  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
Barack Obama and Olaf Scholz walking together
Barack Obama arrived in Berlin for a ticketed speaking eventImage: Florian Gaertner/photothek/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Obama warns of polarization at Berlin speaking event

1 hour ago

On the Berlin leg of his global speaking tour, former US President Barack Obama warned of the danger posed by misinformation. He also shared meals with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and and former incumbent Angela Merkel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QrwW

Former US President Barack Obama has warned against the dangers of political polarization during an event in Berlin on Wednesday as part of his global speaking tour.

At the event, Obama said that some young people believe everything they see on social media platforms like TikTok.

He said this can lead to the spread of misinformation as well as polarization, both of which he cited as some of the greatest threats to democracy.

Obama's talk was held at the 17,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Arena. Tickets ranged from €60 ($65) to €550.

Obama meets with Scholz, Merkel

While in Berlin, Obama had dinner with his "old friend," former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Tuesday.

Obama's term as president from 2009 to 2017 coincided with the latter part of Merkel's time in office, and the two leaders had a warm relationship.

Angela Merkel and Barack Obama eating dinner
Obama also met with former German Chancellor Angela MerkelImage: Büro der Bundeskanzlerin a. D./dpa/picture alliance/dpa

The former US president also had lunch with Germany's current Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

He said the two leaders might come from opposing parties, but they share the same basic values.

These differences of opinion make for a healthy democracy, he added.

zc/rc (dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's new book offers tools for life

Michelle Obama's new book offers tools for life

The former first lady's new book, "The Light We Carry," promises to take readers on an introspective journey and discusses dealing with stress and uncertainty.
LiteratureNovember 17, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday May 3, 2023.

Ukraine updates: 'We didn't attack Putin,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Egyptian nationals Amier el-Saied and his cousin Moustafa, evacuated from the last crisis in Khartoum, arrive by bus in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

PoliticsMay 2, 20235 images
More from Germany

Europe

A knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Culture10 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press Freedom19 hours ago02:16 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage