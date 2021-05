Belarus flight: Germany urges explanation of diversion, arrest

Berlin on Sunday demanded an explanation from the Belarusian government after military jets forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land in the capital, Minsk.

The German Foreign Ministry also said answers were needed about the alleged arrest of a former editor from the Minsk-critical news outlet Nexta.

The blogger Roman Protasevich was on the Athens-to-Vilnius Ryanair flight when a fighter jet intercepted the plane's path. The passenger plane's crew asked for permission to land, and Protasevich — who has been critical of President Alexander Lukashenko — was reportedly detained.

"We need an immediate explanation by the government of Belarus on the diversion of a RyanAir flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," the German Foreign Ministry's state secretary Miguel Berger wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned the arrests and said he had asked European Council President Charles Michel to consider sanctions. He described the diversion of the flight as "state terrorism."

