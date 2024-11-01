Murali Krishnan is a reporter based in New Delhi. He has been contributing to DW's program for over two decades.

In his 36-year-long career, Murali Krishnan has also worked with other media outlets like the Indo-Asian News Service, The Statesman, India Today, Outlook India and The Indian Express.

Murali has written widely about the major political, social and security developments in India and the wider region, including separatist conflicts in Kashmir and Sri Lanka.

He has been a member of the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) since 2000.

Murali was part of a six-member global team that worked on an ICIJ-funded project on the use of asbestos and its harmful effects, which won the John B. Oakes Award from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.