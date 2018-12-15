 Champions League: Bayern vs. Klopp headlines Anglo-German clashes | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.12.2018

Sports

Champions League: Bayern vs. Klopp headlines Anglo-German clashes

All of Germany's remaining Champions League sides will play Premier League clubs in the last 16. The biggest intrigue comes with Bayern Munich facing Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, while Dortmund and Schalke have tough tasks.

UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Bayern München (Reuters/T. Kluiters)

If last season's beaten finalists Liverpool are to progress, they will have to knock out German champions Bayern, who defeated Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side in the all-German final of 2013.

That pairing was the last to be drawn in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday and completed a trio of Anglo-German affairs. Aside from a Super Cup game, the European giants have not met since 1981, before any of the current crop of players were born.

"They're the team of the hour, they're the league leaders in England," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after the draw. "They play good football, they're very physical and they're full of energy. I never played there as a player. We're looking forward to it."

Bayern and Germany defender Mats Hummels was one of the first to react to the draw, with the 30-year-old seemingly excited to face his former Dortmund boss.

The first tie drawn out pitted a free-flowing Manchester City side coached by former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola against Domenico Tedesco's Schalke, languishing in 13th in the Bundesliga.

That one means a homecoming for Schalke youth product Leroy Sane, who has been in excellent form for the English champions. "I'm looking forward to the two games against Schalke," Sane tweeted after the draw

Schalke's rivals Borussia Dortmund will face familiar opponents in their first knockout tie after being drawn against Tottenham Hotspur. The two teams met twice in the group stage last season, with Spurs victorious on both occasions.

However, Dortmund are unbeaten in the Bundesliga this term and will fancy their chances against a team still playing at Wembley after delays in the construction of their new stadium.

Elsewhere in the draw, holders Real Madrid were paired with Ajax, who finished second in Bayern's group, Paris Saint-Germain will face Manchester United, Europa League winners Atletico Madrid take on Juventus, Barcelona play Lyon and Roma are up against Porto.

The first legs will be played in mid February, with the return legs in early March. Bayern and Dortmund will play away first after winning their groups while Schalke must host City first as a result of finishing second.

In the Europa League draw, conducted on the same day, Bayer Leverkusen will face Russian outfit Krasnodar while Eintracht Frankfurt were matched with Ukranian champions Shakhtr Donetsk, who dropped down from the Champions League. 

Watch video 01:13
Now live
01:13 mins.

Matchday Moment #15: Dortmund still unbeaten!!!

Matchday Moment #15: Dortmund still unbeaten!!!  

