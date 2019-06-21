 Are conspiracy theories ′explanations for real problems′? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Are conspiracy theories 'explanations for real problems'?

How do conspiracy theories take hold, and why are these 'alternative facts' so hard to counter? American cultural historian Michael Butter explains that conspiracies also reflect deeper societal insecurities.

  • a plane flies towards a smoking skyscrapper (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    9/11: Inside job?

    Who was really behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York? Was it the US government, meaning the Twin Towers were subject to a controlled explosion? Was it a Jewish conspiracy, with some claiming that Jews did not go to work in the World Trade Center that day? An exhibition titled "Conspiracy theories — then and now" at the Dalheim Monastery shows how such beliefs emerge and are maintained.

  • Pages from the book, Protocols of the Elders of Zion (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Anti-Semitic propaganda

    In the so-called "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," 12 Jewish leaders allegedly layed out their plans to conquor the world in writing. In reality, the 1903 document (pictured here in an exhibition at the Dalheim Monastery) is a work of fiction by Sergej Nilus, an anti-Semitic Russian writer and publisher. The protocols are a central part of modern day anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

  • Photo of the cover of an edition of the Der Stürmer newspaper (Deutsches Historisches Museum/S.Ahlers)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Nazi conspiracy-fueled ideology

    The idea of a Jewish conspiracy was also a central part of Nazi ideology. The Nazis spread alleged revelations gleaned from the fake Protocols of the Elders of Zion for their own purposes, reprinting them in their weekly "Der Stürmer" (The Attacker) propaganda newspaper.

  • Pen that reads 'neutralizer pen' (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Fear of negative energy

    People who believe in the barcode conspiracy probably have a special pen in their pockets when they approach a checkout counter to neutralize what they believe is negative energy radiating from the barcode. The barcode information supposedly aims to reduce the world population. Some companies even go so far as to print a line through the barcode to keep their customers happy.

  • a round gold-colored medal of the order of the Illuminati (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Secret societies

    Those seeking to explain major political events and revolutions have often invoked grand conspiracies. In the wake of the 1789 French Revolution, secret societies such as the Freemasons and Illuminati were seen as the all-powerful rabble-rousers. Pictured is an Illuminati Minerval class medal currently on show at the "Conspiracy Theory - Past and Present" exhibit that runs through March 22, 2030.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (db)


  • a plane flies towards a smoking skyscrapper (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    9/11: Inside job?

    Who was really behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York? Was it the US government, meaning the Twin Towers were subject to a controlled explosion? Was it a Jewish conspiracy, with some claiming that Jews did not go to work in the World Trade Center that day? An exhibition titled "Conspiracy theories — then and now" at the Dalheim Monastery shows how such beliefs emerge and are maintained.

  • Pages from the book, Protocols of the Elders of Zion (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Anti-Semitic propaganda

    In the so-called "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," 12 Jewish leaders allegedly layed out their plans to conquor the world in writing. In reality, the 1903 document (pictured here in an exhibition at the Dalheim Monastery) is a work of fiction by Sergej Nilus, an anti-Semitic Russian writer and publisher. The protocols are a central part of modern day anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

  • Photo of the cover of an edition of the Der Stürmer newspaper (Deutsches Historisches Museum/S.Ahlers)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Nazi conspiracy-fueled ideology

    The idea of a Jewish conspiracy was also a central part of Nazi ideology. The Nazis spread alleged revelations gleaned from the fake Protocols of the Elders of Zion for their own purposes, reprinting them in their weekly "Der Stürmer" (The Attacker) propaganda newspaper.

  • Pen that reads 'neutralizer pen' (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Fear of negative energy

    People who believe in the barcode conspiracy probably have a special pen in their pockets when they approach a checkout counter to neutralize what they believe is negative energy radiating from the barcode. The barcode information supposedly aims to reduce the world population. Some companies even go so far as to print a line through the barcode to keep their customers happy.

  • a round gold-colored medal of the order of the Illuminati (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Secret societies

    Those seeking to explain major political events and revolutions have often invoked grand conspiracies. In the wake of the 1789 French Revolution, secret societies such as the Freemasons and Illuminati were seen as the all-powerful rabble-rousers. Pictured is an Illuminati Minerval class medal currently on show at the "Conspiracy Theory - Past and Present" exhibit that runs through March 22, 2030.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (db)


German Chancellor Angela Merkel is Adolf Hitler's daughter; airplane vapor trails in the sky contain chemical substances designed to sedate people and control their minds; and the CIA is behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US. These are among some well-worn conspiracy theories that many throughout the world take as gospel. Michael Butter, who teaches American literary and cultural history at Tübingen University, told DW why such theories are so popular; and why it's so difficult to debunk them.

DW: Conspiracy theories can be amusing — Elvis is alive and well on some out-of-the-way island; or ridiculous, like saying Angela Merkel is an alien. When are they concerning?

