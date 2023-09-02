  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
CultureGermany

150 years of Berlin's Victory Column: Changing symbolism

Torsten Landsberg
September 2, 2023

It was a symbol of the German Empire. The Nazis moved it to the Tiergarten. Decades later, it would become an icon of the Love Parade. The Victory Column in Berlin turns 150.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VXlD
Berlin's Victory Column shining in all its glory against the blue background of dusk.
Berlin's Victory Column shining in all its gloryImage: elxeneize/Zoonar/picture alliance

There she stands, gleaming as on the first day: Victoria, the golden goddess of victory, enthroned on the Berlin Victory Column, which German emperor Wilhelm I inaugurated on September 2, 1873, after some eight years of construction. The court architect Heinrich Strack was responsible for the planning and construction of this "National Monument to the Wars of Unification"; the figure of Victoria with laurel wreath and Prussian eagle on the helmet was created by the sculptor Friedrich Drake.

The Victory Column, around 1930, at its original location in a black-and-white image.
The Victory Column, around 1930, at its original locationImage: picture alliance / akg-images

After the wars against Denmark (1864), Austria (1866) and France (1870), which were called the "Wars of German Unification," Wilhelm I, already King of Prussia since 1861, was proclaimed head of the German Empire in Versailles in 1871.

Wilhelm had already commissioned the construction of the Victory Column after the victory over Denmark in 1864.

The day of its unveiling marked the third anniversary of the French surrender — Sedan Day.

The Battle of Sedan took place during the Franco-Prussian War from September 1-2, 1870, which resulted in the capture of Emperor Napoleon II and his thousands of troops, effectively deciding the war in favor of Prussia.

Black-and-white aerial view shows the Victory Column opposite the Reichstag, completed in 1894.
This aerial view shows the Victory Column opposite the Reichstag, completed in 1894Image: akg-images/picture alliance

At the time of its construction, the Victory Column stood about one and a half kilometers (about a mile) away from its current location on Königsplatz, now Platz der Republik.

It was erected on Siegesallee in front of the Raczynski Palace that housed the art collection of the Polish count and diplomat Atanazy Raczynski. The building was designed by the Victory Column architect Heinrich Strack. The palace was ultimately demolished, and, beginning in the mid-1880s, the new Reichstag building was erected and completed in 1894.

Aerial view of Tiergarten, with the Victory Column in the middle.
The Nazis moved the Victory Column to the Tiergarten in 1939Image: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link

The Victory Column stood in the way of the plans of Nazi architect Albert Speer. For the "World Capital Germania" envisioned by the National Socialists, a huge congress hall was to be built in its place.

So, in 1939, "Viktoria" — who crowns the Victory Column — had to move to her present location at the Grosser Stern in the Tiergarten. There, the column was enlarged by another drum from just under 60 to now around 67 meters (197 to 220 feet).

Mosaic under the platform of Berlin's Victory Column.
Magnificent decorations testify to the self-importance of the German EmpireImage: Eßling/IMAGO

Gilded cannon barrels that were taken from war booty, relief depictions symbolizing the grandeur and superiority of the Empire, and a goddess of victory that even the Nazis knew how to appropriate: no wonder the demolition of the Victory Column was up for debate after World War II. Polish soldiers, unaware of its significance, later regretted not having blown up the monument. The French occupation forces did request the demolition of the Victory Column, but the Americans and British voted against it, while the Soviet Union abstained.

Full moon behind a close-up of the Victory Column in Berlin.
Berlin locals nickname her 'Goldelse'Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

Berliners quickly disbanded with the historical symbolism of the Victory Column, taking away a bit of the grandeur of the goddess of victory by giving it the nickname "Goldelse" (the equivalent of "Golden Lizzy"), which still persists in the vernacular.

Today, the monument is particularly popular with tourists.

But, that's no wonder, as the platform at a height of 51 meters offers an impressive panoramic view of the city. Along the Strasse des 17. Juni (Boulevard of June 17), one looks toward the Brandenburg Gate, which also showcases an image of Victoria, looking toward the east.

Black-and-white image of the Victory Column.
The Victory Column plays a significant role in Wim Wenders' 'Wings of Desire' film from 1987Image: Captital Pictures/picture alliance

In 1987, German film director Wim Wenders sent Bruno Ganz and Otto Sander as guardian angels into the heaven over Berlin, in the film "Wings of Desire." The Victory Column plays a central role, from which actor Bruno Ganz as the angel Damiel looks down on the then still divided city — and wants to throw himself down to become an earthly being.

Once the Berlin Wall collapsed, Wenders followed his film up with a sequel in 1993, "In weiter Ferne, so nah!" ("Faraway, So Close!")

Victory Column in the background, with thousands of people in the foreground of the Rave the Planet festival.
Today, the Victory Column shines over the Rave the Planet parade, such as here in July 2023Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

Since the mid-1990s, the "Goldelse" has been in the midst of the hustle and bustle once a year: the Love Parade traditionally holds its final rally at the Grosser Stern in the Tiergarten, at the foot of the Victory Column. Its successor, Rave the Planet, and Christopher Street Day pride parade also pass by here. And, Barack Obama drew crowds here for a speech in 2008, shortly before he was elected US president.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Barack Obama and Olaf Scholz walking together

Obama warns of polarization at Berlin speaking event

Obama warns of polarization at Berlin speaking event

On the Berlin leg of his global speaking tour, former US President Barack Obama warned of the danger posed by misinformation. He also shared meals with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former incumbent Angela Merkel.
PoliticsMay 4, 2023
Wim Wenders claps and smiles.

Filmmaker Wim Wenders wins the 2022 Praemium Imperiale

Filmmaker Wim Wenders wins the 2022 Praemium Imperiale

The German director took home the prestigious Japanese prize that's been dubbed the "Nobel Prize of the Arts." A look back at his influential career.
CultureSeptember 15, 2022
Germany - Aerial view across the rooftops of Berlin from the Kollhoff Tower

Great views — the best scenic lookouts in Berlin

Great views — the best scenic lookouts in Berlin

Berlin has a variety of towers, platforms and hills that offer great views over the German capital. Here are a few tips!
TravelJanuary 6, 202010 images
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Youngsters check mobile phones during a dinner time at a cafeteria in Shanghai

Why does China want kids to spend less time on their phones?

SocietySeptember 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people kissing at a Pride Event in July, 2023, in Leipzig

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

Human RightsSeptember 2, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage