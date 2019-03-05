 Austria′s Kurz criticizes Macron′s ′utopian′ vision of Europe | News | DW | 12.03.2019

News

Austria's Kurz criticizes Macron's 'utopian' vision of Europe

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for Europe. Macron has called for a reform of the EU, with controversial ideas including an EU-wide minimum wage.

Sebastian Kurz

Austria's conservative chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious vision on the future of Europe, saying some of the proposals could even be "dangerous." 

Macron's statement, which was published last Tuesday in major newspapers in every EU country, criticized populism while outlining a vision for EU social and regulatory reforms.

Read more: Opinion: Emmanuel Macron takes the EU bull by the horns

Kurz, in an interview with German broadcaster ARD, agreed with some of Macron's proposals like border protection and regulating internet companies. But he stopped short of joining Macron's calls for a European "social shield," which would include an EU-wide minimum wage.

"I believe that many of the suggestions are utopian, when I think of the proposal for a social union, or a European minimum wage," said the chancellor who heads Austria's ruling right-wing Freedom Party (FPO).

Kurz said that a minimum wage plan may sound good, but added it was "completely impossible" because of disparity in living standards across the EU. 

"Do you think that German car makers would open production sites in Hungary or Poland if the salaries were exactly the same as in Germany?" he said. 

Watch video 01:45

German conservatives lukewarm on Macron's EU plan

Macron's 'dangerous' ideas 

Responding to Macron's calls for the pooling of EU debt, Kurz said such a move would be "dangerous."

"It is already attractive enough for countries to accrue debt," he said, adding it could lead to taxpayer cash flowing out of more fiscally sound countries to countries with debt issues.

Read more: German politicians welcome Emmanuel Macron's EU initiative

Some of Kurz's statements were similar to those published in a statement Sunday by Germany's Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the head of the CDU party and prospective successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel.  Kramp-Kannenbauer disagreed with the "communitization of sovereign debt" and the "europeanization" of social systems. 

wmr/rc (dpa, AFP) 

Watch video 01:40

Macron's EU initiative received positively

DW recommends

Angela Merkel successor AKK responds to Emmanuel Macron's vision for Europe

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has presented her own proposals to deal with populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration. "Europe must become stronger," she wrote in response to the French president. (10.03.2019)  

German politicians welcome Emmanuel Macron's EU initiative

The German government says it supports a call by the French president for reforming and bolstering the European Union. But some say Berlin itself needs to show more initiative. (05.03.2019)  

Opinion: Emmanuel Macron takes the EU bull by the horns

In a slow European Union election campaign, France's president has taken the initiative by calling for sweeping reforms to the bloc. A fresh burst of energy is just what the EU needs, writes DW's Bernd Riegert. (05.03.2019)  

Austria: Anti-government protests hope to break populist groundswell

Angry with Austria's archconservative and anti-immigrant government, leftists have called for weekly protests. But many young people in Vienna are hoping their millennial leader can make Austria great again. (11.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German conservatives lukewarm on Macron's EU plan  

Macron's EU initiative received positively  

Related content

Frankreich Macron will Einwanderungspolitik verschärfen

Opinion: Emmanuel Macron takes the EU bull by the horns 05.03.2019

In a slow European Union election campaign, France's president has taken the initiative by calling for sweeping reforms to the bloc. A fresh burst of energy is just what the EU needs, writes DW's Bernd Riegert.

German conservatives lukewarm on Macron's EU plan 11.03.2019

The CDU leader has put a dampener on calls from the French president to reform the European Union. Writing in the German newspaper Die Welt, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer rejected key points of Emmanuel Macron's vision.

Belgien Brüssel EU Fahnen vor dem Hauptquartier der Europäischen Kommision

Angela Merkel backs plan for EU aircraft carrier 11.03.2019

Angela Merkel has voiced support for some major aspects of CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's EU vision. The proposals include a joint European aircraft carrier and a permanent EU seat on the Security Council.

