 Angry, distressed farmers march to India′s parliament

Asia

Angry, distressed farmers march to India's parliament

Thousands of desperate farmers across India have gathered in the heart of the capital to protest against the continued state of agrarian distress. Farmers' discontent poses a challenge to PM Modi's government.

Indien Proteste von Bauern in Dehli (Getty Images/AFP/S. Hussain)

Leelawati, 72, walked over 110 kilometers (68 miles) to reach Delhi from Karnal in neighboring Haryana. The frail-looking woman was at the vast expanse of the Ramlila grounds in the Indian capital where a sea of farmers from across the country congregated protesting the lack of government efforts to alleviate their hardship.  

"This probably is my last walk to fight for justice. Farmers are called the backbone of the country, but we are treated so badly and have nothing to live for," a tired Leelawati told DW. A failed crop and mounting debt forced her husband to commit suicide a year ago.

Read more: Farmers' protests spotlight worsening agrarian crisis in India

Munger Lal, 41, a small farmer from the state of Bihar, has also trudged to the capital. "I still have loans to pay, and the government's previous assurances are all empty promises. This callous attitude has angered all of us," said Lal, who has also participated in previous farmer demonstrations in Delhi.

Farmers from across India have flooded by trains and buses into Delhi since Thursday to mass in the capital city's Ramlila grounds before marching to parliament.

Participants marched through central Delhi chanting slogans and holding placards emblazoned with "Down With Modi Government" and "Long Live Farmer Unity" as thousands of riot and armed policemen stood guard.

Watch video 01:19
Now live
01:19 mins.

Indian farmers take to the streets to demand price hike

Rural distress

Indian farmers have repeatedly staged large demonstrations over the past year, accusing the authorities of failing to support their livelihood and demanding government assistance, including better prices for their crops and farm loan waivers.

Earlier this year, farmers and indigenous groups marched to India's financial capital Mumbai with the same set of demands.

Similar protests have taken place in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, when police opened fire on farmers who were protesting a fall in prices.

Rural distress has been a cause for worry for several years, with millions of India's mostly small-scale farmers squeezed by falling prices for their crops and the rising transportation and storage costs.

With hopes of being heard in the country's capital, over 200 farmer organizations belonging to the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee have organized the latest march in Delhi.

"This time we are also demanding a special session of parliament dedicated to discussion around the agrarian distress. The government only takes farmers seriously when the elections are around the corner," Vijoo Krishnan, joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, told DW.

Organizers said some 80,000 farmers and farm laborers were participating in the two-day agitation that will culminate with a petition to the Indian president.

Bauern protestieren in Neu Delhi (Reuters/A. Abidi)

Farmers from across India have flooded by train and bus into Delhi since Thursday to mass in the capital city's Ramlila grounds before marching to parliament

Political flashpoint

Opposition parties have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being pro-rich and anti-farmer. But the BJP has rebutted these claims.

Still, outbreaks of rural discontent pose a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to double farm incomes by 2022. Many farmers say their condition hasn't improved since Modi came to power in 2014.

The government's inability to make a success of its other initiatives such as crop insurance also seems to have led to a sense of betrayal among farmers, say observers. "The Indian farmer's plight defines the nation's condition and the state needs to do everything to solve their problems. Farmers are moving from suicides to active protests and that is a good sign," P Sainath, a journalist working on agrarian issues, told DW.

Read more: Restoring India's depleting rivers – an uphill task

Farmers in India often take loans to buy agricultural or irrigation equipment. But when there is a poor monsoon or natural calamity, farmers are unable to repay the loans and are forced to borrow more to manage expenses.

Also, many small farmers not eligible for bank credit at exorbitant interest rates from private sources.

Watch video 04:33
Now live
04:33 mins.

Equipping farmers to deal with drought

Small farmers suffer

Two-thirds of India's population of 1.3 billion depends on farming for their livelihood, but agriculture makes up just around 17 percent of the nation's total economic output, amounting to about $2.3 trillion.

Each year millions of small farmers suffer due to scant irrigation facilities that reduce the yield and leads farmers into a deadly cycle of debt and suicides.

India lacks a robust irrigation infrastructure and most of the country's farmland relies on annual monsoon rains.

"These movements can be seen as an articulation of socio-cultural grievances. This march is for the liberation of farmers from the spectre of suicides and from various forms of exploitation propagated by the state," Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India, a political organization, told DW.

A group of farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu was also part of today's protests. In April last year, they staged a bizarre protest showcasing skulls and eating mice to highlight their plight with the aim of getting a relief package and loans waived from the government.

"We are back again. Our debts have not been waived and it is a miracle that many of us are still alive. But we will fight and show that you cannot wish us away easily," Manikandan, a farmer from Madurai, told DW.

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (REUTERS)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    A sea of red flags

    The farmers, wearing red caps and carrying red flags, arrived in the city following a six-day trek from Nashik, situated 165 kilometers (103 miles) north of Mumbai. The farmers, the bulk of them impoverished, plan to surround the state legislature of the western state of Maharashtra in Mumbai. Many had walked barefoot in the already soaring March temperatures.

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (AFP/Getty Images)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Demanding government support

    The farmers want the government to ensure they earn at least one-and-a-half times the cost they incur in producing their crops. They are also demanding that the government waives all farm loans. Many of the protesters are tribespeople who have farmed for generations on land they don't own but are demanding recognition of ownership.

  • Indien Maharashtra Ministerpräsident Devendra Fadnavis (P. Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Working out a solution

    The Maharashtra government has said it is willing to consider the demands and is working to find a solution. Last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government would write off loans to farmers estimated to be worth around 305 billion rupees ($4.75 billion, €3.86 billion).

  • Indien Hitzewelle Dürre (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Agriculture in crisis

    Maharashtra is one of India's most important agricultural states. In recent years, it has suffered disappointing rains and severe drought which led to crop failures. More than 2,500 farmers killed themselves in the state in 2017, according to official figures. But the problems are not limited to Maharashtra.

  • Indien Dürre Trockenheit Hyderabad Bauer (AP)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Rising discontent

    It has been a season of agrarian discontent in India and farmers across various states have regularly been holding demonstrations over the past several months pressing the government to offer them more help. The situation exposes the precarious state in which the country's struggling farmers and impoverished landless agricultural laborers find themselves in.

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Poor earnings

    Many farmers are struggling with high debts and poor earnings from lower produce prices. Experts say many farm commodities are trading below support prices set by the authorities, because the government only commits serious sums to buying wheat and rice, but not other crops. 

  • Indien Proteste der Bauern (Imago/Hindustan Times/R. Choudhary)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    A quick fix?

    Analysts say loan waivers amount to quick fixes and they cannot tackle the structural flaws in farm policies, which have encouraged higher production of crops previously in short supply but offered scant protection on prices.

  • Narendra Modi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    A major challenge

    The outburst of discontent poses a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has promised to double farmers' incomes over the next five years. There is a risk that the protests could spread and intensify if no effective measures were put in place to resolve the issues.

  • Indien Bauer (UNI)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Dependent on agriculture

    Two-thirds of India's population of 1.3 billion depends on farming for their livelihood, but agriculture makes up just around 14 percent of the nation's total economic output. Despite growing migration to cities in the past two decades, over half of the population still lives in rural areas.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


