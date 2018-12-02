 Bayern Munich: Replacing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery won′t come cheap | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bayern Munich: Replacing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery won't come cheap

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, replacements are needed in Bavaria. Nothing comes cheap in today's market, but Bayern must be prepared to flash the cash.

Fußball Franck RIBERY Bayern München mit Arjen ROBBEN (Imago/Sven Simon/F. Hoermann)

Out with the old and in with the new. Never has a statement been so accurate as in the case of Bayern Munich's wingers. With a combined age of 69, Arjen Robben (pictured above, right) and Franck Ribery (above, left) finally look set to ride off into the sunset at the end of the current season, bringing to an end an era of remarkable success. 

With neither player ever too far from the treatment room, Bayern fans have become used to seeing understudies assume greater responsibility in recent years. However, when the pair are fit and firing, they continue to carry Bayern's creative burden well into retirement age. 178 goals in the past 457 games won't be easy, or cheap, to replace, but Bayern will need to find a solution soon. 

Different times

The harsh reality is, the same 23-year old Robben signed from Real Madrid for a reported €25 million ($28.4 million) in 2009 would certainly cost north of €100 million in today's market. Ditto Franck Ribery; a relative steal when signed from Marseille for €25 million in August 2007. It's safe to assume the reigning French player of the year, Antoine Griezmann, would cost any club at least three-times that much if he could be prised away from Atletico Madrid next summer.

Bundesliga Bayern vs Dortmund Ribery Jubel (-picture alliance/AP/M. Schrader)

Ribery has scored 80 goals in 259 appearances for Bayern

Whether or not Bayern would be willing to shell out those sorts of sums was addressed by club President Uli Hoeness in an interview with ESPN in September 2017.

"The market is way too hot at the moment," Hoeness said. "Clubs are now goading each other. I've clearly said that a €100-million player is unacceptable for Bayern. People should be singing our praises because we have been successful due to our own work and resources."

There is something to be said for operating with a more measured transfer policy, of course. As fun it would be to see Kylian Mbappe giving Nuremberg defenders the runaround, the money it would take to sign him would be bordering on the unethical. That doesn't appear to be an issue for many of Bayern’s Champions League rivals, though.

In response to PSG’s world record €222-million Neymar swoop, Barcelona signed Ousmane Demebele and Philippe Coutinho for a combined €280 million. Manchester City’s young wingers, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, were brought in for a collective €113 million. In the same time period, Bayern have signed Serge Gnabry for €8 million and Alphonso Davies for €10 million. It’s not hard to guess which duo Sergio Ramos would prefer to face in a European semifinal next spring.

Paris Saint-Germain Vorstellung neuer Spieler Neymar (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

Neymar was signed by PSG for €222m in August 2017

As things stand, Davies (18), Gnabry (23) and Kinsley Coman (22) may well be Bayern’s only wingers next season. The former is an unknown quantity, having only previously played in Major League Soccer, and the other two are still raw talents. Bayern could use at least one experienced star, capable of taking the game to opponents on a consistent basis while setting an example for the younger stars, the way Marco Reus has done for Dortmund’s clutch of wunderkinds this season. Those kinds of players don't come cheap.

Change of heart?

For such a long time Germany’s record champions could lay claim to arguably the finest pair of wingers in world football. That time is over and a year after that ESPN interview, Hoeness is making it sound like Bayern's days of relative austerity could also be about to end. Speaking at the club's annual general meeting last Friday, Hoeness promised to provide struggling coach Niko Kovac with the funds to compete with the competition. 

"The older players who may potentially retire will no longer be here," he said.  "So we will have the room as well as the necessary funds to reinforce the team. We will be more than a match for every opponent in the Bundesliga and most international opponents. This must be the ambition."

Talk is cheap, of course. Fans want to see real investment in a squad that has been allowed to yellow at the edges in recent years. Replacing the wingers that made Bayern such a force, both at home and abroad, for the best part of a decade would be the perfect place to start. 

  • Virgil van Dijk (picture-alliance/Newscom/S. Bellis)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    10 — Virgil van Dijk

    In the 2017-18 season, Jürgen Klopp desperately needed a defender. Liverpool found a way to supply him with one, spending a reported 75 million pounds (€84.2 million, $101.3 million) on Virgil van Dijk in January, making the Dutchman the most expensive defender of all time.

  • Champions League Manchester United v FC Base Lukaku (picture-alliance/empics/N. French)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    9 — Romelu Lukaku

    After Lukaku scoring 26 goals for Everton in the 2016-17 season, Manchester United shelled out a reported 75 million pounds (€84.8 million, $96.8 million) for the Belgian striker. He rewarded the Red Devils for their investment right away, scoring seven goals in his first seven Premier League games.

  • Gonzalo Higuain (picture alliance/NurPhoto/G. Maffia)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    8 — Gonzalo Higuain

    Scoring 36 goals in 35 league appearances, Gonzalo Higuain had a memorable 2015-2016 season at Napoli. Italy's record champions Juventus were eager to sign the Argentinian striker, paying €90 million ($99 million) for his services. After two seasons in Turin, he moved to AC Milan on loan, a deal which could become permanent in 2019.

