  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
Logo of ChatGPT against the backdrop of a Microsoft logo on a bigger screen
ChatGPT was released in November 2022 without prior announcement, rapidbly becoming an internet sensationImage: Andre M. Chang/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Microsoft makes major investment in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI

22 minutes ago

The US tech giant has announced it will invest billions into developing artificial intelligence applications. Microsoft is planning to integrate OpenAI technology into its own sofware.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MbMZ

Microsoft on Monday announced it is extending its partnership with the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT and other tools.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that can generate text, sparking widespread fears of cheating in schools and universities.

In a company blog post tweeted by CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft announced a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs" that would be "broadly shared with the world."

Microsoft did not disclose the amount of its latest investment. In 2019, a partnership between the tech giant and San Francisco-based OpenAI began with a $1 billion investment. The new agreement between the two companies was described as the "next phase" of their partnership. 

What is ChatGPT?

Released to the public in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT platform rapidly became an internet sensation for its ability to allow users to experiment with having computer-generated essays, articles and poems, and computer codes created in mere seconds.

ChatGPT is part of a new generation of machine-learning systems that automatically produce text based on a vast database of digital books, online publications and other media,

Professors have expressed cheating concerns, as the platform's text sometimes be impossible to distinguish from that written by a human. 

What will Microsoft do with ChatGPT?

Microsoft's statement said that the company is planning to deploy OpenAI's models "across our consumer and enterprise products."

The technology behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, OpenAI's image generator, could, for example, be included into Microsoft's software products such as Bing, its search engine as well as the company's office applications. 

Microsoft said it wants to ensure that AI breakthroughs are "broadly shared with the world." 

Last week, Microsoft reported plans of laying off 10,000 employees worldwide, close to 5% of its global workforce. 

The company is set to report its earnings from the October-December financial quarter on Tuesday, and has announced it will redeploy investment to new priorities such as AI.

los/wmr (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A masked police officer stands watch during raids carried out on far-right militants in Frankfurt

Germany: 5 charged with treason in suspected terror plot

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Afghanistan women's cricket team pose for a picture

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

Sports5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two armed members of the IRGC stand in front of an Iranian flag during a pro-regime protest in Tehran

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Crime24 hours ago01:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Politics4 hours ago10 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage