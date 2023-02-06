  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London
Google's conversational chatbot launches a rivalry with Microsoft that has invested billions of dollars in ChatGPTImage: Toby Melville/REUTERS
TechnologyUnited States of America

Google to introduce AI chatbot service

1 hour ago

The conversational service, introduced as Bard, comes after rival Microsoft announced it was investing in ChatGPT. Google said Bard would be integrated into its search engine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NATx

Search engine giant Google announced on Monday it was introducing a chatbot service, in a move anticipated to rival Microsoft's AI-powered ChatGPT. 

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai introduced the chatbot, called Bard. It would be integrated into the company's search engine.

The conversational AI service would be powered by LaMDA, Google's own AI with the power to generate human-like prose that was described as sentient by a company engineer last year. The claim was later dismissed by Google.

Last month, Microsoft announced extending its partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. The chatbot can generate text, sparking widespread fears of cheating in schools and universities, as well as rendering several professions obsolete.

What do we know about Bard?

Pichai said in his Monday blog post that Bard would test users for feedback, ahead of a public release within the coming weeks. Google is also planning to add AI features to its popular search engine which could cater to complex queries such as which musical instrument would be easier to learn.

"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Pichai said, referring to AI. He added that it relied on a version of LaMDA that requires less commuting power, to be able to serve more users.

What remains to be seen is how Bard would be different from its ChatGPT rival. A demo of the conversational chatbot reveals that it invites users to provide a prompt, with a warning that its response could be inappropriate or inaccurate, much like ChatGPT.

The dark side of the shiny AI tool ChatGPT

Google-Microsoft AI rivalry

Before ChatGPT was released last November, Google had been reluctant to make strides on language-based AI, amid universal fears of technology that was not ready. 

However, when Microsoft announced backing OpenAI, with expectations that it would integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, Google became under mounting pressure. The search engine giant feared an AI-powered Bing would take away from its own popularity.

Last week, Google's parent company Alphabet posted poor earnings, which increased the urgency to compete on the chatbot field.

rmt/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, Turkey

Earthquakes kill over 3,500 people in Turkey, Syria — LIVE

Catastrophe3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle within the Kibera slums in Nairobi

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Human Rights8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) aboard trucks

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of an artwork featuring paper mache women dressed as a bride or in the nude and out of whose bodies animals, toys and other discarded everyday items are pouring

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Arts11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People observe the demolition work at an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Conflicts13 hours ago04:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Kim Petras in front of the microphone at the Grammy Awards 2023 wearing a red dress, with duo partner Sam Smith in the background.

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Music7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Catastrophe9 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage