostitutes in his apartment and cut up their corpses. Firefighters found hidden body parts in his apartment after a fire broke out while he was gone. Honka was sentenced to 15 years in a psychiatric institution. After his release in 1993, he lived in a retirement home until his death five years later.

  • Werner Pinzner

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    St. Pauli killer

    Werner Pinzner was a for-hire killer for pimps in Hamburg's red light district. He is thought to have killed between seven and 10 people. Pinzner gained nationwide fame in 1986 when he was brought to the Hamburg police department for interrogation with his wife and lawyer. He suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the investigating prosecutor before turning the gun on his wife and himself.

  • Marianne Nölle

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Death by poison

    Marianne Nölle, a nurse from Cologne, killed patients in her care by poisoning them with an anti-psychotic drug between 1984 and 1992. Police believe she actually killed 17 people and attempted a further 18 murders, but she was only convicted of killing seven patients. She has never confessed to any of her crimes. Since 1993, Nölle has been serving a life sentence.

  • A photo of a a truck on a motorway

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Killer on the roads

    Volker Eckert was a German trucker who murdered at least nine women, most of them between 2001 and 2006. According to police, there were probably four others. His first victim was a classmate whom he strangled aged 15. Most of his victims were prostitutes he picked up across Europe, and he kept trophies like his victims' hair. Eckert hanged himself in his cell during his trial in 2007.

  • Stephan Letter (picture alliance/AP/U. Lein)

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Angel of death

    Stephan Letter is a former nurse responsible for the death of at least 29 patients by lethal injection at a Bavarian hospital between 2003 and 2004. Arrested for drug theft, Letter confessed to some of the killings, insisting that he was trying to relieve suffering. He is serving a life sentence and until recently, his acts were described as Germany's worst killing spree since World War II.

  • Niels Högel in court

    With a view to kill: Germany's worst serial killers

    Killer nurse

    Keen to impress colleagues with his life-saving skills, Niels Högel would inject patients with cardiovascular medication to induce heart failure or circulatory collapse. He was convicted of killing two people and was jailed for life in 2015. However, after a multiyear probe, investigators now believe the former nurse was responsible for 100 more deaths, making him Germany's most prolific killer.


