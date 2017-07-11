Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker for $68.7 billion

Microsoft Corp. announced on Tuesday plans to buy the videogame giant Activision Blizzard for $95 (€84) per share.

The all-cash deal, valued at $68.7 billion, is thought to be the biggest ever in the gaming sector.

The acquisition includes blockbuster games like "Call of Duty," "Warcraft" and "Candy Crush."

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms," Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

More to follow...

