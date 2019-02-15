Swiss actor Bruno Ganz dies, aged 77

Swiss actor Bruno Ganz died overnight to Saturday in his home in Zurich, according to German media. He was 77 years old.

Ganz was famous both on the stage and on the big screen in roles including that of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in "Downfall" (2004) and Fernando Girasole in "Bread and Tulips" (2000).

Ganz's portrayal of Hitler brought him accolades from around the world

His last film performance was as Verge in Lars von Trier's horror movie "The House That Jack Built" (2018), playing a character that alludes to the figure of Virgil in Dante's "Inferno."

In 1996, he received the prestigious award for German-speaking actors, the Iffland-Ring, which the bearer traditionally disposes of until death and passes on by will to the male actor he considers the best in German-language theater.

