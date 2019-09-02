ASEAN summit grapples with US-China trade war

Southeast Asian leaders have gathered in Bangkok for a three-day summit expected to be dominated by trade. ASEAN members are trying to finalize a China-backed plan to create the world's biggest free trade area.
Southeast Asian countries should speak with "one voice" to safeguard their interests in the face of protectionism, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the start of the regional summit on Saturday.
Officials were hoping to present an initial agreement on a free trade bloc in the region during the three-day meeting in Bangkok.
The 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have long been wrangling over a plan to create a free trade area.
Read more: ASEAN summit – Southeast Asian nations wary of US-China trade row
'If you go it alone, you will be bullied'
"ASEAN is quite a big market for the whole world. We don't want to go into a trade war," 94-year-old Mahathir told business leaders at a meeting on the summit's sidelines. But "if they do things that are not nice to us, we have to be not nice to them."
In a reference to US President Donald Trump, who is locked in a damaging trade war with China, Mahathir said: "If the person is not there, maybe there will be a change."
"We should have one voice," he added. "If you go it alone, you will be bullied."
The trade war between Beijing and Washington has taken a toll on export-dependent Southeast Asian countries, where growth this year is projected to slow to its lowest level in five years.
A draft final statement for the summit, cited by the Reuters news agency, said leaders would express "deep concern over the rising trade tensions and ongoing protectionist and anti-globalization sentiments."
Read more: Angela Merkel visiting India to bolster ties amid China's growing clout
New trade agreement
The US, an important ASEAN trade partner, is sending a delegation to the meetings, while China is sending its premier, Li Keqiang. Some officials say this is a sign of the weakening US role as a counter to Chinese influence in the area.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Shinzo Abe are also attending.
Read more: Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?
Representatives at the Bangkok summit said they were close to concluding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which includes the 10 ASEAN nations plus China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
If finalized, it would be the world's largest free trade area, comprising nearly half the global population and about a third of GDP. But negotiations have stalled, with some countries such as India raising concerns about a potential flood of cheap Chinese imports.
"The finalization of the RCEP negotiation has become a key test for ASEAN's capacity to deliver on its often-cited centrality," Marty Natalegawa, a former Indonesian foreign minister, told Reuters.
Besides trade, ASEAN members were also expected to discuss territorial disputes with China over Beijing's encroachment in the South China Sea.
ASEAN is made up of Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.
nm/tj (Reuters, AP)
DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
China's exports to the US were down year-on-year in August. The dive follows July's surprise growth and comes amid a high-pressure campaign by Washington to coerce Beijing into signing a new trade deal. (08.09.2019)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with a dozen ministers, is traveling to India to seek ways to strengthen trade cooperation. Germany's Parliament recently called for upgrading bilateral ties with India. (31.10.2019)
The US-China trade dispute is high on the ASEAN summit agenda. The bloc's leaders are set to sign an economic partnership deal at their annual meeting in Bangkok, but not all countries want Beijing's economic hegemony. (22.06.2019)
Beijing has been making big steps recently toward solidifying a sphere of influence in the Asia-Pacific. Defending these interests will require a buildup of Chinese naval power that could heighten conflict with the US. (21.11.2018)
With the 14th Asia-Pacific Conference of German business underway in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge spoke to Hubert Lienhard, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business. (21.11.2014)
In an interview with DW, Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen downplayed concerns over a major confrontation emerging in the region and said that calling China a regional hegemon was a matter of "opinion." (18.02.2019)