Michael Butter: Even a conspiracy theory that seems harmless at first sight can be problematic — for instance, if someone believes that Angela Merkel is an alien and thinks they must do something about it. In general, they are not harmless when they are target minorities like refugees, or historically, Jews. Conspiracy theories can endanger our democratic coexistence.

Read moreHungary: Europe's champion of conspiracy theories

Is that because people increasingly mistrust politicians?

If people assume our politicians are all in cahoots and that it makes no difference whatsoever who they vote for because politicians are all puppets of a conspiracy anyway, they will either turn their backs on politics and refuse to participate at all — or they will vote for parties that present themselves as alternatives to the established parties. In recent years, in the West and beyond, that would have been for the most part right-wing populist parties. In the end, they don't really contribute to solving the problems, either.

Berlin - Verschwörungstheoretiker protestieren in Berlin gegen Chemtrails (Imago/C. Mang)

Though scientists have concluded that so-called "chemtrails" are simply condensation trails created routinely by high flying planes, conspiracy theorists — including these protesters in Berlin — are convinced that they are harming our health and controlling our minds.

If you look at the growing gap between poor and rich, you could get the impression that something is wrong with our political system. Does that boost conspiracy theories?

Most certainly. Conspiracy theories are not only the domain of paranoid nutcases. Many rational people believe in conspiracy theories because they seek explanations for real problems. In the vast majority of cases, they have to be taken seriously because they are a symptom and point out issues people are concerned about.

While conspiracy theories are often discredited today, they were once mainstream, especially during the age of the Enlightenment?

During that era in particular, people sought out non-religious patterns to explain the world. The logic of the Enlightenment says that cause and effect must be clear. The outcome is a worldview that supports the belief in conspiracy theories, even among the educated people of that era.

Read moreFacebook removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' pages as podcasts taken down

Why are conspiracy theorists so resistant to facts?

US studies show that convinced conspiracy theorists believe even more strongly in their conspiracy theories after they are confronted with conclusive counterevidence. Conspiracy theories are extremely important for the identity of people who believe in them — everything follows hand in hand, there's no coincidence. Belief in and spreading conspiracy theories makes people feel they stand out from the crowd.

symbol of the New World Order conspiracy (Imago/Chromorange)

'New World Order': This Latin slogan is coupled with the date 1776, the year the Illuminati was founded in Bavaria. The conspiracy about the origins of a totalitarian 'one world government' is a favorite of today's anti-globalist far-right — and some supporters of Donald Trump.

Even developments most people would rate as self-evident, like gender equality, are an issue for conspiracy theorists. Is reality too liberal for these people?

Conspiracy theories often have a strong conservative impetus in the sense that they are should preserve a threatened order or return an order abolished by the alleged conspirators. Populism along the lines of "Make America Great Again" is similar. Conspiracy theorists as well as populists are driven by a nostalgia for the past. 

Read moreArmed man self-investigates 'pizzagate' child sex-ring conspiracy

Are conspiracies ultimately a function of ambiguity and political complexity?

For some people, it is easier to accept that the bad guys pull the strings in the background than to accept that there is no one pulling the strings in the background. Conspiracy theories often simplify by reducing the political field to the conspirators and the others.

Michael Butter is Professor of American Literature and Cultural History at the University of Tübingen. He researches conspiracy theories, leads an EU research project on their analysis and is the author of the book "Nothing Is As It Seems: About Conspiracy Theories."

  • Film still JFK (Imago/United Archives)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    JFK (1991)

    The assassination of US President John F. Kennedy has been the subject of conspiracy theories since the moment it took place on November 22, 1963, at the height of the Cold War. While many movies have tackled those theories, this one by Oliver Stone, which considers an alternative conclusion to the FBI's official story of a lone assassination, drew in more than $40 million in box office receipts.

  • Film still Nixon Oliver Stone (Imago)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Nixon (1995)

    Perhaps the largest scandal in US history, the Watergate affair that took down President Richard Nixon is captured in Oliver Stone's biographical picture, "Nixon." How could a break-in at an office building in 1972 lead to the US President's impeachment? Through the FBI's investigation, the president's role in the burglary and a tape-recording system in his offices was uncovered.

  • Still from All the President's Men (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    All the President's Men (1976)

    This political thriller is based on the book written by the two "Washington Post" reporters, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford, right) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman (left), who uncovered President Nixon's role in the Watergate scandal. Their reporting, based on information from an FBI informant they referred to as Deep Throat, led to Nixon's resignation in 1974.

  • Film still Thunderheart (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Thunderheart (1992)

    Based on the true story of a 1975 shootout that killed a tribal council member on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation, "Thunderheart" dramatizes the story of a man with Sioux Indian roots, Ray Levoi (Val Kilmer), who moves to the reservation to investigate. Over the course of the investigation, the agent begins to reject the tactics of his fellow FBI agents.

  • Film still Manchurian Candidate (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

    Frank Sinatra stars in the 1962 original, "The Manchurian Candidate," in which a former POW is brainwashed into becoming an international assassin. The 2004 remake, featuring Denzel Washington, put a contemporary twist on the plot by setting the film during the Gulf War. The thriller takes on a major political tone as it questions the role of fictional corporations in US politics.

