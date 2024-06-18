  1. Skip to content
Liberia: Why disability inclusion in education is important

Jane Nyingi
June 18, 2024

Have you ever wondered how visually impaired pupils learn alongside their peers who can see? Our GirlZ Off Mute teen reporter, Gladys Gorwor in Liberia, who is visually impaired, spoke to her classmates to find out about their experiences. #GirlZOffMute #DWAfrica #77Percent

https://p.dw.com/p/4h8fO

Editor: Jane Nyingi
Producer: Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh

Teen reporter: Gladys Gorwor 

Video Editor: Martha Torres Rodriguez

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW AfricaLink | Podcastcover

AfricaLink

DW AfricaLink is packed with news, politics, culture and more — every weekday. From combating health issues and freedom of expression to finances, tolerance and environmental protection, we have it covered.

Go to show AfricaLink