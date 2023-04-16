Axel Springer boss under fire over slurs on 'East Germans'

Mathias Doepfner apologized after describing residents of eastern Germany as either communists or fascists. The media chief is also accused of pressuring editors to help boost the poll ratings of the liberal FDP party.

The head of one of Europe's largest media groups apologized Sunday after making negative remarks about some of his fellow countrymen in a series of controversial private messages.

Mathias Doepfner, the CEO and co-owner of Axel Springer used the word Ossis — a derogatory term for residents of eastern Germany — and labeled them as either communists or fascists.

Germany's eastern states made up the German Democratic Republic (GDR) or East Germany until reunification in 1989.

Text messages obtained by rival publisher

Die Zeit newspaper obtained the mostly text messages sent by Doepfner to members of the company's management.

During his rants, Doepfner was sometimes critical of former chancellor Angela Merkel, calling her a nail in the coffin of democracy.

In the runup to the 2021 federal election, he suggested that Germany's largest circulation newspaper Bild should help boost the poll ratings of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), Die Zeit reported.

In a short article for Bild am Sonntag, Doepfner expressed regret "that I have offended, unsettled or hurt many with my words."

Doepfner said his remarks were triggered by his anger at the large share of voters in eastern Germany who back the post-communist Left party or the far-right Alternative for Germany.

"The annoyance that so many people in Thuringia and elsewhere are voting for either the left or the AfD led me to polemical exaggeration. I don't know about you — I don't always manage to use the correct tone of voice when writing private messages," Doepfner said.

"When I'm angry or very happy, my cell phone becomes a lightning rod," he insisted, adding that he had sent the messages to people "whom I trust greatly," believing they would understand what he really meant.

The publishing chief did not comment on accusations that he pressured journalists to promote the FDP.

Doepfner urged to quit

The comments prompted sharp rebukes from officials in the east and calls for Doepfner to resign.

Carsten Schneider, the government's commissioner on East German affairs, called for Doepfner to step down, saying his position was untenable.

There was also criticism from within the media group, with Bild's editor-in-chief Marion Horn publishing an editorial saying that she never allowed anyone "to dictate what Bild writes."

She said the revelations had "shaken" the newspapers team and its readers, and called on Doepfner to apologize.

The magazine Medieninsider reported that Springer Group employees were "mostly horrified" by the comments, which include support for former US President Donald Trump and climate change.

Others, it said, spoke of a possible smear campaign against one of Europe's most influential publishers.

German media noted that several of the leaked comments were addressed to the former editor of Bild, Julian Reichelt, who was ousted two years ago over misconduct claims.

Shortly after Reichelt's departure Axel Springer, which is majority-owned by US investment firm KKR, completed its acquisition of the political news outlet Politico.

Doepfner has been leading Springer for about 20 years, and is also the third-biggest shareholder of the company, with a stake of nearly 22%.

As well as owning Bild, Springer publishes Die Welt.

mm/jcg (AFP, AP)