  • Gareth Bale (picture alliance/ZUMA Press)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    7 — Gareth Bale

    Welsh superstar Gareth Bale became the world's most expensive player in 2013 after he transferred to Real Madrid for a fee of €100 million (then $132 million) after a six-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur. His move remains the most costly signing ever finalized by the Spanish club.

  • Paul Pogba (Reuters/A. Yates)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    6 — Paul Pogba

    Three years after Bale's mega-move, Paul Pogba dethroned the Welshman as the world's most expensive player when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United for €105 million ($116.6 million). Pogba had come through the Red Devils' youth setup before leaving on a free transfer.

  • Ousmane Dembele (Reuters/A. Gea)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    5 — Ousmane Dembele

    Dembele was one of Dortmund's most exciting and promising players, so much so that only after a year of playing in Germany, Barcelona came knocking for his services. The French forward transferred to Barca for €105 million ($123.9 million) with up to €42 million in bonus payments. The deal is the most expensive sale by a German club in football history.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/A. Gandolfo)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    4 — Cristiano Ronaldo

    Portugal's most capped player could appear on this list twice. His €94 million (then $132.5 million) move to Real Madrid shattered the world transfer record. After four Ballon d'Or, four Champions League and two La Liga titles with the Galacticos, he completed a €117 million ($136.9 million) move to Juventus in July.

  • Philippe Coutinho (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/X. Bonilla)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    3 — Philippe Coutinho

    Want to talk about profit? Liverpool purchased Philippe Coutinho from Inter Milan in January 2013 for €13 million ($17.3 million at the time). Five years later, the English club sold the Brazilian playmaker for a reported €120 million ($145.2 million) fee, which could increase to €160 million with bonuses. A pretty good turnover, right?

  • Kylian Mbappe (imago/PanoramiC/JBAutissier)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    2 — Kylian Mbappe

    Before he was a World Cup winner with France, Mbappe was a highly coveted teenage talent. After a bursting onto the season with Monaco in 2016-17, the French forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a total package worth €180 million (€214 million) — a €45 million loan for 2017-18 followed by a €135 million transfer.

  • Neymar (picture-alliancedpa/AP/K. Zihnioglu)

    The top 10 most expensive football transfers

    1 — Neymar

    Who could afford to buy a player for €222 million ($262 million)? Qatari-owned French giants Paris Saint-Germain are one of the very few clubs in the globe capable of it. In the summer of 2017, Brazilian star Neymar received an offer he could just not refuse from PSG. The Brazilian left Lionel Messi's shadow in Barcelona for the French capital, becoming the world's most expensive footballer.


DW recommends

Opinion: Arjen Robben's finale at Bayern Munich the long-awaited end of an era

Arjen Robben has confirmed that this will be his last season for Bayern Munich, and Franck Ribery is also expected to leave. While the decision might be overdue, it also demands recognition of Robben's achievements. (02.12.2018)  

Paris Saint-Germain confirm Neymar signing

Just hours after La Liga refused to accept Neymar's transfer, Barcelona released a statement saying that the Brazilian striker's release clause had been paid. A few hours after that, PSG announced Neymar's signing. (03.08.2017)  

Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona for reported €160 million from Liverpool

Barcelona have captured Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho for a reported nine-figure fee. The Brazilian 25-year-old spent five years at Anfield, netting 54 goals in just over 200 games. (07.01.2018)  

Bayern Munich: Who is new signing Alphonso Davies?

Nearly 20 years after Bayern Munich signed Owen Hargreaves, they have bought another player from Canada. In Alphonso Davies, Bayern have landed probably the most exciting player ever to come out of the Great White North. (26.07.2018)  

Marco Reus assumes elder statesman role as Borussia Dortmund stay top

Borussia Dortmund’s youngsters came through a key test at Wolfsburg, winning courtesy of Marco Reus’ header. But it was the German’s maturity as captain that stood out on Saturday. (03.11.2018)  

The top 10 most expensive football transfers

Clubs have dug deep into their pockets in this year's summer transfer window, with several players changing clubs for big price tags. But who is the most expensive player of all time? (16.08.2018)  

Related content

Bayern München - Benfica Lissabon | Arjen Robben

Opinion: Arjen Robben's finale at Bayern Munich the long-awaited end of an era 02.12.2018

Arjen Robben has confirmed that this will be his last season for Bayern Munich, and Franck Ribery is also expected to leave. While the decision might be overdue, it also demands recognition of Robben's achievements.

Fußball Champions League AEK Athen - Bayern Muenchen | Niko Kovac

Champions League: Niko Kovac in fighting mood as Bayern Munich welcome Benfica 26.11.2018

Bayern Munich have set all sorts of new records so far this season, and not positive ones. The pressure on coach Niko Kovac is mounting ahead of Benfica's visit, but the Croatian is in no mood to give up.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe E l Fc Bayern vs Benfica Tor 3:0 - Lewandowski

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich players look to turn words into actions in Bremen 29.11.2018

Niko Kovac has received public support from his Bayern Munich players – but talk is cheap. The Bavarians need to step up when they travel to Bremen. Elsewhere, Dortmund welcome Freiburg while Gladbach travel to Leipzig.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 