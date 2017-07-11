Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker for $68.7 billion

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US tech giant said it will acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard in the biggest deal in the sector.
Microsoft's Xbox console makes it a major player in the gaming industry
Microsoft Corp. announced on Tuesday plans to buy the videogame giant Activision Blizzard for $95 (€84) per share.
The all-cash deal, valued at $68.7 billion, is thought to be the biggest ever in the gaming sector.
The acquisition includes blockbuster games like "Call of Duty," "Warcraft" and "Candy Crush."
"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms," Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
