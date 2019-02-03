 Bayern Munich injuries starting to ease ahead of pivotal month | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bayern Munich injuries starting to ease ahead of pivotal month

With progress in both German Cup and Champions League on the line and a deficit in the Bundesliga, the next month looks key to Bayern Munich's season. Niko Kovac thinks some of his star men should return just in time.

1. Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München | (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Bayern Munich's autumn of discontent began after a win over Schalke in late September, with losses to Hertha Berlin, Borussia Mönchengladbach and home draws against Augsburg and Ajax leading to much naval-gazing and speculation over Niko Kovac's future.

On Wednesday, the German champions travel to Berlin again, this time in the German Cup, ahead of a 25-day period that also features the reverse of those Bundesliga fixtures and a trip to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

While a similar set of results would do Kovac's stock no favors, an acceptance among the Bayern hierarchy that structural change is required to overhaul a somewhat stale squad is likely to mean the spotlight is a little less intense on the Croatian coach this time around.

Big names on the road to recovery

But a repeat of those results would still be close to unthinkable, particularly domestically. With Borussia Dortmund showing unexpected consistency to hold a six point league in the Bundesliga, and Liverpool favorites in the Champions League tie despite recent wobbles, the German Cup perhaps takes on a greater significance than usual for the Bavarians. 

Vedad Ibisevic scores from the spot in Hertha Berlin's Bundesliga win over Bayern in September (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

Vedad Ibisevic scores from the spot in Hertha Berlin's Bundesliga win over Bayern in September

At his press conference on Tuesday, Kovac said goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who missed Saturday's defeat to Leverkusen, "Feels good. He'd like to play straight away, but we need the all clear from the doctors."

Fellow veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were also back on the training pitches at Sabener Strasse this week, with Spanish playmaker Thiago also close to full fitness after missing Saturday's match. Neither Robben or Ribery have played since December and Leon Goretzka, Bayern's player of the month for January admits that the side need their senior figures in a crucial period.

"They're extremely important players for us, they give us a special quality and we'll need them in the coming weeks as well," the midfielder said.

Corentin Tolisso has also begun to train individually after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in September while a minor ankle injury to Renato Sanches is the only other concern ahead of Wednesday's clash. 

With games coming thick and fast, and Thomas Müller suspended for both legs of the Liverpool tie, squad depth is likely to play a part for Bayern, particularly while they're still alive in all three competitions.

But Kovac says that, regardless of who is selected and who is fit, Bayern must show an improvement if they want to salvage something from a difficult season.

‘We have to quickly improve things that didn’t work against Leverkusen," he said. "We know the quality is there, we have to be more compact. We’ve already given away 12 points after we took the lead. I don’t know when the last time that happened at Bayern was."

If Bayern are to return to Berlin once more for the German Cup final in May, Kovac needs the end of winter to be less bleak than autumn. 

  • Deutschland Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart v Sport-Club Freiburg | Mario Gomez (imago/Eibner/T. Weller)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Stuttgart 2-2 Freiburg

    Florian Niederlechner's injury time strike earned Freiburg a draw and denied Stuttgart a priceless win. The visitors took an early lead through Janik Haberer, but the hosts turned the game on its head in the final 15 minutes, through strikes from Emiliano Insua and Daniel Didavi. Stuttgart had Mario Gomez sent off late on for an elbow and then conceded at the death when Niederlechner tapped in.

  • Deutschland Bundesliga FC Augsburg gegen Mainz 05 | Jubel Finnbogason (imago/DeFodi/R. Krivec)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Augsburg 3-0 Mainz

    Alfreo Finnbogason scored a hat-trick as Augsburg disposed of Mainz in ruthless fashion. Finnbogason scored twice from the spot in the first half and added a third after the break on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Bavaria. It was the Icelandic striker's first goals since November, and helps drag them four points clear of the relegation playoff place. The defeat is Mainz's first in five games.

  • | Deutschland Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Mönchengladbach | Rote Karte Nübel (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Schalke 0-2 Gladbach

    Even though Alexander Nübel was sent off in the second half, Schalke still looked good for a point. That was until, with five minutes to go, Christoph Kramer's deflected half-volley ended up in the top corner. In the end, a game that looked likely to end in a draw for a long time was won by the smarter side. Florian Neuhaus added a second late on to add gloss to the scoreline.

