Beijing defiant five years since the South China Sea ruling

On 12 July 2016, the world began to hear about one of the most momentous legal decisions in recent Asian history.

For the first time, an international tribunal had been asked to rule on some of China's claims in the South China Sea. And in a remarkable ruling, five judges sitting in The Hague decided that most of them had no basis in international law.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration judgement said nothing about territorial claims — which country is the rightful owner of each rock and reef — but almost everything about who owns the resources in between those rocks and reefs. The tribunal decided that a line drawn on Chinese maps since 1947 (often called the 'nine-dash line') did not amount to a legal claim on the oil, gas, fish and other resources of the sea.

Just as importantly, it ruled that none of the disputed reefs and rocks in the southern part of the sea was large enough to justify a claim on those resources either. On 14 out of 15 points, it supported the claims of the country that had brought the case: the Philippines. It was a stunning victory.

The Chinese authorities, on the other hand, were furious. They had refused to participate in the case, and the response of then Vice-Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin was to call the ruling "nothing more than a piece of waste paper" and one that "will not be enforced by anyone."

China fails to comply

Julian Ku is Professor of Law at Hofstra University in the United States and monitored China's compliance with the ruling in the months afterwards. He says that China made a point of not being seen to comply.

"For a while," he says "there did seem to be some soft acquiescence such as allowing Filipino fishing at [the disputed reef known as] Scarborough Shoal. But any such acquiescence was framed as a matter of bilateral diplomacy rather than compliance." Since then, however, China has even been pretending to comply, he added.

If it had been followed, the Hague ruling would have ended most of the confrontations in the South China Sea. Although it is only binding on China and the Philippines, its principles could apply just as easily to Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Indonesia. With clear guidelines on where each country could fish and drill, most of the heat would be taken out of the disputes.

Duterte determined to maintain China relations

Making the situation more complicated, the Philippines had a change of government just 12 days before the ruling was delivered. The country's new leader, Rodrigo Duterte, refused to damage his friendly relations with China by making use of it.

Duterte has, in his own words, kept the 'piece of paper' in his "back pocket." With the Philippines unwilling to make use the judgement, its potential supporters have been left sitting on the sidelines.

The Philippine journalist Marites Vitug says Duterte has consistently undermined his own position.

"He has squandered an opportunity to use the ruling as a leverage in dealing with China, unable to prevent Chinese incursion in Philippine waters," Vitug says.

In exchange for his silence, Duterte was hoping to gain aid and investment from Beijing. But, says Vitug, "there is little to show for Duterte's appeasement of China. Only a fraction of the $24 billion (€20 billion) China pledged in investments in 2016 has come to the Philippines."

In terms of official aid, Japan is still the top donor. And the Philippines was among the last in Southeast Asia to receive its supply of Sinovac, a China-made vaccine, according to Vitug.

China 'shows no signs' it will alter approach

Despite Duterte's often colourful rhetoric towards China and the United States, the tribunal ruling remains the foundation of Philippine government policy towards the South China sea, says Jay Batongbacal, Director of the Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea at the University of the Philippines.

He says this can be seen in "the recent lifting of the Philippines moratorium on petroleum exploration, the resumption of an active government presence in the disputed areas, and protests against illegal and destructive Chinese fishing."

According to Batongbacal, "Duterte’s silence and derision of the award is not shared by the majority of the Filipino people, and not completely reflected by the actions of the government at sea."

Vitug points to recent comments by the Philippines Foreign Secretary, Teodoro Locsin Jr., to the effect that the Award is "final" and that Manila "firmly rejects attempts to undermine it" as evidence of a determination to hold on to the country’s legal victory.

Nonetheless, China's pressure against the Philippines and the other Southeast Asian claimants is getting tougher.

According to Julian Ku, "China has not lowered its rhetoric of non-compliance, and has ratcheted up its actual non-compliance through kinetic actions. It shows no signs that it will alter this approach in the near future."

Beijing ramps up navy presence

The disputed waters have seen an increased presence from China's navy, Coast Guard and maritime militia. Boats from the Philippines and other countries have been chased away from their traditional fishing grounds.

Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan.



The Philippines is facing a looming energy crunch. Gas from its Malampaya field (which generates a fifth of the country’s electricity) is due to run out in a few years. Reserves from a part of the South China Sea known as the Reed Bank could keep the lights on.

However, Duterte has said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, threatened him with 'war' if the Philippines went ahead with the project – even though the tribunal ruling gives Manila every right to do so.

At first sight, China does appear to have been successful in consigning the tribunal ruling to the waste paper basket. However, key figures in the Philippines, other Southeast Asian governments and their international supporters are keeping it on the table.

For the past five years, China's lawyers have been trying to develop new arguments to justify their government’s actions, suggesting that even they know that the ruling cannot be simply wished away.