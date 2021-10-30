Visit the new DW website

DFB Pokal (German Cup)

The German Cup is the second-most important club title in German football after the Bundesliga championship.

After the qualifying rounds, 64 teams participate in the knock-out competition each year, including all 36 clubs from the first and second tier of the Bundesliga, the top four teams from the third league and fourth-tier regional teams. DW's sports team follows every round of the competition proper, and all their latest content can be found below.

Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen und Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen jubeln ¸ber das Tor zum 4-2 beim DFB-Pokalspiel FC Bayern M¸nchen - Eintracht Frankfurt. *** Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen and Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen celebrate the goal for 4 2 during the DFB Cup match FC Bayern M¸nchen Eintracht Frankfurt

Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot 30.10.2021

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 27: Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts after Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Moenchengladbach (not pictured) scored their teams third goal during the DFB Cup second round match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern München at Borussia Park Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

German Cup: Bayern Munich out after 5-0 defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach 27.10.2021

For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
Germany's players pose for a group photo with the wording Human rights on their T-shirts prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match Germany v Iceland in Duisburg, western Germany on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / various sources / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany will not boycott the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 12.10.2021

Though the majority of Germans favor of boycotting Qatar 2022, DFB vice president Peter Peters says Germany will take part, citing "progress" made. He said he had no reason "to cast doubt on" Qatar's conduct.
Germany's forward Timo Werner celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between North Macedonia and Germany at the Toshe Proeski National Arena in Skopje on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Germany win in wet Skopje to secure 2022 World Cup spot 11.10.2021

Germany have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a big win against North Macedonia in Skopje, with Timo Werner scoring twice. A lot has changed since Germany last faced the same opponents.
Germany's Leroy Sane, left, celebrates with Leon Goretzka after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Germany in Reykjavik, Iceland, Wednesday Sept. 8. 2021. (AP Photo/Arni Torfason)

Germany on course for World Cup after win in Iceland 08.09.2021

Three games into Hansi Flick's time in charge and it's easy to see why Germany fans might be excited about watching their national team again. A win in Iceland completed a perfect week for Germany.
Fußball, Frauen: Länderspiele, Deutschland - Chile im Stadion am Bieberer Berg. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Trainerin der deutschen Frauen-Nationalmannschaft.

Biennial World Cup bad for 'stressed' players, says Germany’s women’s coach 08.09.2021

FIFA’s blueprint for a biennial World Cup has met resistance from Germany’s women’s coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. She says players are in need of a break and believes the current four-year cycle should remain.
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Germany v Armenia - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 5, 2021 Germany's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their second goal with Leon Goretzka REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hansi Flick's Germany burst into life against Armenia 05.09.2021

Three days later than expected, Germany delivered an outstanding performance against Armenia that moved them top of their World Cup qualifying group. There were several standout displays in Hansi Flick's first home game.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of Germany looks on during a training session at Gazi-Stadion auf der Waldau on August 31, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

'Germany needs a proper striker like Harry Kane' 31.08.2021

Germany’s Hansi Flick era begins this week with a triple header of World Cup qualifiers. Ex-Germany player Markus Babbel has weighed in with his take on why they failed under Joachim Löw but could succeed under Flick.
Adi Hütter (Trainer, Borussia Mönchengladbach), Fußball, DFB-Pokal, 1. Hauptrunde, 1. FC Kaiserslautern - Borussia Mönchengladbach, 09.08.2021, Fritz Walter Stadion, Kaiserslautern, Deutschland, Foto: Michael Deines/PROMEDIAFOTO ** DFB & DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. **

Gladbach warm up for Bayern Munich with German Cup win over Kaiserslautern 09.08.2021

Five days before their Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, Borussia Mönchengladbach overcame Kaiserslautern in the German Cup. But new coach Adi Hütter is aiming higher, as he looks to return the Foals to Europe.
Fußball: DFB-Pokal, Preußen Münster - VfL Wolfsburg, 1. Runde. Wolfsburgs Trainer Mark van Bommel steht an der Seitenlinie. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Der DFB untersagt die Verwendung von Sequenzbildern im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels (einschließlich Halbzeit). Sperrfrist! Der DFB erlaubt die Publikation und Weiterverwertung der Bilder auf mobilfunkfähigen Endgeräten (insbesondere MMS) und über DVB-H und DMB erst nach Spielende.)

German Cup: Münster lodge appeal after Wolfsburg make 'illegal' sixth substitution 09.08.2021

Fourth division side Preussen Münster have officially appealed their 3-1 defeat to Wolfsburg in the German Cup first round after the Bundesliga club used one substitute too many.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Lukas Hradecky of Leverkusen unsuccessfully dives to save the first goal scored by David Alaba of Bayern during the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on July 4, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by John MacDougall/Pool via Getty Images)

German Cup: Possible upsets of Bundesliga clubs to watch out for in the first round 06.08.2021

The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.
12.6.1993, Berlin, Deutschland, - Im 50. Endspiel um den Deutschen Fußballpokal setzte sich Bundesligist Bayer Leverkusen am 12.06.1993 im Berliner Olympiastadion gegen die Amateure von Hertha BSC mit 1:0 (0:0) durch und nimmt in der kommenden Saison am Europacup der Pokalsieger teil. Das Siegerfoto: Vorn v.l.n.r.: Josef Nehl, Christian Wörns, Torschütze Ulf Kirsten (mit Pokal), Kapitän Franco Foda und Heiko Scholz. Hinten v.l.n.r.: Stefan Hanke, Marcus Happe, Pavel Hapal. Ioan Lupescu Andreas Fischer, Torhüter Rüdiger Vollborn und Guido Hoffmann. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Zwölf Momente und Epochen der Hertha-Geschichte» vom 24.07.2017) Foto: Altwein Andreas/Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Cup: Heiko Scholz on how to win in East and West Germany 06.08.2021

Bayer Leverkusen beat fourth division Lokomotive Leipzig on Saturday in the German Cup. Former midfielder Heiko Scholz won domestic cups with both clubs in both East and West Germany, either side of German reunification.
30/06/2021 Fußball: EM, Pressekonferenz Deutschland.Fußball: EM, Nach dem Aus der deutschen Mannschaft gegen England, Online-Pressekonferenz. Der scheidende Bundestrainer Joachim Löw nimmt an der Pressekonferenz teil.

Joachim Löw: 'I take responsibility for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit' 30.06.2021

After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 13: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Olympic Stadium on May 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England 29.06.2021

When Germany face England on Tuesday night, they will almost certainly not have to worry about Jadon Sancho. England coach Gareth Southgate's decision to keep Sancho sidelined is one that few in Germany can understand.

England 1909 Fußballspiel England - Deutschland

Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures 25.06.2021

It's sparked celebrations, caused controversy, forced tears and lost elections. As Germany travel to Wembley to face England in the Euro 2020 round of 16 on Tuesday, we look back at some of the fixture's best moments.
Polizisten stehen an einem Platz in der Innenstadt, wo sich Menschen zum Feiern versammelt haben. Die Polizei hat in der Nacht zu Sonntag eine Ansammlung von hunderten Feiernden aufgelöst. Bei dem Einsatz seien zahlreiche Beamte verletzt worden, sagte ein Polizeisprecher. Auch auf der Seite der Feiernden habe es Verletzte bei dem Einsatz gegeben. (zu dpa: «Wieder Outdoor-Partys und Krawall in Bayern») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Police disperse crowds of revelers amid heat wave 20.06.2021

Thousands of "partygoers" gathered in Hamburg, Augsburg and other cities to enjoy the warm weather, despite warnings about coronavirus restrictions.
