 Africa′s forgotten stateless population | Africa | DW | 12.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Africa's forgotten stateless population

Africa has one of the largest stateless populations in the world, however governments have only recently started to recognize it as a serious problem.

A South African woman holds up her passport to the camera

In the Kiambaa area on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, it's not unusual to hear hymns sung in the Shona language. It's more unusual, however, when you consider that Shona is one of the main languages of Zimbabwe.

The district is home to over 4,500 Shona people; many of whom are first or second generation Zimbabweans whose grandparents trekked to Kenya in the 1960s to establish the Gospel of God Church. But although they were born and raised in this country, thanks to dated citizenship laws they are not recognized as Kenyan nationals, nor do they have any official connection with Zimbabwe. They are, in effect, stateless.

Most Shona people living in Kenya would be happy to be recognized as citizens of any country. Without identity cards, they are barred from accessing good jobs, opening a bank account, buying a house and even getting married. Almost everyone here has a story of how they were held back from life-changing opportunities because of their statelessness. 

"I was born, raised and educated here," a Shona man known only as Kutenda told DW. "I played handball for my school up to the national level and we were nominated to go to Sweden. All the other students were Kenyans and they quickly got their passports. But I never got to go, even though I was the captain. I needed a passport which I didn't have. I was playing to represent a country which has never recognized me as one of its own."

Read more: UNHCR: 'Statelessness should not exist in the 21st century'

But the Shona people are not alone in their plight. Across the continent, thousands of people are considered stateless and there are growing calls for international organizations and governments to do something about it. The 32nd African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit officially ended on Monday after two days of talks between the leaders of 55 member states. This year's theme was 'The Year of Refugees, Returnees and IDPs (internally displaced persons): Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.' Conspicuously absent from the talks, however, was a concrete plan to address the issue of statelessness.

"We need to focus more to solve the problem of refugees, IDPs and migrants in a comprehensive manner," new chair of the AU, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, said during the closing of the summit. 

African Union chair, Egyptian President Abeba Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, stand at a podium and speaks during the closing of the African Union summit

African Union chair, Egyptian President Abeba Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, made no reference to the issue of statelessness in his closing remarks

Understanding statelessness

In international law, a stateless person is defined as someone who is "not considered as a national by any state under the operation of its law." The exact number of stateless people around the world is unknown; however the UNHCR estimates there are approximately 12 million, with over 715,000 in Africa alone — though the actual number is likely to be far higher. A person may find themselves stateless as a result of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion or gender, the transfer of territory between existing states, or conflicting nationality laws.

"When you do not exist by law, you are extremely vulnerable to abuse and exploitation," UNHCR Assistant Representative Catherine Hamon Sharpe told DW. "Vulnerable people can be easily manipulated, they can be trafficked…so they suffer a whole lot of human rights violations. Every person should be entitled to a nationality."

Read more: Rohingya crisis demonstrates consequences of statelessness

The African perspective

Statelessness is increasingly being recognized as a major problem in Africa. However, it remains poorly documented — partly because the official stateless population significantly overlaps with a much larger population of undocumented people who are unaware of their official nationality status. There is also a common misconception that all refugees are stateless.

The problem is particularly acute on the continent for a number of reasons, including the history of partition and migration as a result of ongoing conflict.  Many states currently lack the capacity to properly respond to waves of migration, which contribute to the stateless population. There have also been cases of statelessness being used deliberately as a tool of political persecution and exclusion.

A dirt street in Nigeria's largest slum, Kiberia. A young boy looks towards the camera from the side of frame

Many stateless people in Africa are forced to live in poverty

In most African states, nationality laws are based on the concepts of jus soli, or 'right of soil,' and jus sanguinis, or 'right of blood.' Under the former, the person can obtain citizenship if they are born in that particular country, while the latter bases a person's nationality on the origin of their parents. In many cases, states which primarily base their nationality laws on the principle of jus soli prevent populations who are away from their 'historic' homeland to apply for citizenship of that country, while at the same time being denied nationality of their country of residence due to laws based on jus sanguinis.

"They are in limbo, because they are not protected by the citizenship of their new country and at the same time they are not protected by their country of origin because they are no longer citizens," Cristiano d'Orsi, a research fellow and lecturer in Refugee and Migration Law at the Univerisity of Johannesburg told DW.

