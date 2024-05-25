Bayer Leverkusen beats Kaiserslautern in German Cup final

An early strike from Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka secured victory, giving the side from North Rhine-Westphalia an unbeaten domestic double.

In German football, Bayer Leverkusen triumphed 1-0 over Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on Saturday, completing an unbeaten domestic double.

Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka hit the back of the net in the 16th minute, which would prove to be enough against second-division Kaiserslautern.

Leverkusen went down to 10 men in the 44th minute when Odilon Kossounou was yellow carded for a second time with a foul on Boris Tomiak.

Kaiserslautern were unable to capitalize off of the one-man advantage, despite strong and vocal support from their traveling fans.

The win is Leverkusen's second in the German Cup after last winning the trophy back in 1993 and will be some consolation after being defeated by Atalanta just three days ago in the Europa League final.

More to follow…

kb/sri (AP, dpa)