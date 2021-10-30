DFB Pokal (German Cup)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The German Cup is the second-most important club title in German football after the Bundesliga championship.
After the qualifying rounds, 64 teams participate in the knock-out competition each year, including all 36 clubs from the first and second tier of the Bundesliga, the top four teams from the third league and fourth-tier regional teams. DW's sports team follows every round of the competition proper, and all their latest content can be found below.
For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
Five days before their Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, Borussia Mönchengladbach overcame Kaiserslautern in the German Cup. But new coach Adi Hütter is aiming higher, as he looks to return the Foals to Europe.
The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.
After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.