Perhaps the best known example of an ongoing stateless crisis in Africa due in part to complicated citizenship laws is in Ivory Coast. The estimated stateless population is currently 700,000. The majority of these people are migrants of Burkinabe descent and were not considered eligible for Ivorian nationality following the country's independence in 1960. A further constitutional amendment in 1972, which prohibited foreigners who had not already registered from becoming citizens, effectively left thousands of families and future generations stateless.  

A woman holds an African passport which is full of white forms

Obtaining the correct documents in order to prove nationality is a daunting task for many stateless people

Making progress?

Thankfully there have been recent signs of progress towards tackling the issue of statelessness across Africa. The Abidjan Declaration signed by the Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in 2017 highlighted the political will to address the problem. Meanwhile in Tanzania in 2018, the African Court on Human and People's Rights ruled that the country arbitrarily deprived a man of Tanzanian citizenship and ordered the government to fix the gaps in its citizenship legislation, potentially paving the way for other countries to follow suit.

"The African Union in fact has a very interesting proposal to adopt a protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the right to a nationality and the eradication of statelessness in Africa," Bronwen Manby, an independent consultant in the field of human rights told DW. "And that would be an important normative statement about the minimum content of laws in order to avoid statelessness."

Another solution could be the introduction of an African Union passport, which is currently in the works and may be introduced as early as 2020. Ultimately however, there are limits to what international organizations and courts can do to solve the problem of statelessness.

"The countries that are affected should try to solve the problem domestically," said d'Orsi. "Because the question of statelessness is basically a domestic problem."

Andrew Wasike contributed to this article. 

  • A child drinks from the tap of a UNHCR water tank at a refugee camp (Imago/ZUMA Press/G. Cloarec)

    Where do African refugees go?

    Refugee numbers in Africa

    There are over 30 million migrants in Africa: that includes refugees, internally displaced persons and returnees. The numbers increased in recent years, and DW found out that those leaving their home countries tend to go to the same destination. The South Sudanese child pictured here is one of many who found shelter in a refugee camp in Uganda.

  • An inforgraphic showing a map of Africa with South Sudan highlighted, explaining that 2.3 million South Sudanese have fled the country.

    Where do African refugees go?

    South Sudan

    As of the end of April 2018, 2.3 million people from South Sudan had fled their country, via an international border. That is the highest number for any African country. Their main destination: neighboring Uganda. The South Sudanese refugee crisis is the largest in Africa and the third largest in the world, after Syria and Afghanistan. Many South Sudanese refugees are children.

  • A group of people fleeing conflict in Goma in DR Congo with their belongings (Getty Images/AFP/P. Moore)

    Where do African refugees go?

    A long way to go

    The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of the most ethnically diverse nations in the world. This remains a cause of tension and contributes to ongoing violence, which drives the displacement of people. Civilians suffer under the attacks of armed groups as well as from intercommunal clashes. Most are reported in North and South Kivu, Ituri, Tanganyika, Haut-Katanga, and Haut-Lomami.

  • An inforgraphic showing a map of Africa with DR Congo highlighted, explaining that 815,000 Congolese have fled the country.

    Where do African refugees go?

    DR Congo

    Hundreds of thousands of people fled the country up until 2018. While DR Congo has to deal with millions of internally displaced persons, many found refuge in neighboring countries. Uganda is their main country of refuge, and currently hosts some 2.3 million refugees from DR Congo. The reasons are also geographical, as Uganda shares borders with many crisis-torn regions.

  • Women and a girl in hijab huddle in a queue at the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya.

    Where do African refugees go?

    Somalians flee to Kenya

    Somalia is troubled by ongoing civil strife which caused thousands to flee to neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya, and pushed many Somalis to the brink of starvation.The country lacks a unified central government. The extremist al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabab controls much of southern Somalia, although African Union troops have seen major victories against the group.

  • An infographic showing the Somali refugee crisis EN

    Where do African refugees go?

    Somalia

    The number of Somali refugees is almost as high as that of DR Congo refugees. But, the main destination for Somalians is Kenya. The Dadaab camp, a complex of three settlements, is one of the world's largest refugee camps. It was built to house 90,000 people but is now home to more than 200.000 people.

