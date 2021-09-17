Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Wim Wenders

Wim Wenders is one of Germany's most significant film directors.

Together with Werner Herzog and Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Wim Wenders is a leading member of the New German Cinema movement of the 1970s. Born in Düsseldorf in 1945, he studied at the Munich Film Academy. His best known works include "Wings of Desire" (1987) and "Paris, Texas" (1984) as well as documentaries such as "Buena Vista Social Club" (1999). Alongside filmmaking, he is also a playwright, author and photographer.

Buena Vista Social Club Compay Segundo (alias Francisco Repilado) und Omara Portuondo Regie: Wim Wenders / Buena Vista Social Club D/USA/Cuba 1999 *** Local Caption *** 00880433 | Verwendung weltweit

Buena Vista Social Club album celebrates 25 years 17.09.2021

In 1996, US musician Ry Cooder got Cuba's old musicians together for the legendary album "Buena Vista Social Club." Twenty-five years later, the album is getting a revamp.
Street art in Kabul, painting depicting Farkhunda Malikzada, 27-year-old woman who was publicly lynched by a mob in Kabul, on 19 March 2015. A large crowd formed in the streets around her claiming that she had burned the Quran, Farkhunda was savagely beaten and killed a mullah who falsely accused her of burning the Quran. Graffitis targets corruption and hate, Kabul has many concrete security block walls around the city, and the murals are a way of converting it with colorful messages, putting up messages that can make people think. In addition to anti-corruption, the murals depict themes of womenâs rights and education, anti-terrorism in Afghanistan. Kabul. Afghanistan. 06/08/2021 Photo by Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM

German artists call for support of Afghan colleagues 08.09.2021

In an open letter, prominent figures from the culture sector asked the government to pledge action. Germany's Commissioner for Culture reacted.
BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 12: In this screengrab, Carlo Sironi accepts the award for European Discovery - Prix Fipresci during the 33rd European Film Awards at Futurium on December 12, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for EFA)

Danish film 'Another Round' wins EFAs in four categories 12.12.2020

The 33rd European Film Awards (EFA) went ahead without an audience due to COVID-19. But the event included all its nominees and winners via video links around the world. "Another Round" was the big winner of the evening.
German director Wim Wenders takes photos as he arrives to attend the screening of his film 'The Palermo Shooting' at the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2008 in Cannes, southern France.

The eclectic filmmaker: Wim Wenders at 75 13.08.2020

A key figure in New German Cinema, Wenders is renowned for arthouse classics such as "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire" and Oscar-nominated documentaries.
Nastassja Kinski Characters: Jane Henderson Film: Paris, Texas DE/FR/UK/USA 1984 Director: Wim Wenders 19 May 1984 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: MaryxEvansxAFxArchivexChannelxFourxFilms 12469537 editorial use only

The films that made Wim Wenders cult 13.08.2020

He's a figurehead of New German Cinema: As director Wim Wenders turns 75, here are the films that made him renowned.
Portrait, Foto: Johanna Reich

Johanna Reich: defending freedom of expression with digital media 26.06.2020

Johanna Reich spoke to DW about the influence of the digital world on our values, highlighting opportunities for pluralism to unfold online. The media artist believes in reflecting contemporary ideas through her work.

German writer Peter Handke poses for the media during an interview held in Madrid, Spain on 22 May 2017. Peter Handke is in Spain where 24 May will be named honoris causa at Alcala de Henares University. German Writer Peter Handke Poses for The Media during to Interview Hero in Madrid Spain ON 22 May 2017 Peter Handke IS in Spain Where 24 May will Be Named honoris Causa AT Alcala de Henares University German Writer Peter Handke Regard only Editorial Use PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xCESARxCABRERAx 20170522 636310870565632089 100 Must-Reads Peter Handke Der kurze Brief zum langen Abschied

Peter Handke: 'Short Letter, Long Farewell' 08.10.2018

A cross-country trip through the US in the 1970s provides the backdrop to Austrian writer Peter Handke’s coming-of-age story, a troubled search for identity and a lost brother.
***ACHTUNG: VERWENDUNG NUR BIS ZUM 23.9.2018, AB DIESEM DATUM WERDEN DIE BILDER OHNE WEITERE RÜCKSPRACHE VON DER ABTEILUNG BILD GELÖSCHT *** Sellbstporträt, 1975

