Young Nigerian builds robot for dangerous jobs

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Isah Barde's robot is made of recycled materials. The 17-year-old Nigerian believes it could help with jobs that are dangerous for humans.
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of education exclusion globally, according to the UN. Nearly 60% of youth aged 15 to 17 are not in school. Activists on the continent are now fighting to change that.
More and more African filmmakers are making their mark on the global stage and 2021 looks set to be another promising year for the growing sector.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version