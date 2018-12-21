 Opinion: Bayern Munich coach Kovac deserves a fresh start | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Bayern Munich coach Kovac deserves a fresh start

So far this season, Bayern Munich have not looked anything like the side that won six consecutive league titles. While Niko Kovac deserves some blame, DW's Davis VanOpdorp believes he deserves a fresh start in 2019.

Fußball Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern München Niko Kovac (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Bayern Munich are not used to being in the Bundesliga's second spot going into the league's midseason break.

They had been Herbstmeister (the term given to the Bundesliga leader after the first half of the season) for the previous seven seasons, a title which Borussia Dortmund stole this season. It is perhaps not a coincidence that Bayern's fall from grace this term has come with Niko Kovac at the helm.

The former Bayern star has had difficulties getting the best out of his players this season. In league play, his side is scoring at a rate 22 percent lower than last season and allowing goals 28 percent more frequently. On several occasions, his team has run out of ideas going forward and been completely undisciplined in the back.

Davis VanOpdorp (DW)

DW's Davis VanOpdorp believes Niko Kovac deserves a chance to start fresh

But this descent down the mountain has not been as steep as some suggest. Despite some trying periods in October and November, Bayern are still just six points behind Dortmund in second place. They are also in the last 16 of both the Champions League and German Cup, exactly where they should be.

More importantly, they showed this week that they can still get big results when they need to, evidenced by their 1-0 win against Leipzig on Tuesday and their 3-0 win over Frankfurt on Saturday.

A seventh consecutive league title could still be in Bayern's future, even if the average German football fan is pleading for that not to be the case. With the way Kovac has positioned the club going into the winter break, he deserves the chance to bring the German giants back to the promised land.

Niko Kovac (Reuters/A. Gebert)

Niko Kovac has struggled to make an impact this season

A fresh start

In fairness to Kovac, he was not exactly set up for success.

Many of his key players participated in the World Cup, giving him less time to work with them in the preseason. The club also sold important squad pieces in Arturo Vidal, Sebastian Rudy and Juan Bernat before the season while bringing in Leon Goretzka, another World Cup participant, as the only replacement.

It's no wonder that Kovac had difficulties trying to find the right balance in his team. But he eventually helped his side find consistency while mostly relying on a core of Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and, when healthy, Thiago and Serge Gnabry. As a result, Bayern won all four of their Bundesliga games in December and did just enough to win their group in the Champions League.

The 47-year-old now has a month to regroup with his team and perhaps to work with several players he only spent weeks with before the season started. And as this week's performances have shown, he has the acumen to make the right tactical tweaks to get his side victories.

Perhaps all Kovac and his team need is a bit of a reset, which the month-long winter break can bring. Many coaches struggle at first with a new team. The fact that coaches like Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola didn't is the exception, not the rule.

After leading Bayern back to second place for the first time since October, Kovac has proven he should at least be given the opportunity to start afresh.

DW recommends

Pressure on Niko Kovac heats up after Bayern's 'slapstick' defending

Uli Hoeness has vowed to back under-pressure coach Niko Kovac to the bitter end, but the Bayern president's patience will surely be tested after the champions failed to win for the fourth straight league game at home. (24.11.2018)  

Bundesliga: Franck Ribery double lifts Bayern Munich over Frankfurt

Bayern Munich have vanquished Eintracht Frankfurt in a rematch of last season's German Cup final. Franck Ribery scored twice, once in each half, and Rafinha added a third in a spectacular finish. (22.12.2018)  

Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to secure Bundesliga top spot into 2019

Borussia Dortmund stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games after beating Bremen in a hard-fought game. The result also means Dortmund will be top of the table at the end of the first half of the season. (15.12.2018)  

Champions League: Bayern vs. Klopp headlines Anglo-German clashes

All of Germany's remaining Champions League sides will play Premier League clubs in the last 16. The biggest intrigue comes with Bayern Munich facing Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, while Dortmund and Schalke have tough tasks. (17.12.2018)  

Franck Ribery keeps Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes alive

Bayern Munich took advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s shock defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf with their longest serving player Franck Ribery bagging a precious late winner against Leipzig. (19.12.2018)  

Bayern Munich and Ajax deliver six-goal thriller on memorable European night

In a game between the top two sides that had already secured qualification, Bayern vs. Ajax ended up being one of the most entertaining games in Champions League history. The result saw Bayern keep top spot in the group. (12.12.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern München | Tor Ribery

Bundesliga: Franck Ribery double lifts Bayern Munich over Frankfurt 22.12.2018

Bayern Munich have vanquished Eintracht Frankfurt in a rematch of last season's German Cup final. Franck Ribery scored twice, once in each half, and Rafinha added a third in a spectacular finish.

Bruma celebrates his game winning goal (imago/Picture Point LE/S. Sonntag)

Bundesliga Matchday 17 roundup 22.12.2018

After losing to Bayern Munich in midweek, RB Leipzig bounced back to beat Werder Bremen in a five-goal thriller. Meanwhile, Düsseldorf picked up their third consecutive league victory in Hanover.

Bundesliga: Leipzig-Mainz

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup 15.12.2018

There were big wins at the bottom of the Bundesliga, Dortmund stayed in control, and Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten run with a thumping win away from home. All the latest from the Bundesliga on matchday 15.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 