Traveling the USA and Europe with Wim Wenders' Polaroid photos 06.07.2018

He took pictures of raw landscapes, film crews and himself. The world-famous film director is also a photographer and early fan of the Polaroid camera. Discover gems from Wenders' collection of 12,000 shots.
***ACHTUNG: VERWENDUNG NUR BIS ZUM 23.9.2018, AB DIESEM DATUM WERDEN DIE BILDER OHNE WEITERE RÜCKSPRACHE VON DER ABTEILUNG BILD GELÖSCHT *** In Sydney, frühe 1980er

An obsessive Polaroid photographer: Wim Wenders 06.07.2018

The famous German film director is also a recognized photographer. He was one of the first Polaroid camera users, and his instant snapshots have more than autobiographical value, as an exhibition in Berlin shows.
'The Pope is quite rock'n'roll': Wim Wenders on his new Pope Francis film

'The Pope is quite rock'n'roll': Wim Wenders on his new Pope Francis film 14.06.2018

Wim Wenders is deeply impressed by the Pope. With his documentary, Pope Francis: A Man of his Word, which now hits German theaters, he wants to show that the Catholic Church leader can change the world.
Up close with Pope Francis in Wim Wenders' film at Cannes

Up close with Pope Francis in Wim Wenders' film at Cannes 14.05.2018

The famous German director didn't want to make a film about Pope Francis — he wanted to make a film with him. Wenders' documentary "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word" is an intimate portrayal of a "unique human."
ACHTUNG: NUR ZUR BERICHTERSTATTUNG ÜDER DEN FILM BZW DIE DVD Szene aus dem Wim Wenders-Film Der Himmel über Berlin aus dem Jahre 1987 Rechte liegen beim DVD-Anbieter STUDIOCANAL und sind nur zu nutzen im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die DVD bzw. den Film

'Wings of Desire': Wim Wenders' restored masterpiece revives divided Berlin 02.05.2018

As the German director celebrates 30 years of his epic tale of walled Berlin with a newly restored version, he recalls how GDR officials shelved an East Berlin shoot since the protagonists could 'walk through walls.'

James (James McAvoy) is a British agent and Danny (Alicia Vikander) is a scientist working on a deep-sea diving project. A wild love affair develops even though their jobs, and their individual dangerous missions, are destined to separate them.

Wim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with 'Submergence' 13.04.2018

A romantic thriller tracing Islamic jihadists and exploring the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life: Wim Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," relies on his unique sense of place to tell an unusual love story.
James (James McAvoy) is a British agent and Danny (Alicia Vikander) is a scientist working on a deep-sea diving project. A wild love affair develops even though their jobs, and their individual dangerous missions, are destined to separate them.

Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images 13.04.2018

Known for his striking sense of place and ability to find unique settings for his films, Wim Wenders has released one of his most stunning films to date: "Submergence." A look at the film's unusual locations.
German writer Peter Handke poses for the media during an interview held in Madrid, Spain on 22 May 2017. Peter Handke is in Spain where 24 May will be named honoris causa at Alcala de Henares University. German Writer Peter Handke Poses for The Media during to Interview Hero in Madrid Spain ON 22 May 2017 Peter Handke IS in Spain Where 24 May will Be Named honoris Causa AT Alcala de Henares University German Writer Peter Handke Regard only Editorial Use PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xCESARxCABRERAx 20170522 636310870565632089 100 Must-Reads Peter Handke Der kurze Brief zum langen Abschied

Controversial author Peter Handke turns 75 06.12.2017

The renowned novelist, screenwriter and essayist has long courted both critical acclaim and ill-fame in equal parts. As Austrian man of letters Peter Handke reaches another milestone, his legacy remains an open book.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Harry Dean Stanton smokes a cigarette as he poses at the world premiere of the film Marvel's The Avengers in Hollywood, California, U.S. on April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Actor Harry Dean Stanton, of 'Alien,' 'Pretty in Pink,' dies at 91 16.09.2017

US character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died from natural causes at a Los Angeles hospital. "He's one of those actors who knows that his face is the story," his friend Sam Shepard, the playwright and actor, once said.
Show more articles