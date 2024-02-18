  1. Skip to content
DIMITRY PONYAVIN
Dmitry Ponyavin

Dmitry Ponyavin focuses on the post-Soviet space, while maintaining an in-depth knowledge of major global issues.

A seasoned journalist in the newsroom and in the field, Dmitry has covered Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reported from Yerevan on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, as well as providing his analysis from DW's Berlin studio.

Dmitry speaks English, German and Russian and holds a degree in international journalism. All of which helps him make sense of an increasingly complex news landscape.

Stories by Dmitry Ponyavin

Dozens have been detained across Russia for attending vigils following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia: Arrests made at vigils for Kremlin critic Navalny

Dozens have been detained across Russia for attending vigils following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
PoliticsFebruary 18, 202401:55 min
Supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party block Peshawar to Islambad highway as they protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results, in Peshawar on February 11.

Pakistan police clash with Khan supporters

The party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan had urged supporters to protest alleged election rigging.
PoliticsFebruary 11, 202402:17 min
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, in Rafah.

Israeli army to move its Gaza offensive further south

Fears are growing of a new Israeli assault in southern Gaza — where more than half of the population is taking shelter.
ConflictsFebruary 2, 202401:49 min
Survivors of the Auschwitz death camp took part in a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Holocaust remembrance service held at Auschwitz

Survivors of the Auschwitz death camp took part in a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
HistoryJanuary 27, 202402:29 min
A view of law enforcement officers dispersing the crowd during a rally in support of activist Fail Alsynov

Dozens of protesters arrested in Russia

Demonstrators clashed with riot police in the town of Baymak after a local eco-activist was sentenced to prison.
PoliticsJanuary 17, 202402:26 min
Members of the Armed Forces frisk men during an operation to protect civil security in Quito

Ecuador declares war against drug violence

Thousands of troops and police are searching for a fugitive gang leader, after drug cartels killed at least 16 people.
CrimeJanuary 12, 202402:39 min
