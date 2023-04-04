AI: Tech companies must ensure product safety, says Biden
2 hours ago
The US president's remarks come on the sidelines of a science and technology meeting as controversy over ChatGPT grows. Canada is meanwhile probing the AI chatbot over alleged unauthorized use of data.
"AI can help deal with some very difficult challenges like disease and climate change, but it also has to address the potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security," Biden said.
Bill Gates cautions against pausing AI development
The growing calls to slow down the AI advancement, including from tech enthusiast Elon Musk, were also met with other opposing voices.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates defended the technology, saying pausing AI development would not "solve the challenges" ahead. Microsoft's embracing of ChatGPT technology prompted rival Google to fast-track its very own AI chatbot project.
"Clearly there's huge benefits to these things… what we need to do is identify the tricky areas," Gates said in an interview with Reuters news agency. He said the best course of action would be to maximize on the developments in AI, rather than hinder the technology.
ChatGPT has gained wide global attention for its ability to generate essays, songs, poems and even news articles from brief prompts.
Critics have raised concerns about the lack of transparency on how ChatGPT and similar softwares collect and process users' data.