Armenia, a Caucasus country, has a fraught relationship with its western neighbor, Turkey. On April 24, Armenians around the world mark the anniversary of what they call genocide by Ottomans in 1915.
1.5 million Armenians were massacred in the Ottoman empire during World War One. Turkey, the Ottoman Empire's successor, is strongly opposed to qualifying the deaths as genocide, saying that hundreds of thousands of both Turks and Christian Armenians lost their lives in the struggle between the Ottoman forces and the Russian Empire over eastern Anatolia during that time.
Armenia is once again ready to welcome tourists, but the pandemic, a recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh and a political crisis are not helping matters, holding back economic recovery. The country's key hospitality sector has been particularly affected.