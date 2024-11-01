  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Taiwan election
Murali Krishnan
Image: Privat

Murali Krishnan

Journalist based in New Delhi, focusing on Indian politics, society and business

Murali Krishnan has been contributing to DW's coverage of India and South Asia for over two decades. He mainly writes about political and social developments in the region.

Murali Krishnan is a reporter based in New Delhi. He has been contributing to DW's program for over two decades.

In his 36-year-long career, Murali Krishnan has also worked with other media outlets like the Indo-Asian News Service, The Statesman, India Today, Outlook India and The Indian Express.

Murali has written widely about the major political, social and security developments in India and the wider region, including separatist conflicts in Kashmir and Sri Lanka.

He has been a member of the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) since 2000.

Murali was part of a six-member global team that worked on an ICIJ-funded project on the use of asbestos and its harmful effects, which won the John B. Oakes Award from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Skip next section Featured stories by Murali Krishnan

Featured stories by Murali Krishnan

Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi wave at cameras in 2022

Why India welcomes Bangladesh election result

A fourth consecutive term for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give India continuity and stability, analysts say.
PoliticsJanuary 11, 2024
A small robot and a model of the human brain sit on a computer keyboard

Can India tackle deepfakes?

India is set to unveil regulations to control the spread of deepfakes on social media. But will it be enough?
TechnologyDecember 21, 2023
Art school teachers hold a sign in Srinagar depicting the court's decision

What now for Kashmir after Indian court ruling?

Uncertainty prevails after India's top court upheld a 2019 government decision to strip Kashmir of its special status.
PoliticsDecember 12, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Murali Krishnan

Stories by Murali Krishnan

A tropical beach with white sand and clear water

India: Modi beach visit aggravates Maldives row

India: Modi beach visit aggravates Maldives row

Images of Modi on a tropical beach have exacerbated tensions with the Maldives, which is turning more towards China.
PoliticsJanuary 12, 2024
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah

Do India's new criminal laws give police too much power?

Do India's new criminal laws give police too much power?

New laws have been passed in India with minimal debate. Critics say the laws give authorities too much say.
Law and JusticeDecember 25, 2023
A lightning cable next to a USB-C cable

India to adopt EU charger rule, Apple's production at risk

India to adopt EU charger rule, Apple's production at risk

India has said it wants to adopt an EU rule requiring smartphones to have universal charging ports.
BusinessDecember 14, 2023
A BRICS logo at this year's summit in Johannesburg in August

How India views Pakistan's bid to join BRICS

How India views Pakistan's bid to join BRICS

To gain entry into the club, Pakistan is focusing on winning the support of China and Russia.
PoliticsDecember 5, 2023
Khalistan flags are seen outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey

What's next for US and India after alleged Sikh murder plot?

What's next for US and India after alleged Sikh murder plot?

US and India have much to lose in a diplomatic row, even amid claims that link India to an alleged assassination plot.
ConflictsNovember 30, 2023
Rescuers and vehicles crowd tunnel construction site following collapse

What are the lessons of the tunnel collapse in India?

What are the lessons of the tunnel collapse in India?

The cave-in has highlighted work safety issues in India — and also shown the fragility of the Himalayan environment.
CatastropheNovember 27, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage