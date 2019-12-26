Visit the new DW website

Bruno Ganz

Best known for depicting Hitler, Bruno Ganz is considered one of the most important contemporary actors of German-language cinema.

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1941, actor Bruno Ganz is famous for playing the role of an angel in "Wings of Desire" and Adolf Hitler in "Downfall." Despite having portrayed the Führer, he depicted a warmer character in 2015: Heidi's grandfather. Having worked with Germany's top filmmakers, such as Werner Herzog, Wim Wenders and Volker Schlöndorff, he has contributed to shaping New German Cinema.

Karl Lagerfeld, Toni Morrison and Bruno Ganz were among the famous people who died in 2019. A look back in pictures.