  • John Hurt in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (picture-alliance/Zumapress/face to face)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

    The Cold War has long proved a fertile backdrop for Hollywood. Based on a John le Carré novel, the 2011 thriller is set in London in the early 1970s and follows a retired spy in his search to uncover a Soviet agent who has infiltrated the British spy services, MI6. The espionage film stars Gary Oldman (left) and John Hurt (right).

  • Film still Wag the Dog (Imago/United Archives)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Wag the Dog (1997)

    Taking a more humorous approach to scandalous politics is "Wag the Dog," with Dustin Hoffman (l.) as a spin doctor who concocts a war with Albania in order to save the fictional US President, Robert De Niro (r.), from a sex scandal. The ploy is uncovered by William H. Macy, a suspicious FBI agent. Released in 1997, the film was seen as a tragic commentary on the role the media plays in politics.

  • Film still Canadian Bacon (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Canadian Bacon (1995)

    Director Michael Moore is known for his outspoken politics. In the 1995 comedy, "Canadian Bacon," he imagines what would happen if the US invaded Canada. The biting message has that the US President has done so to boost the economy and his own approval rating. It was the last movie released with John Candy (right) in a starring role.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


DW recommends

Hungary: Europe's champion of conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories are gaining a lot of traction in enlightened, democratic societies. The phenomenon is finding many adherents in Europe, specifically Hungary, as political scientist Peter Kreko tells DW. (11.12.2018)  

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars

Following similar moves by other tech giants, Twitter will not allow Jones to hold any accounts on the site. Jones's show Infowars is known for its inflamatory far-right conspiracy theories. (07.09.2018)  

How Hollywood has portrayed conspiracy theories

Will former FBI Director James Comey's story be one day be turned into a movie? Here's a look at how Hollywood has portrayed past and fictional political scandals in the US. (08.06.2017)  

Conspiracy theories abound six years after Polish plane crash in Russia

Poland's right-wing government has launched a new investigation into the crash. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, brother of the late president, says the plane broke up in mid-air and that then Polish PM Tusk was behind the crash. (11.04.2016)  

Facebook removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' pages as podcasts taken down

Spotify, Facebook and Apple have all taken down content by Alex Jones, whose InfoWars site has a mass following. While he's previously taken heat for fake news, it was hate speech that landed him in hot water now. (06.08.2018)  

Armed man self-investigates 'pizzagate' child sex-ring conspiracy

Washington police said an armed man came to investigate a fake child sex ring conspiracy theory involving a pizzeria. The "pizzagate" conspiracy comes amid a heated debate over so-called fake news. (05.12.2016)  

Donald Trump's withholding of some JFK files 'fuels' conspiracy theories

A first review of the newly released files about the assassination of John F. Kennedy reveals no bombshells, presidential biographer Robert Dallek tells DW. He also explains why many Americans can't accept that fact (27.10.2017)  

Sandy Hook parents sue right-wing radio host Alex Jones for defamation

Two families have filed separate suits against the "Infowars" radio host, who claims the 2012 school shooting was a hoax. Jones has faced similar suits in the past concerning conspiracy theories he champions. (17.04.2018)  

Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

Are plane 'chemtrails' poisoning us all; and who was really behind 9/11? An exhibition titled 'Conspiracy theories — then and now' at the Dalheim Monastery shows how such beliefs emerge and are maintained. (21.06.2019)  

Hollywood's political conspiracies

Conspiracies about US politics abound - especially when it comes to Russia, the FBI and the president. While there's no shortage of Hollywood films on the matter, here are some of the most memorable. (08.06.2017)  

Related content

a plane flies towards a smoking skyscrapper (picture-alliance/dpa)

Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers 21.06.2019

Are plane 'chemtrails' poisoning us all; and who was really behind 9/11? An exhibition titled 'Conspiracy theories — then and now' at the Dalheim Monastery shows how such beliefs emerge and are maintained.

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel besucht Nolde-Stiftung

Why Merkel had an expressionist's works removed from the Chancellery 09.04.2019

Was Emil Nolde a Nazi painter? Merkel's decision to remove his works from the Chancellery reignites a debate on the German expressionist's art, even though his troubled past is nothing new.

Deutschland Holocaust Gedenkstunde im Bundestag Saul Friedländer

German parliament commemorates Holocaust victims 31.01.2019

In a moving address, historian and Holocaust survivor Saul Friedländer said anti-Semitism was a "scourge" circulating through both the far-right and far-left. He also warned against growing nationalism.

Advertisement

Film

A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Books

Anne Frank Portrait (Anne Frank Haus Amsterdam )

Anne Frank's incomplete novel 'Dear Kitty' published

The Jewish girl who became posthumously famous with her diary also hoped to publish a novel. The unfinished work of the Holocaust victim — who would have turned 90 on June 12 — has been released in German.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  