Armenia

Armenia, a Caucasus country, has a fraught relationship with its western neighbor, Turkey. On April 24, Armenians around the world mark the anniversary of what they call genocide by Ottomans in 1915.

1.5 million Armenians were massacred in the Ottoman empire during World War One. Turkey, the Ottoman Empire's successor, is strongly opposed to qualifying the deaths as genocide, saying that hundreds of thousands of both Turks and Christian Armenians lost their lives in the struggle between the Ottoman forces and the Russian Empire over eastern Anatolia during that time.

26.9.2021, Jerewan, Armenien, FILE PHOTO: Mourners gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon military cemetery to commemorate Armenian service members killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh on the eve of the first anniversary of conflict escalation in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov/File Photo

Armenia and Azerbaijan face off in UN court over ethnic discrimination case 14.10.2021

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse the other of violating an international anti-discrimination convention in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The conflict left thousands dead, and tensions continue.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meet for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Spiridonovka Street. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Iran warns Israel over 'presence' in Azerbaijan 06.10.2021

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says his country does not accept "geopolitical changes" in the Caucasus. Tensions between Iran and neighboring Azerbaijan have been on the rise of late.
BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - JULY 08: Assistant coach Hansi Flick (L) and head coach Joachim Loew of Germany look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Semi Final match between Brazil and Germany at Estadio Mineirao on July 8, 2014 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Is Hansi Flick the second coming of Joachim Löw? 06.09.2021

Germany's 6-0 thrashing of Armenia had the look of a national team reborn under new head coach Hansi Flick. But is he really all that different to the man whose knack for success deserted him near the end of his tenure?
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Germany v Armenia - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 5, 2021 Germany's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their second goal with Leon Goretzka REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hansi Flick's Germany burst into life against Armenia 05.09.2021

Three days later than expected, Germany delivered an outstanding performance against Armenia that moved them top of their World Cup qualifying group. There were several standout displays in Hansi Flick's first home game.
Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Armenia PM calls for Russian troops on border with Azerbaijan 29.07.2021

Armenia has previously accused Azerbaijan of making incursions into its territory, and is looking to Moscow for help in securing its side of the border.
Armenian soldiers destroy and evacuate their headquarters from the town of Agdam on November 19, 2020 as the territory is due to be returned to Azerbaijan on November 20, 2020 as stipulated in a Moscow-brokered peace deal signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9. - For three decades Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has been under the control of Armenian separatists, who have also governed the neighbouring region of Nagorno-Karabakh since a post-Soviet war in the 1990s. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP) (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Armenia says three troops dead in clashes with Azerbaijan 28.07.2021

The Armenian Defense Ministry has said three of its soldiers have died in clashes in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia has now brokered a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
June 21, 2021, Yerevan, Yerevan, Armenia: Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia and main candidate of the Civil Contract party, salutes to his supporters in the entrance of his headquarters after winning the parliamentary elections in Armenia. (Credit Image: Â© Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Wire

Armenia: Pashinyan wins election with over half the votes 21.06.2021

Prime Minister Nicol Pashinyan's main challengers, the newly formed Armenia Alliance, lagged behind with 21% of the vote, according to the election commission.
Supporters of the former President Robert Kocharyan attend a rally in his support prior to upcoming parliamentary elections in the center of Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, June 18, 2021. Armenian voters will go to the polls for early parliamentary elections on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Armenia: Opposition Kocharyan's supporters rally before snap polls 18.06.2021

Supporters of former President Robert Kocharyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's main rival, have gathered as Armenia braces for early parliamentary elections.
Konflikt in Nagorny Karabach, armenisch-azerbaydzanische Grenze nach dem Krieg, armenische Soldaten im Grenzgebiet, armenische Dörfer im Grenzgebiet, Juni 2021

After Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, uneasy calm prevails at new border 12.06.2021

The end of the recent conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Caucasus led to a new border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. What is the situation on the ground? Do people feel safe? A DW report from the frontier.
30.10.2020, Aserbaidschan: 6372819 30.10.2020 Azeri border guards are on duty to protect the border with Iran at the Halafli border checkpoint in the Jabrayil region, Azerbaijan. The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh has been ongoing since late September. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik Foto: Alexey Kudenko/Sputnik/dpa |

Azerbaijan arrests 6 Armenian soldiers at border 27.05.2021

Relations between the two countries remain strained following last year's war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian soldiers patrol a road outside the village of Berdashen on November 27, 2020, at the ceasefire line drawn between Armenia and Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of failing to withdraw from its territory 14.05.2021

Tensions between the countries are simmering again after they fought a war last year over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan denies the new allegations from Armenia.

02.04.2021 YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - APRIL 2, 2021: Ampoules with the Gam-COVID-Vac Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at a mobile vaccination unit at an Okey hypermarket. The walk-in vaccination center offers free COVID-19 vaccines. Donat Sorokin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0FB550

Coronavirus digest: Russia approves one-dose Sputnik V jab 06.05.2021

The single-dose jab is less effective than its two part counterpart, but is still in line with the WHO's standards, Russian officials said. The EU is set to welcome Israeli tourists this summer. DW has the latest.

Armenia’s economy reels from pandemic, political crisis and war 30.04.2021

Armenia is once again ready to welcome tourists, but the pandemic, a recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh and a political crisis are not helping matters, holding back economic recovery. The country's key hospitality sector has been particularly affected.
YEREVAN, ARMENIA - APRIL 23, 2021: People carry torches as they take part in a march towards the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure/TASS

US President Joe Biden recognizes Armenian genocide 24.04.2021

Turkey, a US regional ally and NATO member, has slammed the move as "political opportunism." It is the first time that the United States has used the term to refer to the massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915.
The Armenian Genocide refers to the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was implemented through wholesale massacres and deportations, with the deportations consisting of forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees. The total number of resulting Armenian deaths is generally held to have been between one and one and a half million. Other ethnic groups were similarly attacked by the Ottoman Empire during this period, including Assyrians and Greeks, and some scholars consider those events to be part of the same policy of extermination. It is widely acknowledged to have been one of the first modern genocides, as scholars point to the systematic, organized manner in which the killings were carried out to eliminate the Armenians, and it is the second most-studied case of genocide after the Holocaust. The word genocide was coined in order to describe these events. picture alliance/CPA Media/A. Wegner

A look at the Armenian genocide 24.04.2021

As many as 1.5 million Armenians were killed in what was the Ottoman Empire during World War I. Yet the Turkish government has refused to acknowledge the crime as genocide, even to this day.
24.08.2016 U. S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the media after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. Biden called on Turkish authorities on Wednesday to be patient with the U.S. legal system as Turkey seeks the return of the cleric accused of masterminding last month's failed military coup, Fethullah Gulen, saying the extradition process would take time. (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP) Copyright: picture alliance/AP Images/K. Ozer

US: Joe Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide, sources say 22.04.2021

In a move that is bound to infuriate Ankara, US President Joe Biden is reportedly preparing to recognize the genocide against Armenians.
