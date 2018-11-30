Opinion: Arjen Robben's finale at Bayern Munich the long-awaited end of an era

It was time. Perhaps it's two years too late, but Arjen Robben is leaving Bayern Munich. It felt like the two would never part, caught up in a love story that was fated to drag on well after the marriage had stopped working. But now the Dutchman has declared that this will be his final season in red and white, and it feels right. In leaving though, Robben has reminded both his club and the football world that he is so much more than a winger who can cut in from the right.
Robben is probably the greatest Bayern Munich player of the last decade. Since his arrival in 2009, he has so often been a match winner. Under Louis van Gaal he sparkled to the point where if he and Franck Ribery were out, Bayern's attack struggled. Under Jupp Heynckes Robben won it all and under Pep Guardiola he became a more rounded talent, appreciating the need for defensive wing work and caring for his body in a way that left him less fragile.
DW's Jonathan Harding
He could have faded like many wingers who reach a hill called the 30s and can no longer find a way up it. Instead, he has matured and enhanced a magical style of play that is built around devastating agility and lightness of foot. He's even rid himself of the once incessant diving that sullied his game.
One of the greats
Were it not for injuries, the highlight reel of Robben's career might be even longer. The Bavarian years still making for special viewing, though. This is the man who scored that sensational volley from a corner to send Manchester United out of the Champions League, who has lifted Bayern Munich in games and in seasons where they didn't have it all their way. Scoring a late winner in that epic Champions League final in 2013 against Borussia Dortmund, Robben even delivered redemption. The previous year, he missed a penalty in the Bundesliga that effectively handed Dortmund the title and not long after that missed a spot kick in the Champions League final at home against Chelsea.
Robben and Ribery will be moving on - as change finally catches up with Bayern
Robben looks set to leave Bayern with an average of almost a goal every other game - an incredible stat for a winger. At Bayern though, Robben became much more than just a winger, he became a local. Bayern Munich are not an easy club to play for, let alone to become a legend at, but there is no doubt that Robben will leave as one.
The final chapter of a significant era in Bayern's history awaits, especially with Franck Ribery also expected to depart. But Robben will leave in the most fitting of manners. Just like he has done countless times on the wing for Bayern Munich, Robben has recognised exactly the right moment to make his move.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
RB Leipzig 2-0 Gladbach
In-form Gladbach were left empty handed after being overrun by an aggressive press from RB Leipzig that saw them score early and just before halftime. Timo Werner fired a low drive after just three minutes to put Dieter Hecking's side on the backfoot from the start. Werner doubled up when Yann Sommer's decision to come out backfired. The win moves Leipzig within a point of Gladbach.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 2 Wolfsburg
Frankfurt's stunning run came to a shuddering halt on Sunday despite Luka Jovic's 10th of the season. Admir Mehmedi opened the scoring in the first half. After the break, Sebastian Haller thought he'd equalized but there was an offside in the build up. Daniel Ginczek (pictured) volleyed home moments later and despite Jovic's late effort, it was enough to to secure back-to-back wins for his side .
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Freiburg
BVB's unbeaten run continues thanks to a goal in each half. Marco Reus scored from the spot after Dominique Heintz clipped Jadon Sancho's toe in the box. Jerome Gondorf's free kick rattled the bar and, after the break, Reus was denied by a strong save by Alexander Schwolow. Lukasz Piszczek was also denied by the woodwork, but then set up Paco Alcacer to score his 10th Bundesliga goal.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Hoffenheim 1-1 Schalke
It was a tale of two second half penalties in Sinsheim as Hoffenheim were held by Schalke. Andrej Kramaric scored from the spot after a handball went in the home side's favor, despite protests. But Schalke struck back through a penalty of their own after Daniel Caligiuri was tripped, with Nabil Bentaleb doing the honors. The result means a second consecutive draw for Julian Nagelsmann's men.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich
The returning Serge Gnabry proved the hero for Bayern, who got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga. Gnabry scored in the first and the second half, either side of Yuya Osako heading in an equalizer that left Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer looking foolish. Bayern kept Bremen largely at bay in the second half, and although Max Kruse nearly nicked an equalizer Bremen were beaten.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Stuttgart 1-0 Augsburg
In desperate need of some consistency, Stuttgart found it by picking up their second win in three games. The home side opened the scoring just before the break, with Anastasios Donis squeezing a low shot past Andreas Luthe and held on, thanks to a pair of strong saves in the second half from Ron-Robert Zieler, to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Hannover 0-2 Hertha Berlin
Hannover's poor form continued as they fell to visiting Hertha Berlin at home. Jordan Torunarigha headed home a corner just before the break to give Pal Dardai's side the lead. Vedad Ibisevic, in his 300th Bundesliga appearance, was at first denied a goal for being offside but later did get on the scoresheet, heading in to end the contest and send Hannover into 17th.
-
Bundesliga matchday 13: Round-up
Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Mainz
Mainz survived a late onslaught to pick up three huge points as they move into the top half of the Bundesliga. The goal came midway through the second half courtesy of Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose crisp finish proved the difference. The defeat leaves Fortuna Düsseldorf in the bottom two, despite their heroics at the Allianz Arena a week ago.
Author: Jonathan Harding, Michael Da Silva