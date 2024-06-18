Liberia: Why disability inclusion in education is important

Have you ever wondered how visually impaired pupils learn alongside their peers who can see? Our GirlZ Off Mute teen reporter, Gladys Gorwor in Liberia, who is visually impaired, spoke to her classmates to find out about their experiences. #GirlZOffMute #DWAfrica #77Percent
Editor: Jane Nyingi
Producer: Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh
