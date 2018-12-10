 Hungary: Europe′s champion of conspiracy theories | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 11.12.2018

Europe

Hungary: Europe's champion of conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories are gaining a lot of traction in enlightened, democratic societies. The phenomenon is finding many adherents in Europe, specifically Hungary, as political scientist Peter Kreko tells DW.

A poster in Hungary spreading conspiracy theories about George Soros (Reuters/B. Szabo)

Deutsche Welle: Conspiracy theories are a bit of a niche in terms of research. How did you come to study them?
Peter Kreko: I have been researching them for years but have been doing so with greater intensity since the advent of the 2015 refugee crisis. Since then, conspiracy theories have become very influential in Hungarian politics, even establishing themselves as an official element of government policy. That is clearly illustrated in our opinion polling: 51 percent of those people we spoke with are convinced that US investment billionaire George Soros, a Hungarian-born Jew, has a plan to bring masses of refugees to Europe. That is something the Hungarian government has been officially propagating for years.

The Orban administration has invested a lot of money and energy into disseminating that theory over the past three years. So, would you say it has been successful?

Yes, because that theory has even found adherents among the country's opposition parties. Another example is the claim that Muslims have a secret plan to occupy Europe and slowly subject us to their culture. That, too, is something that many people who did not vote for Orban nevertheless believe.

Read more: Thousands rally for Soros-founded university under attack by Orban

Watch video 04:06
Now live
04:06 mins.

Hungarian radicalism on the rise

Did you expect the answers you got or were there some surprises?

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are more prevalent in Hungary than we thought. That was a bit of a surprise to us. For instance, 44 percent of respondents agreed with the statement: "Jews want to rule the world." Moreover, 49 percent agreed that Jews want to take control of the world's financial institutions.

Just how dangerous are the results of your findings regarding anti-Semitic conspiracy theories?

Right now, Hungarian anti-Semitism is a dog that is barking very loudly but rarely bites. There have been very few anti-Semitic attacks in the country. Still, I would like to point out one aspect of our polling: Anti-Muslim attitudes and the prevailing mood against Soros have given rise to an anti-Semitic wave in Hungary. We were indeed able to show a correlation between the two. That means that when a conspiracy theory spreads it also creates other, perhaps unintended hate narratives in its wake.

Read more: George Soros — selfless philanthropist or liberal demagogue?

You claim that the media landscape in Hungary as well as the official dissemination of conspiracy theories leads more people to believe them. Are there other factors as well?

Conspiracy theorist researcher Peter Kreko (Political Capital Institute/Ivan Karpati)

Conspiracy theories expert Peter Kreko: "Conspiracy theories can pose a direct threat to minorities within society"

Yes, societal polarization plays a major role as well. We call it tribalism. By the way, that is not a label that only applies to Hungary but rather to Europe in general. What we are talking about is a political style that appears like an existential life and death struggle. In an atmosphere like this the most horrific claims about political opponents seem plausible. Of course, such tribalism has it easy in an "illiberal" system such as Hungary's, but the phenomenon isn't a uniquely Hungarian problem. One outside example is the fact that almost half of US Republicans believe that Hillary Clinton operates a pedophile network.

So when it comes to conspiracy theories in the European or Western context, Hungary is no exception?

No, what we are seeing is a general phenomenon. Hungary may stick out but conspiracy theories are gaining traction all across the globe. That has a lot to do with the prevailing mood of the day, which shows how little trust people have in international institutions and how changes in our world lead people to believe the craziest theories about their causes. We are dealing with a global crisis of confidence.

Read more: Fake news '70 percent more likely to be shared'

Does belief in such conspiracy theories have real-world consequences? Can ideas evolve into violence when they captivate the masses?

  • Viktor Orban in Brussels (Reuters/F. Lenoir)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Muslim invaders'

    "We don't see these people as Muslim refugees. We see them as Muslim invaders," Orban said in a recent interview with German daily Bild newspaper. The 54-year-old prime minister of Hungary added: "We believe that a large number of Muslims inevitably leads to parallel societies, because Christian and Muslim society will never unite." Multiculturalism, he said, "is only an illusion."

  • Viktor Orban speaks during his state-of-the-nation address in Budapest

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'You wanted the migrants, we didn't'

    When asked by Bild whether it was fair for Germany to accept hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants while Hungary accepted none, Orban responded: "The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn't." Migration, he said, threatens the "sovereignty and cultural identity" of Hungary.

  • Hungary - Jobbik election poster with Viktor Orban and Lorinc Meszaros (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/P. Gorondi)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Migration is poison'

    It was not the first time the Hungarian leader has framed migration as a problem for his country. In 2016, he said that Hungary "does not need a single migrant for the economy to work, or the population to sustain itself, or for the country to have a future." He added: "for us migration is not a solution but a problem ... not medicine but a poison, we don’t need it and won’t swallow it.”

  • Angela Merkel and Viktor Orban in Budapest (Reuters/L. Balogh)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Importing homophobia'

    Orban has repeatedly criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to allow over a million migrants into Germany in the summer of 2015. Orban told Bild in early 2016: "If you take masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into your country, you are importing terrorism, crime, antisemitism, and homophobia."

  • Donald Tusk and Viktor Orban (Getty Images/AFP/S. Bozon)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'All terrorists are basically migrants'

    Orban has also repeatedly criticized the EU for trying to get member states to share refugees based on national quotas. In a 2015 interview with POLITICO, he suggested the bloc's leaders instead focus more on strengthening the EU's external border. In the same interview, he said: "Of course it’s not accepted, but the factual point is that all the terrorists are basically migrants."

  • Viktor Orban and Ewa Kopacz (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Parallel societies'

    Orban has found allies in other right-wing governments in eastern Europe such as Poland that also oppose the EU's refugee policies. In an interview with Spanish TV channel Intereconomia in 2015, Orban raised fears about integrating Muslim migrants in the EU when he said: "What sort of Europe do we want to have? Parallel societies? Muslim communities living together with the Christian community?"

    Author: Alexander Pearson


First of all, conspiracy theories can pose a direct threat to minorities within society — that is clearly seen by looking at history. But they can also give rise to other moods that endanger society: Just look at conspiracy theories about vaccinations and the growing number of parents who are unwilling to have their children vaccinated. That is not some stupid, harmless claim but rather something that has serious consequences for society as a whole.

The big problem is with countries that have made conspiracy theories part of official government policy, such as Hungary, Italy or Brazil. Very detrimental processes can evolve in such countries. And one can also clearly see that it is much easier to create acceptance for such theories than it is to disprove them intellectually.

Peter Kreko studied political science and social psychology in Budapest. His doctoral dissertation was an analysis of the socio-psychological implications of conspiracy theories. Kreko is acknowledged throughout Europe as an expert in the field. Beyond those studies, he primarily conducts research on Russian influence in Western Europe and how that influence is tied to populism and radicalism. He has been the director of the political research institute Political Capital since 2011.

Watch video 04:44
Now live
04:44 mins.

Cracking down on dissent in Hungary

George Soros — selfless philanthropist or liberal demagogue?

For some, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros is the soul of generosity. For others, he's the devil in disguise. In any case, the octogenarian emigre to the US is one of the world's most controversial figures. (15.05.2018)  

How oligarchs captured Central Europe's media

Journalism is a dangerous job in Central Europe. Hungary and the Czech Republic have shown how three or four oligarchs can hand the government an almost total stranglehold. (23.11.2018)  

Hungary: Thousands rally for George Soros-founded Central European University

Students have marched in support of a university founded by US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros in Budapest. Central European University has said it will move abroad unless a government legal dispute is resolved. (24.11.2018)  

Fake news '70 percent more likely to be shared'

New research from MIT has found that fake news travels far faster and is much more likely to be retweeted."Falsity wins out," one of the paper's co-authors said. (08.03.2018)  

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

Hungary's right-wing prime minister has been one of Europe's leading voices against migration into the EU. Unafraid of controversy, he has described migration as an "invasion" and migrants as a "poison." (09.01.2018)  

