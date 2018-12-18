 Franck Ribery keeps Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes alive | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Franck Ribery keeps Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes alive

Bayern Munich took advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s shock defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf with their longest serving player Franck Ribery bagging a precious late winner against Leipzig.

Fußball Bundesliga - FC Bayern München - RB Leipzig (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

Enfant terrible Franck Ribery, a Bayern stalwart since 2007 and their longest serving player, ensured the German champions have renewed hope of clinching a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title in 2019.

League leaders Borussia Dortmund's shock defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf on Tuesday had opened the door ajar ever so slightly, and Bayern accepted the unexpected invitation from the league leaders to keep the title race alive through Ribery's timely effort.

In their final home game of the year, Ribery's dramatic late winner on 83 minutes after a Renato Sanches-induced goalmouth scramble ensured Bayern cut the gap at the top to six points - although Borussia Mönchengladbach remain lurking in between in second.

Unconvincing Bayern 

Yet, take away the fancy glamor of Bayern's post-match, pre-Christmas light show, this was another disjointed, patchy display from the champions, especially after the impressive Serge Gnabry pulled up with a muscle injury after 28 minutes. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had denied Robert Lewandowski with a fantastic save midway through the first half after Gnabry's slide-rule pass had opened up the eastern German side. 

The 35-year-old veteran Ribery came on for the ex-Arsenal winger and soon pulled rank on his younger compatriot Kingsley Coman to take over duties on the left flank. Coman had looked threatening on occasion but struggled against another fellow Frenchman -  the impressive Dayot Upamecano, who had also hit the bar for the visitors in the first half. 

And whenever the 20-year-old defender wasn't there, goalkeeper Gulacsi was, brilliantly keeping out Joshua Kimmich's header on 78 minutes. But just when the game looked destined for a goalless draw, and RB Leipzig looked close to earning their first ever point in Munich, up popped Ribery, et voila. "But. Trois points. Magnifique," as the Gallic winger would say. 

Fußball Bundesliga - FC Bayern München - RB Leipzig (Reuters/A. Gebert)

"Magnifique!" Franck Ribery fires Bayern into a late lead

The late drama continued in added time when substitute Stefan Ilsanker's lunge on Thiago earnt the Swede a deserved red card, while another sub Renato Sanches followed him down the tunnel after picking up his second yellow card for shoving the Swede to the ground in a temper tantrum.

Ilsanker's dismissal proved third time unlucky for the Red Bull-backed side, who have now lost a man on each of their three visits to the Bavarian capital following Emil Forsberg in 2016 and Willi Orban last season. To add insult to injury, Leipzig have lost all three games against Bayern Munich without scoring.

Title race

Bayern will maintain the result was more important than the performance. Don't eventual champions always win these tense affairs 1-0? Ribery's winner gains three valuable points and increases the heat on Dortmund at the top. Bayern will understandably be buoyed by BVB's unexpected vulnerability.

Three points at Niko Kovac's old club Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend would set things up nicely for the new year and largely avoid a winter of discontent. Overall though, that winter break can't come soon enough for Bayern to regroup and perhaps invest in new recruits. France international defender Lucas Hernandez of Atletico Madrid is reportedly the latest object of desire on Säbener Strasse.

With Bayern's golden oldies Arjen Robben and Ribery both probably in their last season at the club, young wing wonders Gnabry and Coman are the future, but it was the evergreen Ribery who won the day much to the delight of his adoring faithful on the Südkurve and much to the frustration of fans in Leipzig - and Dortmund. 

DW recommends

Borussia Dortmund suffer first Bundesliga defeat away at Fortuna Düsseldorf

Newly-promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Borussia Dortmund, despite Paco Alcacer's 10th goal of the season off the bench. Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio was the star for Fortuna. (18.12.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga - FC Bayern München - RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to close gap on Borussia Dortmund 19.12.2018

Bayern Munich closed the gap on Borussia Dortmund to six points thanks to a late Franck Ribery strike. For the third time in three years, RB Leipzig left the Allianz Arena pointless, goalless and with ten men.

Fußball Bundesliga - FC Bayern München - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich capitalize on Dortmund's first defeat 19.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund slipped up for the first time and Bayern Munich took advantage - eventually. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg continued their impressive form, while Schalke's season isn't getting any better.

1. Bundesliga | Werder Bremen v Bayern München | (0:1)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich look to build on 'best performance' in RB Leipzig clash 17.12.2018

It's not too long ago that RB Leipzig looked like Bayern Munich's biggest challengers. Now, ahead of their clash on Wednesday, the two sides are both trying to cling on to Borussia Dortmund's coattails.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 