Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan sign deal to end Karabakh war

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Tuesday said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I have signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement posted to his Facebook page. He also called the move "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people."

"The signed trilateral statement will become a [crucial] point in the settlement of the conflict," he said later in a televised online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We believe that the achieved agreements will create the necessary conditions for a long-term and full-fledged settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a fair basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani people," Putin said.

The Russian president added that the two sides were already engaged in the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies. The pact also includes a "total ceasefire" beginning from midnight on Tuesday Moscow time (21:00 UTC)

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Residential area reduced to rubble The governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of deliberately bombing civilian targets. For example, part of the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh's famous 19th-century cathedral was destroyed in early October. According to authorities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region , Azerbaijani troops are just a few kilometers from the strategically important city.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Destroyed livelihood Ragiba Guliyeva stands in the ruins of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, which was hit in a rocket attack. "I was in the kitchen when beams and stones rained on me all of a sudden," she said. "I screamed as loudly as I could." Ganja is dozens of kilometers from the front. The government of Azerbaijan blames Armenian troops for the attack.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Mourning the children Several people were killed in the attack on Ganja, according to Azerbaijani authorities. Guliyeva's 13-year-old grandson, Artur, was one of the victims. At a church service, teachers and classmates paid their respects. According to official figures, at least 130 civilians were killed on both sides.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Volunteering for the front Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say 1,200 soldiers have died since fighting started in September. Azerbaijan's government has not reported the extent of its military losses. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently mentioned a total of 5,000 people dead on both sides. Young men keep on volunteering for service at the front, such as these fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital, Stepanakert.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh A decades-old conflict The region has been controlled by Armenian separatists since Azerbaijan's government lost control in a territorial war from 1988 to 1994. A fragile ceasefire has been in effect since. The painting in a school in Barda honors a soldier who died.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh International intervention? Propaganda and war rhetoric govern everyday life in Azerbaijan, which is ruled by an authoritarian regime. The government, in Baku, receives weapons and expressions of solidarity from Turkey. Russia is the protective power for Armenia's government, in Yerevan. Observers warn that the regional powers could actively intervene in the conflict.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Holding out in shelters Regional authorities estimate that half of the residents, or 75,000 people, could flee the fighting. Residents who remain continue to hold out in basements and shelters.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh The coronavirus in a conflict zone Life in shelters has become routine for many Stepanakert residents. The rooms are crowded and poorly ventilated. The people are safe from the bomb attacks, but doctors warn of a rapid spread of the coronavirus. There are no officials figures, but some doctors have estimated that about half of the shelters' residents test positive on a daily basis.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Classrooms as emergency shelters People fled the fighting in Azerbaijan, too, including from the town of Terter, which is right on the front. Some found refuge in neighboring Barda, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh, where schools have been used as emergency shelters since the end of September. But they are not safe either.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh The front approaches Several buildings were destroyed and cars burned out during an air raid on Barda a few days ago. Azerbaijani authorities reported at least 21 dead and dozens injured. The Armenian government denied the attack, but Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, pledged "retaliation on the battlefield" and "revenge."

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh No foreseeable peace The fighting continues. The government of Azerbaijan has demanded the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has officially asked Russia for help. The Foreign Ministry has pledged Russia's "necessary assistance" should the fighting shift to Armenian territory. Author: Julia Hahn



Araiyak Harutyunyan, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said on Facebook that he agreed "to end the war as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Armenian protesters angry over the agreement stormed the government headquarters in Yerevan, AFP news agency reported. Several thousand reportedly gathered outside the government building and a few hundred entered, ransacking offices and breaking windows.

'An era of national unity'

The declaration followed six weeks of heavy fighting and advancement by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan said on Monday it had seized dozens more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after declaring victory in the battle for its second-largest city.

"The decision is made basing on the deep analyses of the combat situation and in discussion with best experts of the field," said Pashinyan. "This is not a victory but there is not defeat until you consider yourself defeated. We will never consider ourselves defeated and this shall become a new start of an era of our national unity and rebirth."

Azerbaijan says it has retaken much of the land in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, which it lost in a 1991-94 war that killed an estimated 30,000 people and forced many more from their homes. Several thousand people are feared killed in the conflict, and three ceasefires have failed in the past six weeks.