  • An aerial view of the world's largest refugee camp – Dadaab in Kenya.

    Where do African refugees go?

    One of the world's largest refugee camp

    Across Africa, migrants are seeking a safe haven. Some find it in refugee camps like the world's biggest refugee settlement at Dadaab, Kenya, where they can stay for years and start new lives and families. This contributes to the rise in refugee numbers and explains how children can be born with refugee status.

  • An infographic showing the refugee situation in Central African Republic

    Where do African refugees go?

    Central African Republic

    The Central African Republic (CAR) has been unstable since its independence from France in 1960. Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the majority Christian country in 2013. Under international pressure, Seleka handed power to a transitional government in 2014 but months of violence followed and the CAR was effectively partitioned.

  • A young boy stands at the entrance to a makeshift shelter in the Daryeel refugee camp in Kenya, looking upset. Another young boy looks out from inside the shelter.

    Where do African refugees go?

    Struggling to emerge

    Burundi is one of the world's poorest nations. After a 12-year, ethnic-based civil war, the country is still struggling to recover. The usually-dominant Tutsi minority and the Hutu majority have failed to overcome tensions since the country gained independence in 1962. In 1994, a civil war between the two ethnic groups made Burundi the scene of one of Africa's most persistent conflicts.

  • An inforgraphic showing a map of Africa with Burundi highlighted, explaining that 347,000 Burundians have fled the country.

    Where do African refugees go?

    Burundi

    Burundi has been in another crisis since April 2015 after President Nkurunziza’s announcement that he would run for a third term. The economy has declined significantly due to political instability and insecurity. Human rights violations such as kidnappings and torture by the police, military, and the ruling party’s youth league persist.

  • A group of migrant men rest in the desert during their journey in northern Niger.

    Where do African refugees go?

    Between life and death

    In Africa's most populous country Nigeria, thousands of people have died in recent years in communal attacks led by the Islamist terror organization Boko Haram. At the same time, separatist aspirations grew and the imposition of Islamic law in several northern states has embedded divisions and caused thousands of Christians to flee, sometimes undertaking a dangerous journey across the desert.

  • An inforgraphic showing a map of Africa with Nigeria highlighted, explaining that 232,000 Nigerians have fled the country.

    Where do African refugees go?

    Nigeria

    Conflict is the major driver of the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria. In the northeast, Boko Haram has affected more than 14 million people. The group carries out attacks against the military and civilians in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states. Conflict between herders and farmers in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and southern states has been growing increasingly violent, killing and displacing thousands.

    Author: Silja Fröhlich


DW recommends

South Africans want foreign passports as a 'plan B'

Foreign passports are in high demand in South Africa and there are indications that the number of applicants will reach a record high in 2018. In many cases, people are reacting to political and economic instability. (12.10.2018)  

UNHCR: 'Statelessness should not exist in the 21st century'

Ten million people worldwide have no nationality, according to UNHCR. But as the UN refugee agency's Babar Baloch tells DW, the issue can be solved with just a few steps and political will. (05.11.2014)  

Dual citizenship in Africa: 'Benefits outweigh disadvantages'

Dual citizenship is illegal in a number of African countries. Authoritarian leaders regard people with a second nationality as potentially dangerous with their "foreign" ideas, analysts say. (29.01.2019)  

Rohingya crisis demonstrates consequences of statelessness

Rohingya Muslims are a people without a state. This is at the center of an ongoing humanitarian crisis in South Asia and the biggest obstacle to finding a solution. DW examines Myanmar's controversial citizenship laws. (02.11.2017)  

Africa-wide passport launched amid skepticism at AU Summit

African leaders have come together in Rwanda this week for their 27th summit. Proposals include a new Africa-wide passport but most Africans are skeptical. (18.07.2016)  

Where do African refugees go?

Africans who flee their home countries usually have a favored destination. As the number of refugees rises, the countries in which they seek shelter remain the same. Uganda tops the list. (09.02.2019)  

Related content

Indien Rohingya Flüchtlinge

Deportation looms large over Rohingyas in India 14.08.2017

The Indian government says it is working on a plan to deport thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in the country illegally. They are now being viewed as a security threat. Murali Krishnan reports.

Advertisement