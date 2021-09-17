Wim Wenders is one of Germany's most significant film directors.

Together with Werner Herzog and Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Wim Wenders is a leading member of the New German Cinema movement of the 1970s. Born in Düsseldorf in 1945, he studied at the Munich Film Academy. His best known works include "Wings of Desire" (1987) and "Paris, Texas" (1984) as well as documentaries such as "Buena Vista Social Club" (1999). Alongside filmmaking, he is also a playwright, author and photographer.