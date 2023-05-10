Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

ConflictsArmeniaArmenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodusTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsArmeniaDmitry Ponyavin10/05/2023October 5, 2023Armenians feel anger toward their old ally Russia for not preventing Azerbaijan from taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh and some hope to forge closer ties with Europe. But the country's geopolitical situation leaves no easy answers for the future.https://p.dw.com/p/4X9t1Advertisement