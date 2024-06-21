Armenia announces recognition of Palestinian statehood

Armenia has become the latest country to recognize a Palestinian state and said it was against "violence against the civilian population."

Armenia's Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that it was recognizing Palestine as a state.

Yerevan becomes the latest government to recognize Palestinian statehood as the war in Gaza continues, ongoing for over eight months.

Yerevan calls for 'peaceful coexistence'

In a statement, Armenia cited the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict" as being "among the primary issues on the international political agenda that require settlement."

Armenia said that it "categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructure, violence against the civilian population" and also rejected "the hostage-taking of civilians during armed conflict, joining the international community's demands for their unconditional release."

"Confirming its commitment to international law, equality of nations, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognises the State of Palestine," Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In May, Spain and Norway along with Ireland, announced recognition of Palestinian statehood, drawing anger from Israel.

What could a Middle East two-state solution look like? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Palestinian Authority welcomes Armenia's recognition

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior official from the Palestinian Authority, which governs some of the occupied West Bank and is part of the official representation of the Palestinian people, welcomed the move in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is a victory for right, justice, legitimacy and the struggle of our Palestinian people for liberation and independence. Thank you our friend Armenia," Al-Sheikh said.

Armenian ambassador to Israel summoned

Israel's Foreign Ministry meanwhile said it had summoned Armenia's ambassador after the former Soviet republic made its declaration.

"Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador in Israel for a severe reprimand," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement shortly after Armenia's announcement.

After the recognition by Spain, Norway and Ireland, the number of UN member states that recognize a Palestinian state increased to 146 out of 193. Three permanent UN Security Council members — France, the UK and the US — do not recognize it, though.

kb/rmt (AFP, Reuters)