  • Kevin Volland (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich

    The home side came to play on Saturday, blowing the defending Bundesliga champions away in the second half. Leon Goretzka gave the visitors an early lead with his fourth goal in three games, but Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland (pictured) and Lucas Alario all scored to give Leverkusen their first home victory of 2019 and under Peter Bosz.

  • Luka Jovic stretching for the equalizer (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

    Marco Reus put the Bundesliga leaders ahead in the first half after linking up with Raphael Guerreiro. But Luka Jovic (third from left) leveled the score moments later, using all of his 1.81-meter (5-foot-11) frame to score the equalizer. The two sides shared the points in the end, marking just the fifth occasion this season in which Dortmund have dropped points.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Hannover 0-3 RB Leipzig

    Leipzig tightened their grip on the fourth Champions League place with a comfortable win against Hannover. Marcel Halstenberg (left) scored the opener from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and captain Willi Orban added two second half goals — the second a bullet header from a corner — to secure three points. It also meant defeat for Thomas Doll in his first game in charge of Hannover.

  • Andrej Kramaric (Getty Images/Bongarts/Kaspar-Bartke)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Hoffenheim 1-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Andrej Kramaric (left) converted a penalty, his ninth goal of the season, to give the home side a first-half lead. But Rouwen Hennings equalized shortly after the break, heading in a Kevin Stöger lob. The two sides settled for a draw in the end, leaving Hoffenheim still winless at home in 2019.

  • Mikael Isak celebrating with fans (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Nuremberg 1-1 Werder Bremen

    Mikael Ishak celebrated his late equalizer with Nuremberg's loyal supporters. Johannes Eggestein had put the visitors in front, but Ishak slotted home a spectacular effort to level the score four minutes from time. The 1-1 result ended a six game losing streak for "Der Club," but they have still not won a game since September 2018.

  • Wout Weghorst (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

    Hertha Berlin 0-1 Wolfsburg

    Wolfsburg snatched an important away victory on a wet, snowy day in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. Wout Weghorst (pictured) tapped in the only goal of the game, his seventh in the Bundesliga. The Wolves have won four of their last six games and remain in contention for a Europa League spot.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayer Leverkusen open up title race

A surprise result for Bayern Munich opens up the league title race a little bit more, even though Borussia Dortmund didn't win. Results at the bottom of the table have made the relegation battle even tighter. (03.02.2019)  

Are Bayern Munich short of strikers again after Sandro Wagner's exit?

A year after he signed to solve Bayern Munich's long-standing backup striker issues, Sandro Wagner has departed. While Robert Lewandowski is difficult to replace, have Bayern left themselves short up front once more? (30.01.2019)  

Bayern Munich: Replacing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery won't come cheap

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, replacements are needed in Bavaria. Nothing comes cheap in today's market, but Bayern must be prepared to flash the cash. (04.12.2018)  

Opinion: Bayern Munich coach Kovac deserves a fresh start

So far this season, Bayern Munich have not looked anything like the side that won six consecutive league titles. While Niko Kovac deserves some blame, DW's Davis VanOpdorp believes he also deserves a fresh start in 2019. (23.12.2018)  

Bundesliga Matchday 20: Roundup

Borussia Dortmund gained ground in the title race despite dropping points in Frankfurt. That was because Bayern Munich, the defending Bundesliga champions, suffered a surprise result in Leverkusen. (02.02.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Leon Bailey

Bundesliga: Leon Bailey and Leverkusen prove Bayern Munich have lost fear factor 05.02.2019

A stunning Leon Bailey free kick was the catalyst for Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday. Even more worryingly for the champions, Leverkusen's lineup and attitude showed they weren't at all scared.

Bayern München - 1899 Hoffenheim

Are Bayern Munich short of strikers again after Sandro Wagner's exit? 30.01.2019

A year after he signed to solve Bayern Munich's long-standing backup striker issues, Sandro Wagner has departed. While Robert Lewandowski is difficult to replace, have Bayern left themselves short up front once more?

Fußball Bundesliga | 15. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - SV Werder Bremen Fußball,Fussball, 15.12.2018 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2018/2019 BVB Borussia Dortmund - SV Werder Bremen

German Cup: Borussia Dortmund aim to keep fighting on three fronts 04.02.2019

With a healthy lead in the Bundesliga and the Champions League looming large on the horizon, Borussia Dortmund now turn their focus to the German Cup. The 2017 winners host inconsistent Werder Bremen.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 