Twitter rolls back policy barring COVID misinformation

Since the start of the pandemic, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook struggled to combat the torrent of misinformation regarding the virus.
Under a new policy enacted in January 2020, Twitter prohibited the spread of false information about the pandemiic. More than 11,000 accounts were suspended and nearly 100,000 pieces of content were removed from the platform.
After the recent roll back, some Twitter users have taken to the platform to celebrate.
Dr.Simone Gold, a physician and leading purveyor of COVID misinformation tweeted that this was a "win for free speech and medical freedom."
After billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter in October, he announced that he would set up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints."
Last week, Musk said he would grant "amnesty" to those who had been kicked out of Twitter and reinstated the accounts of several people who had been suspended for spreading false information on the virus.
Previously, Musk himself has spread misinformation on Twitter.
Concerns over content moderation
Twitter's former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth warned that the social media company no longer had enough staff for safety work.
Musk wants Twitter devoted to 'total free speech'
Before Musk assumed the helm, Roth said that Twitter had close to 2,200 people across the globe who were focused on content moderation work.
He did not know the number of people working in the same department as the corporate directory had been turned off after Musk's acquisition.
Roth resigned last month as he felt that Twitter had begun to stray away from its commitment to policies towards content management.
"One of my limits was if Twitter starts being ruled by dictatorial edict rather than by policy," Roth said Tuesday. "There's no longer a need for me in my role, doing what I do."