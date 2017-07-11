Lawyers file suit against Belarus' Lukashenko in Germany

Ten Belarusians have filed a criminal complaint in Germany against President Alexander Lukashenko and his security apparatus, lawyers representing them said on Wednesday.

The four German lawyers allege that their clients were victims of crimes against humanity during the Belarusian government's crackdown on protests since August 2020.

They submitted the complaint on behalf of "torture victims" with Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, home to the country's top courts.

'Barbaric treatment' alleged

The plaintiffs suffered physical abuse, deprivation of food and sleep, humiliation and degradation, according to the lawyers.

Lawyers Mark Lupschitz, Onur Ozata, Roland Krause and Benedikt Lux said they had documented more than 100 similar cases of abuse.

"Overall, the state's treatment of them can only be described as barbaric," the lawyers said, adding that their clients suffered severe health issues as a result.

"The incumbent government is severely oppressing its own population with a crackdown including arbitrary arrests, politically motivated criminal persecution and other forms of repression."

But why in German courts?

Under the principle of universal jurisdiction, Germany can in theory prosecute crimes against humanity regardless of where they were committed or the nationalities of the victims and perpetrators.

The new rules came into force in theory several years ago, but the very first case came to a conclusion this year, with more filed in the aftermath of those groundbreaking verdict.

Members of Bashar al-Assad's security apparatus were sentenced to jail time in April for torture committed in Damascus. Soon thereafter, Reporters Without Borders filed a case targeting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, in connection with the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Neither Lukashenko nor members of Belarusian security forces are likely to face legal consequences in Belarus.

In February, the German government offered to host dozens of Belarusian opposition members amid a brutal crackdown by the regime.

The United Nations Human Rights Council said it received numerous reports of torture, abductions, arbitrary expulsions and disappearances in Belarus.

Belarus' authorities have reportedly detained tens of thousands of people linked to protests against alleged fraudulent presidential election.

