Dmitry Ponyavin
Dmitry Ponyavin focuses on the post-Soviet space, while maintaining an in-depth knowledge of major global issues.
A seasoned journalist in the newsroom and in the field, Dmitry has covered Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reported from Yerevan on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, as well as providing his analysis from DW's Berlin studio.
Dmitry speaks English, German and Russian and holds a degree in international journalism. All of which helps him make sense of an increasingly complex news landscape.