  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
A person playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on the XBox 360.
Microsoft's Xbox console makes it a major player in the gaming industryImage: Tim Ireland/empics/picture alliance
TechnologyUnited States of America

US seeks to stop Microsoft’s bid for 'Call of Duty' maker

34 minutes ago

The US Federal Trade Commission said Microsoft’s $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, would stifle competition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kgqi

US Federal regulators are suing to block Microsoft's planned $69 billion (€65 billion) takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.

"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,'' Holly Vedova, director of the US Federal Trade Commission‘s Bureau of Competition said.

"Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets,'' Vedova added.

Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, said they would fight the FTC.

"While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court,'' Smith said.

Microsoft facing scrutiny by several regulators

The US software giant and Xbox maker already announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard in January, in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

The acquisition includes blockbuster games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush — which could give Microsoft an edge over Sony and other competitors.

It would make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

The blockbuster merger is not only facing close scrutiny from regulators in the US but also Europe and elsewhere.

The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January.

The UK watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), previously said the deal could lessen competition in gaming.

Call of Duty the heart of the problem

US and European lawmakers have been drafting regulations aimed at reining in Big Tech companies.

Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs around the world about losing access to popular games especially Call of Duty.

Last month Sony's Playstation account tweeted that the game's latest incarnation, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had the biggest Playstation launch ever.

Microsoft announced its latest promise Wednesday, saying it would make Call of Duty available on Nintendo devices for 10 years should its acquisition go through.

It has said it tried to offer the same commitment to Sony.

Sony did not immediately comment on the FTC's decission.

lo/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man led by police

More suspects wanted in foiled German coup plot

Rule of Law6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers open the bonnet of a new VW car to inspect it at a plant

German investment in Africa stalls despite government push

German investment in Africa stalls despite government push

Business4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People hold blank papers in protest of COVID restriction in China during a vigil in Hong Kong

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

Society7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) during a press conference

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The promenade in Nice, France

Ukraine: Pro-Russian oligarchs flee to French Riviera

Ukraine: Pro-Russian oligarchs flee to French Riviera

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person checks a mobile phone on December 8, 2022, displaying a tweet about the hanging by Iranian authorities of Mohsen Shekari

Iran protesters say unrest 'to get worse' after execution

Iran protesters say unrest 'to get worse' after execution

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Kleines Wiesenvögelchen sucht nach Nektar

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Pedro Castillo

Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

PoliticsDecember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage